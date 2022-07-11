American Equity Investment Life : Financial Obligation - Form 8-K

ael-20220706
UNITED STATES
SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549
FORM 8-K
CURRENT REPORT
Pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) of The Securities Exchange Act of 1934
Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): July 6, 2022
AMERICAN EQUITY INVESTMENT LIFE HOLDING COMPANY
(Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)
|
|
Iowa
|
001-31911
|
42-1447959
|
(State or other jurisdiction
of incorporation)
|
(Commission File Number)
|
(IRS Employer
Identification No.)
6000 Westown Parkway
West Des Moines, IA50266
(Address of principal executive offices and zip code)
(515) 221-0002
(Registrant's telephone number, including area code)
Not Applicable
(Former name or former address, if changed since last report)
Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-K filing is intended to simultaneously satisfy the filing obligation of the registrant under any of the following provisions:
☐Written communications pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act (17 CFR 230.425)
☐Soliciting material pursuant to Rule 14a-12 under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14a-12)
☐Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 14d-2(b) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14d-2(b))
☐Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 13e-4(c) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.13e-4(c))
Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:
|
|
Title of each class
|
Trading Symbol(s)
|
Name of each exchange on which registered
|
Common stock, par value $1
|
AEL
|
New York Stock Exchange
|
Depositary Shares, each representing a 1/1,000th interest in a share of 5.95% Fixed-Rate Reset Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series A
|
AELPRA
|
New York Stock Exchange
|
Depositary Shares, each representing a 1/1,000th interest in a share of 6.625% Fixed-Rate Reset Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series B
|
AELPRB
|
New York Stock Exchange
Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is an emerging growth company as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933
(§230.405 of this chapter) or Rule 12b-2 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (§240.12b-2 of this chapter).
Emerging growth company ☐
If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act. ☐
Item 2.03 Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement of a Registrant.
American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (the "Company") entered into a five-year, $300 million unsecured delayed draw term loan credit agreement (the "Agreement") on February 15, 2022. The Company incorporates by reference its disclosure of the Agreement on a Current Report on Form 8-K filed on February 17, 2022.
On July 6, 2022, the Company borrowed $300 million under the Agreement. This loan matures on February 15, 2027.
SIGNATURE
Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized.
|
|
|
AMERICAN EQUITY INVESTMENT LIFE HOLDING COMPANY
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Date: July 11, 2022
|
By:
|
/s/ Axel André
|
|
|
|
Axel André
|
|
|
|
Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
|
|
|
|