Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  American Equity Investment Life Holding Company    AEL

AMERICAN EQUITY INVESTMENT LIFE HOLDING COMPANY

(AEL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

American Equity Investment Life : Names Phyllis Zanghi as Chief Legal Officer

04/01/2021 | 05:58pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (NYSE: AEL) (“American Equity”) announced today that Phyllis Zanghi has been named executive vice president and chief legal officer, effective today. In her new role, Zanghi will oversee all activities for the legal, compliance, regulatory matters, government relations and corporate secretary functions of the company, as well as provide strategic counsel to the CEO, senior management team and board of directors. She will report to Anant Bhalla, President and CEO. Ms. Zanghi, age 48, has served as the General Counsel – U.S. Life Companies, a position she has held since October 2020.

“Phyllis has had an impressive career with large, sophisticated financial services institutions, and her deep expertise in various facets of the law will be critical for this newly created position that elevates the strategic role of the legal function at American Equity,” said Bhalla. “She is also a strategic leader with strong business acumen whose experience leading complex legal, tax, regulatory and business initiatives will bring great value to our legal team and American Equity. I look forward to her many contributions on behalf of the organization.”

Previously, Ms. Zanghi worked for Charlotte-based Brighthouse Financial as senior vice president, associate general counsel and head of tax. She played an instrumental role in the reinsurance and legal entity structuring that led to both the tax-free spin-off of Brighthouse from MetLife, while MetLife retained a 20% stake at the time of the separation. Ms. Zanghi has played an instrumental role in numerous corporate M&A transactions like her key role in MetLife’s acquisition of Alico in 2010 and was senior counsel for all ERISA and tax related business matters for the MetLife U.S. businesses. She holds a Master’s degree in tax law from New York University School of Law, a JD from St. John’s University School of Law and a BA in English from Rutgers University-New Brunswick. She will lead the team of legal and compliance professionals for the company.

ABOUT AMERICAN EQUITY

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its wholly-owned subsidiaries, is a leading issuer of fixed index annuities through independent agents, banks and broker-dealers. American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, a New York Stock Exchange listed company (NYSE: AEL), is headquartered in West Des Moines, Iowa. For more information, please visit www.american-equity.com.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about AMERICAN EQUITY INVESTMENT LIFE HOLDING COMPANY
05:58pAMERICAN EQUITY INVESTMENT LIFE  : Names Phyllis Zanghi as Chief Legal Officer
BU
05:28pAMERICAN EQUITY INVESTMENT LIFE HOLD : Change in Directors or Principal Officers..
AQ
11:54aAMERICAN EQUITY INVESTMENT LIFE  : Morgan Stanley Adjusts American Equity Invest..
MT
03/22INSIDER TRENDS : 90-Days of Insider Buying at American Equity Investment Life Ho..
MT
03/10AMERICAN EQUITY INVESTMENT LIFE  : The Benefits of Working with a Financial Prof..
PU
03/03INSIDER TRENDS : American Equity Investment Life Holdings Insider Receives Stock..
MT
03/03INSIDER TRENDS : American Equity Investment Life Holdings Insider Awarded Shares..
MT
03/03INSIDER TRENDS : American Equity Investment Life Holdings Insider Receives Stock..
MT
03/03INSIDER TRENDS : Insider at American Equity Investment Life Holdings Awarded Sha..
MT
03/03AMERICAN EQUITY INVESTMENT LIFE  : JPMorgan Reinstates American Equity Investmen..
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 2 338 M - -
Net income 2021 570 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 5,04x
Yield 2021 1,11%
Capitalization 3 009 M 3 009 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,29x
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,19x
Nbr of Employees 656
Free-Float 84,1%
Chart AMERICAN EQUITY INVESTMENT LIFE HOLDING COMPANY
Duration : Period :
American Equity Investment Life Holding Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMERICAN EQUITY INVESTMENT LIFE HOLDING COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 33,36 $
Last Close Price 31,53 $
Spread / Highest target 14,2%
Spread / Average Target 5,82%
Spread / Lowest Target -8,02%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Anant Bhalla President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ted Morris Johnson Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
John Michael Matovina Non-Executive Chairman
James Michael Gerlach Independent Director
Alonzo J. Lonnie Strickland Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMERICAN EQUITY INVESTMENT LIFE HOLDING COMPANY13.99%2 956
PING AN INSURANCE (GROUP) COMPANY OF CHINA, LTD.-1.37%217 919
AIA GROUP LIMITED-0.11%146 341
CHINA LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY LIMITED-5.61%116 492
CHINA PACIFIC INSURANCE (GROUP) CO., LTD.-0.13%50 470
JAPAN POST HOLDINGS CO., LTD.19.84%36 073
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ