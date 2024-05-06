American Equity Investment Life Holding Company(NYSE:AEL) dropped from S&P 1000

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company is an issuer of fixed index annuities. The Companyâs policyholders work with over 40,000 independent agents and advisors affiliated with independent market organizations (IMOs), banks and broker-dealers through its wholly owned subsidiaries. Advisors and agents choose one of its annuity products suited for their clientâs personal needs. The Company issues fixed annuity products through its wholly owned life insurance subsidiaries, American Equity Investment Life Insurance Company (American Equity Life), American Equity Investment Life Insurance Company of New York and Eagle Life Insurance Company. The Company operates through one segment, which consists of the sale of fixed index and fixed rate annuities. Its product types include fixed index annuities, annual reset fixed rate annuities, multi-year fixed rate annuities and single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through a variable cost distribution network.

