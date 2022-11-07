Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. American Equity Investment Life Holding Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AEL   US0256762065

AMERICAN EQUITY INVESTMENT LIFE HOLDING COMPANY

(AEL)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-11-07 pm EST
42.00 USD   +1.01%
04:59pAmerican Equity : Q3 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
04:56pAmerican Equity Investment Life Holding Co : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:46pAmerican Equity Investment Life : 3Q22 Earnings Press Release
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

American Equity Investment Life : 3Q22 Financial Supplement

11/07/2022 | 04:46pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Exhibit 99.2

AMERICAN EQUITY INVESTMENT LIFE HOLDING COMPANY

Financial Supplement

September 30, 2022

A. Financial Highlights

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

1

Consolidated Statements of Operations

2

Quarterly Summary - Most Recent 5 Quarters

3

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Reconciliation from Net Income Available to Common Stockholders to Non-GAAP

5

Operating Income Available to Common Stockholders and Non-GAAP Operating Income

Available to Common Stockholders, Excluding Notable Items

Summary of Adjustments to Arrive at Non-GAAP Operating Income Available to Common

6

Stockholders

Quarterly Summary - Reconciliation from Net Income Available to Common Stockholders

7

to Non-GAAP Operating Income Available to Common Stockholders and Non-GAAP

Operating Income Available to Common Stockholders, Excluding Notable Items

Quarterly Summary - Summary of Adjustments to Arrive at Non-GAAP Operating Income

9

Available to Common Stockholders

Capitalization/Book Value per Common Share

10

Spread Results

11

B. Product Summary

Summary of Cost of Money for Deferred Annuities

11

Annuity Account Balance Rollforward

12

Notional Values Subject to Recurring Fees Under Reinsurance Agreements

12

Annuity Deposits by Product Type

13

Surrender Charge Protection and Account Values by Product Type

13

Annuity Liability Characteristics

14

  1. Investment Summary

Summary of Invested Assets

17

Credit Quality of Fixed Maturity Securities

17

Watch List Securities

17

Fixed Maturity Securities by Sector

18

Mortgage Loans on Real Estate

19

D.

Shareholder Information

21

E.

Research Analyst Coverage

22

Table of Contents

AMERICAN EQUITY INVESTMENT LIFE HOLDING COMPANY

Financial Supplement - September 30, 2022

Unaudited (Dollars in thousands)

AMERICAN EQUITY INVESTMENT LIFE HOLDING COMPANY

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

September 30, 2022

December 31, 2021

Assets

Investments:

Fixed maturity securities, available for sale, at fair value

$

41,087,911

$

51,305,943

Mortgage loans on real estate

6,601,445

5,687,998

Real estate investments

897,673

337,939

Derivative instruments

196,656

1,277,480

Other investments

2,636,152

1,767,144

Total investments

51,419,837

60,376,504

Cash and cash equivalents

1,808,132

4,508,982

Coinsurance deposits

8,848,418

8,850,608

Accrued investment income

516,649

445,097

Deferred policy acquisition costs

3,878,343

2,222,769

Deferred sales inducements

2,649,102

1,546,073

Deferred income taxes

246,492

-

Income taxes recoverable

103,838

166,586

Other assets

714,186

232,490

Total assets

$

70,184,997

$

78,349,109

Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

Liabilities:

Policy benefit reserves

$

61,137,017

$

65,477,778

Other policy funds and contract claims

266,425

226,844

Notes and loan payable

794,831

496,250

Subordinated debentures

78,668

78,421

Deferred income taxes

-

541,972

Funds withheld for reinsurance liabilities

3,235,894

3,124,740

Other liabilities

1,461,534

2,079,977

Total liabilities

66,974,369

72,025,982

Stockholders' equity:

Preferred stock, Series A

16

16

Preferred stock, Series B

12

12

Common stock

85,967

92,514

Additional paid-in capital

1,362,022

1,614,374

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

(2,214,388)

1,848,789

Retained earnings

3,974,069

2,767,422

Total stockholders' equity attributable to American Equity Investment Life Holding Company

3,207,698

6,323,127

Noncontrolling interests

2,930

-

Total stockholders' equity

3,210,628

6,323,127

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

70,184,997

$

78,349,109

Page 1

Table of Contents

AMERICAN EQUITY INVESTMENT LIFE HOLDING COMPANY

Financial Supplement - September 30, 2022

Unaudited (Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

AMERICAN EQUITY INVESTMENT LIFE HOLDING COMPANY

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

September 30,

2022

2021

2022

2021

Revenues:

Premiums and other considerations

$

2,839

$

15,841

$

16,748

$

43,649

Annuity product charges

60,819

58,480

168,688

182,321

Net investment income

609,737

526,366

1,769,468

1,522,876

Change in fair value of derivatives

(176,671)

(70,701)

(1,160,371)

826,484

Net realized gains (losses) on investments

(15,860)

4,933

(62,259)

(2,764)

Other revenue

10,989

7,644

28,773

7,644

Total revenues

491,853

542,563

761,047

2,580,210

Benefits and expenses:

Insurance policy benefits and change in future policy benefits

5,707

18,756

25,436

51,008

Interest sensitive and index product benefits

121,890

817,014

729,407

2,106,590

Amortization of deferred sales inducements

127,784

(17,172)

361,775

93,283

Change in fair value of embedded derivatives

(415,374)

(536,404)

(2,695,007)

(545,104)

Interest expense on notes payable

8,984

6,535

21,870

19,322

Interest expense on subordinated debentures

1,333

1,342

3,996

3,994

Amortization of deferred policy acquisition costs

183,182

(1,588)

550,962

185,329

Other operating costs and expenses

59,532

56,518

177,575

177,433

Total benefits and expenses

93,038

345,001

(823,986)

2,091,855

Income before income taxes

398,815

197,562

1,585,033

488,355

Income tax expense

86,214

44,697

345,633

107,500

Net income

312,601

152,865

1,239,400

380,855

Less: Net income (loss) available to noncontrolling interests

1

-

(3)

-

Net income available to American Equity Investment Life Holding

312,600

152,865

1,239,403

380,855

Company stockholders

Less: Preferred stock dividends

10,918

10,918

32,756

32,756

Net income available to American Equity Investment Life Holding

$

301,682

$

141,947

$

1,206,647

$

348,099

Company common stockholders

Earnings per common share

$

3.44

$

1.53

$

13.07

$

3.69

Earnings per common share - assuming dilution

$

3.41

$

1.53

$

12.94

$

3.67

Weighted average common shares outstanding (in thousands):

Earnings per common share

87,707

92,478

92,339

94,326

Earnings per common share - assuming dilution

88,581

93,044

93,270

94,867

Page 2

Table of Contents

AMERICAN EQUITY INVESTMENT LIFE HOLDING COMPANY

Financial Supplement - September 30, 2022

Unaudited (Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

Quarterly Summary - Most Recent 5 Quarters

Q3 2022

Q2 2022

Q1 2022

Q4 2021

Q3 2021

Revenues:

Traditional life insurance premiums

$

634

$

691

$

675

$

677

$

697

Life contingent immediate annuity considerations

2,205

3,140

9,403

13,876

15,144

Surrender charges

19,783

15,345

15,541

13,638

16,481

Lifetime income benefit rider fees

41,036

40,169

36,814

46,672

41,999

Net investment income

609,737

592,308

567,423

514,599

526,366

Change in fair value of derivatives

(176,671)

(506,181)

(477,519)

522,251

(70,701)

Net realized gains (losses) on investments

(15,860)

(33,272)

(13,127)

(10,478)

4,933

Other revenue (a)

10,989

9,195

8,589

8,026

7,644

Total revenues

491,853

121,395

147,799

1,109,261

542,563

Benefits and expenses:

Traditional life insurance policy benefits and change in future policy

424

785

765

624

798

benefits

Life contingent immediate annuity benefits and change in future policy

5,283

6,306

11,873

16,351

17,958

benefits

Interest sensitive and index product benefits (b)

121,890

234,855

372,662

574,816

817,014

Amortization of deferred sales inducements (c)

127,784

90,446

143,545

59,409

(17,172)

Change in fair value of embedded derivatives (d)

(415,374)

(885,984)

(1,393,649)

186,802

(536,404)

Interest expense on notes payable

8,984

6,461

6,425

6,259

6,535

Interest expense on subordinated debentures

1,333

1,346

1,317

1,330

1,342

Amortization of deferred policy acquisition costs (c)

183,182

142,354

225,426

82,999

(1,588)

Other operating costs and expenses

59,532

59,923

58,120

66,279

56,518

Total benefits and expenses

93,038

(343,508)

(573,516)

994,869

345,001

Income before income taxes

398,815

464,903

721,315

114,392

197,562

Income tax expense

86,214

104,327

155,092

21,255

44,697

Net income (b)(c)(d)

312,601

360,576

566,223

93,137

152,865

Less: Net income (loss) available to noncontrolling interests

1

(4)

-

-

-

Net income available to American Equity Investment Life Holding

312,600

360,580

566,223

93,137

152,865

Company stockholders (b)(c)(d)

Less: Preferred stock dividends

10,918

10,919

10,919

10,919

10,918

Net income available to American Equity Investment Life Holding

$

301,682

$

349,661

$

555,304

$

82,218

$

141,947

Company common stockholders (b)(c)(d)

Earnings per common share

$

3.44

$

3.78

$

5.73

$

0.89

$

1.53

Earnings per common share - assuming dilution (b)(c)(d)

$

3.41

$

3.74

$

5.67

$

0.88

$

1.53

Weighted average common shares outstanding (thousands):

Earnings per common share

87,707

92,544

96,866

92,479

92,478

Earnings per common share - assuming dilution

88,581

93,375

97,953

93,378

93,044

  1. Other revenue consists of $3.3 million in Q3 2022, $3.0 million in Q2 2022, $2.9 million in Q1 2022, $2.8 million in Q4 2021 and $2.7 million in Q3 2021 related to asset liability management fees and $7.7 million in Q3 2022, $6.2 million in Q2 2022, $5.7 million in Q1 2022, $5.3 million in Q4 2021 and $4.9 million in Q3 2021 related to amortization of the deferred gain associated with the cost of reinsurance. The deferred gain, which is recorded in Other liabilities on the Consolidated Balance Sheets, was $435.9 million and $321.7 million at September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively. The deferred gain consists primarily of a difference between liabilities ceded and assets transferred and the present value of the ceding commissions offset by a reduction in deferred policy acquisition costs associated with the in-force business ceded.
  2. Q3 2022 includes a benefit from the update of assumptions used in determining reserves held for lifetime income benefit riders. The impact decreased interest sensitive and index products by $53.0 million and increased both net income and net income available to common stockholders by $41.6 million and increased earnings per common share - assuming dilution by $0.47 per share.

Page 3

Table of Contents

AMERICAN EQUITY INVESTMENT LIFE HOLDING COMPANY

Financial Supplement - September 30, 2022

Unaudited (Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

Q4 2021 includes expense from the update of assumptions used in determining reserves held for lifetime income benefit riders. The impact increased interest sensitive and index products by $10.5 million and decreased both net income and net income available to common stockholders by $8.2 million and decreased earnings per common share - assuming dilution by $0.09 per share.

Q3 2021 includes expense from the update of assumptions used in determining reserves held for lifetime income benefit riders. The impact increased interest sensitive and index products by $233.2 million and decreased both net income and net income available to common stockholders by $183.0 million and decreased earnings per common share - assuming dilution by $1.97 per share.

  1. Q3 2022 includes expense from the update of assumptions which increased amortization of deferred sales inducements and deferred policy acquisition costs by $45.7 million and $56.9 million, respectively, and decreased both net income and net income available to common stockholders by $80.5 million and decreased earnings per common share - assuming dilution by $0.91 per share.
    Q4 2021 includes expense from the update of assumptions which increased amortization of deferred sales inducements and deferred policy acquisition costs by $6.3 million and $6.9 million, respectively, and decreased both net income and net income available to common stockholders by $10.4 million and decreased earnings per common share - assuming dilution by $0.11 per share
    Q3 2021 includes a benefit from the update of assumptions which decreased amortization of deferred sales inducements and deferred policy acquisition costs by $51.4 million and $52.6 million, respectively, and increased both net income and net income available to common stockholders by $81.7 million and increased earnings per common share - assuming dilution by $0.88 per share.
  2. Q3 2022 includes a benefit from the update of assumptions used in determining the embedded derivative component of our fixed index annuity policy benefit reserves. The impact decreased change in fair value of embedded derivatives by $94.8 million and increased both net income and net income available to common stockholders by $74.4 million and increased earnings per common share - assuming dilution by $0.84 per share.
    Q4 2021 includes expense from the update of assumptions used in determining the embedded derivative component of our fixed index annuity policy benefit reserves. The impact increased change in fair value of embedded derivatives by $3.5 million and decreased both net income and net income available to common stockholders by $2.7 million and decreased earnings per common share - assuming dilution by $0.03 per share.
    Q3 2021 includes a benefit from the update of assumptions used in determining the embedded derivative component of our fixed index annuity policy benefit reserves. The impact decreased change in fair value of embedded derivatives by $125.8 million and increased both net income and net income available to common stockholders by $98.7 million and increased earnings per common share - assuming dilution by $1.06 per share.

Page 4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company published this content on 07 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 November 2022 21:45:32 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about AMERICAN EQUITY INVESTMENT LIFE HOLDING COMPANY
04:59pAmerican Equity : Q3 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
04:56pAmerican Equity Investment Life Hold : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Fina..
AQ
04:46pAmerican Equity Investment Life : 3Q22 Earnings Press Release
PU
04:46pAmerican Equity Investment Life : 3Q22 Financial Supplement
PU
04:24pAmerican Equity Reports Strong Earnings Driven by Continued Execution of AEL 2.0 Strate..
BU
04:23pEarnings Flash (AEL) AMERICAN EQUITY INVESTMENT LIFE HOLDING COMPANY Posts Q3 Revenue $..
MT
10/31American Equity Recognized for Award-Winning Customer Satisfaction Among Annuity Provid..
BU
10/31American Equity Declares 4th Quarter 2022 Preferred Stock Dividends
BU
10/13American Equity Schedules Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Release, Conference Call and Webc..
BU
10/07Piper Sandler Lifts Price Target on American Equity Investment Life to $47 From $46, Re..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on AMERICAN EQUITY INVESTMENT LIFE HOLDING COMPANY
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 2 627 M - -
Net income 2022 1 047 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 3,63x
Yield 2022 0,88%
Capitalization 3 639 M 3 639 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,39x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,33x
Nbr of Employees 800
Free-Float 80,6%
Chart AMERICAN EQUITY INVESTMENT LIFE HOLDING COMPANY
Duration : Period :
American Equity Investment Life Holding Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMERICAN EQUITY INVESTMENT LIFE HOLDING COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 41,58 $
Average target price 44,20 $
Spread / Average Target 6,30%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Anant Bhalla President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Axel André Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer
David S. Mulcahy Non-Executive Chairman
Robert Lee Howe Independent Director
Joyce A. Chapman Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AMERICAN EQUITY INVESTMENT LIFE HOLDING COMPANY6.83%3 639
AIA GROUP LIMITED-16.60%98 746
PING AN INSURANCE GROUP COMPANY-38.29%96 652
CHINA LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY LIMITED-27.17%94 323
CHINA PACIFIC INSURANCE (GROUP) CO., LTD.-20.46%25 597
JAPAN POST HOLDINGS CO., LTD.10.41%24 127