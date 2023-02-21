American Equity shares plunge as insurer Prosperity Life ends takeover bid

Feb 21 (Reuters) - American Equity Investment Life Holding Co shares fell nearly 13% on Tuesday as insurer Prosperity Group ended its efforts to acquire the annuities provider.

Prosperity said it had "no interest in continuing to pursue" a deal, months after American Equity rejected its nearly $4 billion offer saying it "significantly undervalued" the company.

American Equity had said in December that Prosperity had approached it twice with the same offer that valued it at $45 per share and that it had rejected both the offers.

The decision of the insurer, whose principal shareholder is Elliott Investment Management, comes days after American Equity reported fourth-quarter adjusted profit below market expectations as premiums slumped nearly 80% from a year ago.

American Equity provides annuities, an insurance contract customers typically buy for a steady income stream after retiring.

"We look forward to continuing to execute on our proven strategy and remain disciplined and flexible in our approach to increase value for all shareholders," a spokesperson for the Iowa-based company said.

Shares of American Equity were trading at their lowest level since December at $39.20 on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Shweta Agarwal)