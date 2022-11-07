American Equity Investment Life : 3Q22 Financial Supplement

Table of Contents

AMERICAN EQUITY INVESTMENT LIFE HOLDING COMPANY

Financial Supplement - September 30, 2022

Unaudited (Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

Q4 2021 includes expense from the update of assumptions used in determining reserves held for lifetime income benefit riders. The impact increased interest sensitive and index products by $10.5 million and decreased both net income and net income available to common stockholders by $8.2 million and decreased earnings per common share - assuming dilution by $0.09 per share.

Q3 2021 includes expense from the update of assumptions used in determining reserves held for lifetime income benefit riders. The impact increased interest sensitive and index products by $233.2 million and decreased both net income and net income available to common stockholders by $183.0 million and decreased earnings per common share - assuming dilution by $1.97 per share.