  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  American Equity Investment Life Holding Company
  News
  Summary
    AEL   US0256762065

AMERICAN EQUITY INVESTMENT LIFE HOLDING COMPANY

(AEL)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:01 2023-01-13 pm EST
46.67 USD   +0.50%
04:17pAmerican Equity Schedules Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings Release, Conference Call and Webcast
BU
01/10Morgan Stanley Adjusts American Equity Investment Life's Price Target to $50 From $43, Keeps Equalweight Rating
MT
01/06JPMorgan Adjusts American Equity Investment Life Holding Price Target to $44 From $40, Maintains Neutral Rating
MT
American Equity Schedules Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings Release, Conference Call and Webcast

01/13/2023 | 04:17pm EST
American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (NYSE: AEL) announced today that it will release fourth quarter 2022 earnings and other financial results after the close of market on Thursday, February 16. The fourth quarter earnings release and financial supplement will be posted on the American Equity IR website at https://ir.american-equity.com/ at that time.

American Equity will hold a conference call on Friday, February 17, at 10:00 a.m. CT to discuss its fourth quarter financial results and its financial condition, business, investments, operations, and strategy. The call may also include forward-looking statements regarding future performance using terms such as believe, expect, intend, may, plan, strategy, will, or similar words, as well as specific projections of future results. These statements will be based on assumptions and expectations that involve risks and uncertainties, including the "Risk Factors" the Company describes in its U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filings. The Company's future results could differ, and it has no obligation to correct or update any such statements.

There is a simplified event registration that provides two ways to access the call.

Via Telephone

Interested parties may register for the call with the form available at this link, and upon submission (and via follow-up email) will receive the dial-in number and a unique PIN to access the call. Registration is available now or any time up to and during the time of the call. Registration is also available by visiting our IR website at https://ir.american-equity.com/.

Via the Internet

Interested parties who wish to listen to the webcast may register to access it on our IR website at https://ir.american-equity.com/. An audio replay will also be available via the same link on our website shortly after the completion of the call for 30 days.

ABOUT AMERICAN EQUITY

At American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (NYSE: AEL), we think of ourselves as The Financial Dignity Company. Our policyholders work with independent agents, banks and broker-dealers through our wholly-owned operating subsidiaries, to choose one of our leading annuity products best suited for their personal needs to create financial dignity in retirement. To deliver on its promises to policyholders, American Equity has re-framed its investments focus – building a stronger emphasis on insurance liability driven asset allocation and specializing in alternate, private asset management. American Equity is headquartered in West Des Moines, Iowa with satellite office in Charlotte, NC and a satellite office in New York, NY scheduled to open in 2023. For more information, please visit www.american-equity.com.


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 2 644 M - -
Net income 2022 1 277 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 3,31x
Yield 2022 0,78%
Capitalization 3 980 M 3 980 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,51x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,49x
Nbr of Employees 800
Free-Float 77,1%
American Equity Investment Life Holding Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 46,44 $
Average target price 46,00 $
Spread / Average Target -0,95%
Anant Bhalla President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Axel André Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer
David S. Mulcahy Non-Executive Chairman
Robert Lee Howe Independent Director
Joyce A. Chapman Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AMERICAN EQUITY INVESTMENT LIFE HOLDING COMPANY1.80%3 980
PING AN INSURANCE GROUP COMPANY16.17%147 596
AIA GROUP LIMITED1.84%132 450
CHINA LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY LIMITED10.90%128 904
CHINA PACIFIC INSURANCE (GROUP) CO., LTD.5.83%32 932
JAPAN POST HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-0.99%29 775