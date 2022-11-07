American Equity Investment Life : 3Q22 Earnings Press Release

For more information, contact: Steven D. Schwartz, Vice President-Investor Relations (515) 273-3763,sschwartz@american-equity.com FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE November 7, 2022 American Equity Reports Strong Earnings Driven by Continued Execution of AEL 2.0 Strategy with Private Asset Allocation Growing to 18.4% Company Highlights Q3 2022 net income available to common stockholders of $301.7 million, or $3.41 per diluted common share compared to $141.9 million, or $1.53 per diluted common share for Q3 2021

Non-GAAP operating income 1 available to common stockholders excluding notable items for the third quarter 2022 was $87.4 million, or $0.99 per diluted common share

operating income available to common stockholders excluding notable items for the third quarter 2022 was $87.4 million, or $0.99 per diluted common share Only notable item this quarter, the annual actuarial update, positively impacted non-GAAP operating income 1 by $26.6 million, or $0.30 per common diluted share

non-GAAP operating income by $26.6 million, or $0.30 per common diluted share American Equity Life ranked #1 annuity provider for Customer Satisfaction among Annuity Providers 2 in the J.D. Power 2022 U.S. Individual Annuity Study

in the J.D. Power 2022 U.S. Individual Annuity Study Repurchased $154 million or 4.2 million common shares in Q3 2022 bringing total year-to-date to $522 million or 13.6 million shares

year-to-date to $522 million or 13.6 million shares Private asset deployment momentum continues with approximately $1.3 billion sourced in the quarter

Approximately $500 million increase in notional value 3 of reinsurance ceded to North End Re., a subsidiary of Brookfield Reinsurance, that earns recurring "fee-like" revenues for 6-7 years, growing total balance to $4.9 billion WEST DES MOINES, Iowa (November 7, 2022) - American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (NYSE: AEL), a leading issuer of fixed index annuities (FIAs) today reported on its third quarter 2022 results. These results include improved yields in the investment portfolio through continued ramping of our investment portfolio toward target allocation to privately sourced assets, and continued share repurchase activities in-line with our capital return goals for this year. American Equity's President and CEO, Anant Bhalla, noted a significant business achievement during the quarter, stating: "We are extraordinarily proud that American Equity Investment Life Insurance Company has been ranked #1 for Customer Satisfaction among Annuity Providers2 in the J.D. Power 2022 U.S. Individual Annuity Study. According to the research, AEL bucked the industry trends, exhibiting the largest year-over-year increase in Customer Satisfaction J.D. Power has ever seen in the study. Our Go-to-Market strategy is differentiated through a combination of industry leading product design and outstanding policyholder and advisor service."

Non-GAAP operating income1 available to common stockholders for the third quarter of 2022 was $114.0 million, or $1.29 per diluted common share, compared to non-GAAP operating income1 available to common stockholders of $79.5 million, or $0.85 per diluted common share for the third quarter of 2021. For the third quarter of 2022, non-GAAP operating income1, excluding notable items, was $87.4 million, or $0.99 per diluted common share compared to $136.3 million, or $1.46 per diluted common share for the third quarter of 2021. The one notable item in each quarter, actuarial assumption revisions utilized in the determination of deferred policy acquisition costs, deferred sales inducements, and the liability for future policy benefits to be paid for lifetime income benefit riders (LIBR), positively impacted non-GAAP operating income by $26.6 million, or $0.30 per diluted common share, in the third quarter of 2022 while having a negative effect of $56.8 million, or $0.61 per diluted common share, in the third quarter of 2021. The year-over-year change in quarterly non-GAAP operating income1 available to common stockholders excluding the impact of actuarial assumption revisions reflected reduced equity index credits due to the decline in equity markets and increases in amortization of the deferred acquisition cost and deferred sales inducement assets offset partly by a substantial increase in average yield on invested assets. For the third quarter of 2022, net investment income increased $83 million from the comparable quarter of 2021 reflecting an increase in average yield on investments resulting from strong returns from partnerships, the benefit from higher short-term interest rates on our floating rate portfolio, lower cash balances, and the increase in allocation to higher yielding privately sourced assets to 18.4% of the investment portfolio. Compared to the third quarter of 2021, the change in the liability for future benefits to be paid for LIBR decreased by $222 million. Excluding the impact of actuarial assumption revisions, the year-over-year change in liability for future policy benefits to be paid for LIBR was $64 million. In the third quarter of 2022, the expected change in the liability for future policy benefits to be paid for LIBR increased by $8 million for the on-going change in earnings patterns resulting from the impact of actuarial assumption revisions and $37 million for actual versus modeled experience primarily reflecting $23 million of additional expense associated with near zero index credits; actual versus modeled experience reduced the reserve by $14 million in the third quarter of 2021. Compared to the third quarter of 2021, the change in amortization of deferred policy acquisition and sales inducement costs increased by $233 million. Excluding the impact of actuarial assumption revisions, amortization of deferred policy acquisition and sales inducement costs increased by $52 million from the third quarter of 2021. The change to earnings patterns resulting from the impact of actuarial assumption revisions increased total amortization by $11 million. Actual versus modeled expectations in the third quarter of 2022, primarily reflecting the level of equity index credits, interest margin and lapsation, offset in part by lower option budget, increased amortization by $7 million primarily reflecting $9 million of additional expense associated with near zero index credits. Amortization of deferred sales inducements and policy acquisition costs was positively affected by $12 million in the third quarter of 2021 from actual versus modeled expectations. As of September 30, 2022, notional value3 under reinsurance agreements - generating six to seven years of "fee-like" return on asset (ROA) earnings - was $4.9 billion, up nearly $500 million from three months earlier. 2

STRONG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT RESULTS American Equity's investment spread was 2.73% for the third quarter of 2022 compared to 2.64% for the second quarter of 2022 and 2.40% for the third quarter of 2021. On a sequential quarterly basis, the average yield on invested assets increased by 15 basis points - driven primarily by the increase in short-term interest rates - while the cost of money increased 6 basis points. Adjusted investment spread excluding non-trendable items4 increased to 2.70% in the third quarter of 2022 from 2.57% in the second quarter of 2022. Average yield on invested assets was 4.48% in the third quarter of 2022 compared to 4.33% in the second quarter of 2022. The average adjusted yield on invested assets excluding non-trendable items4 was 4.45% in the third quarter of 2022 compared to 4.28% in the second quarter of 2022. Relative to the prior quarter, the increase in the average adjusted yield in the third quarter of 2022 was primarily driven by a 15 basis point benefit due to higher short term rates. While the benefit from residential real estate assets was lower than in the second quarter, this was more than offset by partnership income. Partnerships and other mark-to-market assets contributed 22 basis points to average yield in the third quarter of 2022 in excess of rates of return assumed in our investment process, compared to 20 basis points in the second quarter. During the quarter, investment asset purchases totaled $1.5 billion and were made at an average rate of 6.42%, including approximately $1.3 billion of private assets at 6.5%. The aggregate cost of money for annuity liabilities of 1.75% in the third quarter of 2022 was up 6 basis points compared to the second quarter of 2022, in line with market costs. The cost of money in the second quarter of 2022 was positively affected by 2 basis points of over-hedging of index-linked credits compared to a very minimal benefit in the quarter just ended. SALES FOCUS ON FIA AND PRICING DISCIPLINE5 Third quarter sales were $752 million, of which 97%, or $730 million, were in fixed index annuities. This is in line with the company's focus on disciplined liability origination through a combination of value-added services to distribution, consistency of product offerings and leading customer service over chasing market share primarily with product rates as interest rates fluctuated during the quarter. Compared to the second quarter of 2022, total enterprise FIA sales decreased 6% reflecting a 7% decline at American Equity Life in the Independent Marketing Organization (IMO) channel, while Eagle Life FIA sales through banks and broker-dealers fell 2%. CAUTION REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS The forward-looking statements in this release or that American Equity uses on its conference call, such as ability, aim, anticipate, assume, become, believe, can, commit, continue, could, estimate, expect, exposure, forward, future, goal, grow, guidance, intend, likely, look to, may, might, model, opportunity, outlook, over time, plan, potential, prepare, project, ramp, risk, scenario, should, signal, strategy, stress test, target, to be, toward, trends, will, would, and their derivative forms and similar words, as well as any projections of future results, are based on assumptions and expectations that involve risks and uncertainties, including the "Risk Factors" the company describes in its U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filings. The Company's future results could differ, and it has no obligation to correct or update any of these statements. 3

CAUTION REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS The forward-looking statements in this release or that American Equity uses on its conference call, such as ability, aim, anticipate, assume, become, believe, can, commit, continue, could, estimate, expect, exposure, forward, future, goal, grow, guidance, intend, likely, look to, may, might, model, opportunity, outlook, over time, plan, potential, prepare, project, ramp, risk, scenario, should, signal, strategy, stress test, target, to be, toward, trends, will, would, and their derivative forms and similar words, as well as any projections of future results, are based on assumptions and expectations that involve risks and uncertainties, including the "Risk Factors" the company describes in its U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filings. The Company's future results could differ, and it has no obligation to correct or update any of these statements. 3

2 American Equity received the highest score in the J.D. Power 2022 U.S. Individual Annuity Study of customers' satisfaction with annuity providers. Visit jdpower.com/awards for more details. Notional value represents the initial cash surrender value of business ceded subject to recurring fees under reinsurance agreements. Non-trendable items are the impact of investment yield - additional prepayment income and cost of money effect of over (under) hedging as shown in our September 30, 2022 financial supplement on page 11, "Spread Results".

5 For the purposes of this document, all references to sales are on a gross basis. Gross sales is defined as sales before the use of reinsurance. ### 4