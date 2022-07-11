American Equity Investment Life : Financial Obligation - Form 8-K





AMERICAN EQUITY INVESTMENT LIFE HOLDING COMPANY

Item 2.03 Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement of a Registrant.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (the "Company") entered into a five-year, $300 million unsecured delayed draw term loan credit agreement (the "Agreement") on February 15, 2022. The Company incorporates by reference its disclosure of the Agreement on a Current Report on Form 8-K filed on February 17, 2022.





On July 6, 2022, the Company borrowed $300 million under the Agreement. This loan matures on February 15, 2027.





















