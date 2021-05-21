Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. American Equity Investment Life Holding Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AEL   US0256762065

AMERICAN EQUITY INVESTMENT LIFE HOLDING COMPANY

(AEL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

American Equity Investment Life : to Name New Chief Financial Officer

05/21/2021 | 04:32pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (NYSE: AEL) announced today that Chief Executive Officer Anant Bhalla is taking on additional responsibilities as interim Chief Financial Officer. Ted Johnson will no longer serve as Chief Financial Officer effective today and will work on an orderly transition until later in 2021, when he will exit the company. The company has launched a formal executive search for a new Chief Financial Officer by retaining executive search firm Egon Zehnder.

President and Chief Executive Officer Anant Bhalla remarked, “We thank Ted for his service and wish him well in his next opportunities. We are pleased he will remain with the company through the coming weeks to work on transition matters.”

ABOUT AMERICAN EQUITY

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its wholly-owned subsidiaries, is a leading issuer of fixed index annuities through independent agents, banks and broker-dealers. American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, a New York Stock Exchange listed company (NYSE: AEL), is headquartered in West Des Moines, Iowa. For more information, please visit www.american-equity.com.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about AMERICAN EQUITY INVESTMENT LIFE HOLDING COMPANY
04:42pAMERICAN EQUITY INVESTMENT LIFE  : Finance Chief Steps Down; Chief Executive Tem..
MT
04:32pAMERICAN EQUITY INVESTMENT LIFE  : to Name New Chief Financial Officer
BU
05/20AMERICAN EQUITY INVESTMENT LIFE  : Continued Level of Significant Insider Sellin..
MT
05/20MANAGING RETIREMENT EXPENSES : What to Know About Lifetime Income Riders
PU
05/20AMERICAN EQUITY INVESTMENT LIFE  : 10 Facts About Fixed Index Annuities
PU
05/19INSIDER TRENDS : Insider Sale at American Equity Investment Life Holdings Slowin..
MT
05/10AMERICAN EQUITY INVESTMENT LIFE  : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Finan..
AQ
05/07AMERICAN EQUITY INVESTMENT LIFE  : Morgan Stanley Adjusts Price Target on Americ..
MT
05/05AMERICAN EQUITY : Q1 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05/05AMERICAN EQUITY INVESTMENT LIFE  : 1Q21 Financial Supplement
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 2 381 M - -
Net income 2021 871 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 3,33x
Yield 2021 1,10%
Capitalization 2 950 M 2 950 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,24x
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,16x
Nbr of Employees 656
Free-Float 91,6%
Chart AMERICAN EQUITY INVESTMENT LIFE HOLDING COMPANY
Duration : Period :
American Equity Investment Life Holding Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMERICAN EQUITY INVESTMENT LIFE HOLDING COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 34,09 $
Last Close Price 30,91 $
Spread / Highest target 16,5%
Spread / Average Target 10,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -2,94%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Anant Bhalla President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ted Morris Johnson Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
John Michael Matovina Non-Executive Chairman
James Michael Gerlach Independent Director
Alonzo J. Lonnie Strickland Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMERICAN EQUITY INVESTMENT LIFE HOLDING COMPANY11.75%2 950
PING AN INSURANCE (GROUP) COMPANY OF CHINA, LTD.-14.32%196 040
AIA GROUP LIMITED7.05%157 930
CHINA LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY LIMITED-6.55%129 282
CHINA PACIFIC INSURANCE (GROUP) CO., LTD.-12.42%46 854
JAPAN POST HOLDINGS CO., LTD.15.46%34 749