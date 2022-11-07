American Equity Investment Life : 3Q22 Financial Supplement
11/07/2022 | 04:46pm EST
Exhibit 99.2
AMERICAN EQUITY INVESTMENT LIFE HOLDING COMPANY
Financial Supplement
September 30, 2022
A.Financial Highlights
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
1
Consolidated Statements of Operations
2
Quarterly Summary - Most Recent 5 Quarters
3
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Reconciliation from Net Income Available to Common Stockholders to Non-GAAP
5
Operating Income Available to Common Stockholders and Non-GAAP Operating Income
Available to Common Stockholders, Excluding Notable Items
Summary of Adjustments to Arrive at Non-GAAP Operating Income Available to Common
6
Stockholders
Quarterly Summary - Reconciliation from Net Income Available to Common Stockholders
7
to Non-GAAP Operating Income Available to Common Stockholders and Non-GAAP
Operating Income Available to Common Stockholders, Excluding Notable Items
Quarterly Summary - Summary of Adjustments to Arrive at Non-GAAP Operating Income
9
Available to Common Stockholders
Capitalization/Book Value per Common Share
10
Spread Results
11
B.Product Summary
Summary of Cost of Money for Deferred Annuities
11
Annuity Account Balance Rollforward
12
Notional Values Subject to Recurring Fees Under Reinsurance Agreements
12
Annuity Deposits by Product Type
13
Surrender Charge Protection and Account Values by Product Type
13
Annuity Liability Characteristics
14
Investment Summary
Summary of Invested Assets
17
Credit Quality of Fixed Maturity Securities
17
Watch List Securities
17
Fixed Maturity Securities by Sector
18
Mortgage Loans on Real Estate
19
D.
Shareholder Information
21
E.
Research Analyst Coverage
22
Table of Contents
AMERICAN EQUITY INVESTMENT LIFE HOLDING COMPANY
Financial Supplement - September 30, 2022
Unaudited (Dollars in thousands)
AMERICAN EQUITY INVESTMENT LIFE HOLDING COMPANY
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
September 30, 2022
December 31, 2021
Assets
Investments:
Fixed maturity securities, available for sale, at fair value
$
41,087,911
$
51,305,943
Mortgage loans on real estate
6,601,445
5,687,998
Real estate investments
897,673
337,939
Derivative instruments
196,656
1,277,480
Other investments
2,636,152
1,767,144
Total investments
51,419,837
60,376,504
Cash and cash equivalents
1,808,132
4,508,982
Coinsurance deposits
8,848,418
8,850,608
Accrued investment income
516,649
445,097
Deferred policy acquisition costs
3,878,343
2,222,769
Deferred sales inducements
2,649,102
1,546,073
Deferred income taxes
246,492
-
Income taxes recoverable
103,838
166,586
Other assets
714,186
232,490
Total assets
$
70,184,997
$
78,349,109
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
Liabilities:
Policy benefit reserves
$
61,137,017
$
65,477,778
Other policy funds and contract claims
266,425
226,844
Notes and loan payable
794,831
496,250
Subordinated debentures
78,668
78,421
Deferred income taxes
-
541,972
Funds withheld for reinsurance liabilities
3,235,894
3,124,740
Other liabilities
1,461,534
2,079,977
Total liabilities
66,974,369
72,025,982
Stockholders' equity:
Preferred stock, Series A
16
16
Preferred stock, Series B
12
12
Common stock
85,967
92,514
Additional paid-in capital
1,362,022
1,614,374
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
(2,214,388)
1,848,789
Retained earnings
3,974,069
2,767,422
Total stockholders' equity attributable to American Equity Investment Life Holding Company
3,207,698
6,323,127
Noncontrolling interests
2,930
-
Total stockholders' equity
3,210,628
6,323,127
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
70,184,997
$
78,349,109
Table of Contents
AMERICAN EQUITY INVESTMENT LIFE HOLDING COMPANY
Financial Supplement - September 30, 2022
Unaudited (Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
AMERICAN EQUITY INVESTMENT LIFE HOLDING COMPANY
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
September 30,
2022
2021
2022
2021
Revenues:
Premiums and other considerations
$
2,839
$
15,841
$
16,748
$
43,649
Annuity product charges
60,819
58,480
168,688
182,321
Net investment income
609,737
526,366
1,769,468
1,522,876
Change in fair value of derivatives
(176,671)
(70,701)
(1,160,371)
826,484
Net realized gains (losses) on investments
(15,860)
4,933
(62,259)
(2,764)
Other revenue
10,989
7,644
28,773
7,644
Total revenues
491,853
542,563
761,047
2,580,210
Benefits and expenses:
Insurance policy benefits and change in future policy benefits
5,707
18,756
25,436
51,008
Interest sensitive and index product benefits
121,890
817,014
729,407
2,106,590
Amortization of deferred sales inducements
127,784
(17,172)
361,775
93,283
Change in fair value of embedded derivatives
(415,374)
(536,404)
(2,695,007)
(545,104)
Interest expense on notes payable
8,984
6,535
21,870
19,322
Interest expense on subordinated debentures
1,333
1,342
3,996
3,994
Amortization of deferred policy acquisition costs
183,182
(1,588)
550,962
185,329
Other operating costs and expenses
59,532
56,518
177,575
177,433
Total benefits and expenses
93,038
345,001
(823,986)
2,091,855
Income before income taxes
398,815
197,562
1,585,033
488,355
Income tax expense
86,214
44,697
345,633
107,500
Net income
312,601
152,865
1,239,400
380,855
Less: Net income (loss) available to noncontrolling interests
1
-
(3)
-
Net income available to American Equity Investment Life Holding
312,600
152,865
1,239,403
380,855
Company stockholders
Less: Preferred stock dividends
10,918
10,918
32,756
32,756
Net income available to American Equity Investment Life Holding
$
301,682
$
141,947
$
1,206,647
$
348,099
Company common stockholders
Earnings per common share
$
3.44
$
1.53
$
13.07
$
3.69
Earnings per common share - assuming dilution
$
3.41
$
1.53
$
12.94
$
3.67
Weighted average common shares outstanding (in thousands):
Earnings per common share
87,707
92,478
92,339
94,326
Earnings per common share - assuming dilution
88,581
93,044
93,270
94,867
Table of Contents
AMERICAN EQUITY INVESTMENT LIFE HOLDING COMPANY
Financial Supplement - September 30, 2022
Unaudited (Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
Quarterly Summary - Most Recent 5 Quarters
Q3 2022
Q2 2022
Q1 2022
Q4 2021
Q3 2021
Revenues:
Traditional life insurance premiums
$
634
$
691
$
675
$
677
$
697
Life contingent immediate annuity considerations
2,205
3,140
9,403
13,876
15,144
Surrender charges
19,783
15,345
15,541
13,638
16,481
Lifetime income benefit rider fees
41,036
40,169
36,814
46,672
41,999
Net investment income
609,737
592,308
567,423
514,599
526,366
Change in fair value of derivatives
(176,671)
(506,181)
(477,519)
522,251
(70,701)
Net realized gains (losses) on investments
(15,860)
(33,272)
(13,127)
(10,478)
4,933
Other revenue (a)
10,989
9,195
8,589
8,026
7,644
Total revenues
491,853
121,395
147,799
1,109,261
542,563
Benefits and expenses:
Traditional life insurance policy benefits and change in future policy
424
785
765
624
798
benefits
Life contingent immediate annuity benefits and change in future policy
5,283
6,306
11,873
16,351
17,958
benefits
Interest sensitive and index product benefits (b)
121,890
234,855
372,662
574,816
817,014
Amortization of deferred sales inducements (c)
127,784
90,446
143,545
59,409
(17,172)
Change in fair value of embedded derivatives (d)
(415,374)
(885,984)
(1,393,649)
186,802
(536,404)
Interest expense on notes payable
8,984
6,461
6,425
6,259
6,535
Interest expense on subordinated debentures
1,333
1,346
1,317
1,330
1,342
Amortization of deferred policy acquisition costs (c)
183,182
142,354
225,426
82,999
(1,588)
Other operating costs and expenses
59,532
59,923
58,120
66,279
56,518
Total benefits and expenses
93,038
(343,508)
(573,516)
994,869
345,001
Income before income taxes
398,815
464,903
721,315
114,392
197,562
Income tax expense
86,214
104,327
155,092
21,255
44,697
Net income (b)(c)(d)
312,601
360,576
566,223
93,137
152,865
Less: Net income (loss) available to noncontrolling interests
1
(4)
-
-
-
Net income available to American Equity Investment Life Holding
312,600
360,580
566,223
93,137
152,865
Company stockholders (b)(c)(d)
Less: Preferred stock dividends
10,918
10,919
10,919
10,919
10,918
Net income available to American Equity Investment Life Holding
$
301,682
$
349,661
$
555,304
$
82,218
$
141,947
Company common stockholders (b)(c)(d)
Earnings per common share
$
3.44
$
3.78
$
5.73
$
0.89
$
1.53
Earnings per common share - assuming dilution (b)(c)(d)
$
3.41
$
3.74
$
5.67
$
0.88
$
1.53
Weighted average common shares outstanding (thousands):
Earnings per common share
87,707
92,544
96,866
92,479
92,478
Earnings per common share - assuming dilution
88,581
93,375
97,953
93,378
93,044
Other revenue consists of $3.3 million in Q3 2022, $3.0 million in Q2 2022, $2.9 million in Q1 2022, $2.8 million in Q4 2021 and $2.7 million in Q3 2021 related to asset liability management fees and $7.7 million in Q3 2022, $6.2 million in Q2 2022, $5.7 million in Q1 2022, $5.3 million in Q4 2021 and $4.9 million in Q3 2021 related to amortization of the deferred gain associated with the cost of reinsurance. The deferred gain, which is recorded in Other liabilities on the Consolidated Balance Sheets, was $435.9 million and $321.7 million at September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively. The deferred gain consists primarily of a difference between liabilities ceded and assets transferred and the present value of the ceding commissions offset by a reduction in deferred policy acquisition costs associated with the in-force business ceded.
Q3 2022 includes a benefit from the update of assumptions used in determining reserves held for lifetime income benefit riders. The impact decreased interest sensitive and index products by $53.0 million and increased both net income and net income available to common stockholders by $41.6 million and increased earnings per common share - assuming dilution by $0.47 per share.
Table of Contents
AMERICAN EQUITY INVESTMENT LIFE HOLDING COMPANY
Financial Supplement - September 30, 2022
Unaudited (Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
Q4 2021 includes expense from the update of assumptions used in determining reserves held for lifetime income benefit riders. The impact increased interest sensitive and index products by $10.5 million and decreased both net income and net income available to common stockholders by $8.2 million and decreased earnings per common share - assuming dilution by $0.09 per share.
Q3 2021 includes expense from the update of assumptions used in determining reserves held for lifetime income benefit riders. The impact increased interest sensitive and index products by $233.2 million and decreased both net income and net income available to common stockholders by $183.0 million and decreased earnings per common share - assuming dilution by $1.97 per share.
Q3 2022 includes expense from the update of assumptions which increased amortization of deferred sales inducements and deferred policy acquisition costs by $45.7 million and $56.9 million, respectively, and decreased both net income and net income available to common stockholders by $80.5 million and decreased earnings per common share - assuming dilution by $0.91 per share.
Q4 2021 includes expense from the update of assumptions which increased amortization of deferred sales inducements and deferred policy acquisition costs by $6.3 million and $6.9 million, respectively, and decreased both net income and net income available to common stockholders by $10.4 million and decreased earnings per common share - assuming dilution by $0.11 per share
Q3 2021 includes a benefit from the update of assumptions which decreased amortization of deferred sales inducements and deferred policy acquisition costs by $51.4 million and $52.6 million, respectively, and increased both net income and net income available to common stockholders by $81.7 million and increased earnings per common share - assuming dilution by $0.88 per share.
Q3 2022 includes a benefit from the update of assumptions used in determining the embedded derivative component of our fixed index annuity policy benefit reserves. The impact decreased change in fair value of embedded derivatives by $94.8 million and increased both net income and net income available to common stockholders by $74.4 million and increased earnings per common share - assuming dilution by $0.84 per share.
Q4 2021 includes expense from the update of assumptions used in determining the embedded derivative component of our fixed index annuity policy benefit reserves. The impact increased change in fair value of embedded derivatives by $3.5 million and decreased both net income and net income available to common stockholders by $2.7 million and decreased earnings per common share - assuming dilution by $0.03 per share.
Q3 2021 includes a benefit from the update of assumptions used in determining the embedded derivative component of our fixed index annuity policy benefit reserves. The impact decreased change in fair value of embedded derivatives by $125.8 million and increased both net income and net income available to common stockholders by $98.7 million and increased earnings per common share - assuming dilution by $1.06 per share.
