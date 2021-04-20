Log in
    AEL

AMERICAN EQUITY INVESTMENT LIFE HOLDING COMPANY

(AEL)
American Equity Investment Life : Schedules First Quarter 2021 Earnings Release, Conference Call and Webcast

04/20/2021 | 04:16pm EDT
American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (NYSE: AEL) announced today that it will release first quarter 2021 earnings after the close of market on Wednesday, May 5, 2021. The first quarter earnings release and financial supplement will be posted on the American Equity website at www.american-equity.com at that time.

AEL will hold a conference call to discuss first quarter earnings on Thursday, May 6, at 10:00 a.m. CT.

Conference Call Information

Interested parties may listen to the call by dialing one of the following numbers:

855-865-0606 (Domestic)
704-859-4382 (International)
Passcode: 6756942

Webcast Information

Interested parties who wish to listen to the call on the Internet may do so at www.american-equity.com.

Audio Replay Information

An audio replay will be available shortly after the call through May 13, 2021.

855-859-2056 (Domestic)
404-537-3406 (International)
Passcode: 6756942

ABOUT AMERICAN EQUITY

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its wholly-owned subsidiaries, is a leading issuer of fixed index annuities through independent agents, banks and broker-dealers. American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, a New York Stock Exchange listed company (NYSE: AEL), is headquartered in West Des Moines, Iowa. For more information, please visit www.american-equity.com.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 2 314 M - -
Net income 2021 560 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 5,20x
Yield 2021 1,10%
Capitalization 3 057 M 3 057 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,32x
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,21x
Nbr of Employees 656
Free-Float 84,1%
Chart AMERICAN EQUITY INVESTMENT LIFE HOLDING COMPANY
Duration : Period :
American Equity Investment Life Holding Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMERICAN EQUITY INVESTMENT LIFE HOLDING COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 34,18 $
Last Close Price 32,03 $
Spread / Highest target 12,4%
Spread / Average Target 6,72%
Spread / Lowest Target -3,22%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Anant Bhalla President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ted Morris Johnson Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
John Michael Matovina Non-Executive Chairman
James Michael Gerlach Independent Director
Alonzo J. Lonnie Strickland Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMERICAN EQUITY INVESTMENT LIFE HOLDING COMPANY15.80%3 057
PING AN INSURANCE (GROUP) COMPANY OF CHINA, LTD.-4.84%212 273
AIA GROUP LIMITED3.21%152 264
CHINA LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY LIMITED-7.95%114 320
CHINA PACIFIC INSURANCE (GROUP) CO., LTD.-10.86%46 990
JAPAN POST HOLDINGS CO., LTD.15.50%35 015
