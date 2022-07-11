Log in
AMERICAN EQUITY INVESTMENT LIFE HOLDING COMPANY

(AEL)
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-07-11 pm EDT
36.17 USD   -1.15%
American Equity Investment Life : Financial Obligation - Form 8-K

07/11/2022 | 04:34pm EDT
ael-20220706

UNITED STATES
SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549
FORM 8-K
CURRENT REPORT
Pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) of The Securities Exchange Act of 1934
Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): July 6, 2022
AMERICAN EQUITY INVESTMENT LIFE HOLDING COMPANY
(Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)
Iowa 001-31911 42-1447959
(State or other jurisdiction
of incorporation) 		(Commission File Number) (IRS Employer
Identification No.)
6000 Westown Parkway
West Des Moines, IA50266
(Address of principal executive offices and zip code)
(515) 221-0002
(Registrant's telephone number, including area code)
Not Applicable
(Former name or former address, if changed since last report)
Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-K filing is intended to simultaneously satisfy the filing obligation of the registrant under any of the following provisions:
Written communications pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act (17 CFR 230.425)
Soliciting material pursuant to Rule 14a-12 under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14a-12)
Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 14d-2(b) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14d-2(b))
Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 13e-4(c) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.13e-4(c))

Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:
Title of each class Trading Symbol(s) Name of each exchange on which registered
Common stock, par value $1 AEL New York Stock Exchange
Depositary Shares, each representing a 1/1,000th interest in a share of 5.95% Fixed-Rate Reset Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series A AELPRA New York Stock Exchange
Depositary Shares, each representing a 1/1,000th interest in a share of 6.625% Fixed-Rate Reset Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series B AELPRB New York Stock Exchange

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is an emerging growth company as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933
(§230.405 of this chapter) or Rule 12b-2 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (§240.12b-2 of this chapter).
Emerging growth company
If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act.




Item 2.03 Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement of a Registrant.
American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (the "Company") entered into a five-year, $300 million unsecured delayed draw term loan credit agreement (the "Agreement") on February 15, 2022. The Company incorporates by reference its disclosure of the Agreement on a Current Report on Form 8-K filed on February 17, 2022.

On July 6, 2022, the Company borrowed $300 million under the Agreement. This loan matures on February 15, 2027.





SIGNATURE
Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized.
AMERICAN EQUITY INVESTMENT LIFE HOLDING COMPANY
Date: July 11, 2022 By: /s/ Axel André
Axel André
Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer


Disclaimer

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company published this content on 11 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 July 2022 20:33:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
