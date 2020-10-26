American Equity Investment Life : Schedules Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release, Conference Call and Webcast

Log in
10/26/2020 | 02:30pm EDT

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (NYSE: AEL) announced today that it will release third quarter 2020 earnings after the close of market on Thursday, October 29, 2020. The third quarter earnings release and financial supplement will be posted on the American Equity website at www.american-equity.com at that time.

AEL will hold a conference call to discuss third quarter earnings on Friday, October 30, at 7:00 a.m. CT.

Conference Call Information

Interested parties may listen to the call by dialing one of the following numbers:

855-865-0606 (Domestic)
704-859-4382 (International)
Passcode: 9156855

Webcast Information

Interested parties who wish to listen to the call on the Internet may do so at www.american-equity.com.

Audio Replay Information

An audio replay will be available shortly after the call through November 6, 2020.

855-859-2056 (Domestic)
404-537-3406 (International)
Passcode: 9156855

ABOUT AMERICAN EQUITY

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its wholly-owned subsidiaries, is a leading issuer of fixed index annuities through independent agents, banks and broker-dealers. American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, a New York Stock Exchange listed company (NYSE: AEL), is headquartered in West Des Moines, Iowa. For more information, please visit www.american-equity.com.

© Business Wire 2020

