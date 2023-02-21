American Equity shares plunge as insurer Prosperity Life ends takeover bid

Feb 21 (Reuters) - American Equity Investment Life
Holding Co shares fell nearly 13% on Tuesday as insurer
Prosperity Group ended its efforts to acquire the annuities
provider.
Prosperity said it had "no interest in continuing to pursue"
a deal, months after American Equity rejected its nearly $4
billion offer saying it "significantly undervalued" the company.
American Equity had said in December that Prosperity had
approached it twice with the same offer that valued it at $45
per share and that it had rejected both the offers.
The decision of the insurer, whose principal shareholder is
Elliott Investment Management, comes days after American Equity
reported fourth-quarter adjusted profit below market
expectations as premiums slumped nearly 80% from a year ago.
American Equity provides annuities, an insurance contract
customers typically buy for a steady income stream after
retiring.
"We look forward to continuing to execute on our proven
strategy and remain disciplined and flexible in our approach to
increase value for all shareholders," a spokesperson for the
Iowa-based company said.
Shares of American Equity were trading at their lowest level
since December at $39.20 on Tuesday.
(Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Shweta
Agarwal)