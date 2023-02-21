Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. American Equity Investment Life Holding Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AEL   US0256762065

AMERICAN EQUITY INVESTMENT LIFE HOLDING COMPANY

(AEL)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  12:38:04 2023-02-21 pm EST
39.08 USD   -13.14%
02/17Transcript : American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, Q4 2022 Earnings Call, Feb 17, 2023
CI
02/16American Equity Investment Life Holding Q4 Adjusted Profit, Revenue Decline
MT
02/16American Equity : Q4 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

American Equity shares plunge as insurer Prosperity Life ends takeover bid

02/21/2023 | 12:21pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Feb 21 (Reuters) - American Equity Investment Life Holding Co shares fell nearly 13% on Tuesday as insurer Prosperity Group ended its efforts to acquire the annuities provider.

Prosperity said it had "no interest in continuing to pursue" a deal, months after American Equity rejected its nearly $4 billion offer saying it "significantly undervalued" the company.

American Equity had said in December that Prosperity had approached it twice with the same offer that valued it at $45 per share and that it had rejected both the offers.

The decision of the insurer, whose principal shareholder is Elliott Investment Management, comes days after American Equity reported fourth-quarter adjusted profit below market expectations as premiums slumped nearly 80% from a year ago.

American Equity provides annuities, an insurance contract customers typically buy for a steady income stream after retiring.

"We look forward to continuing to execute on our proven strategy and remain disciplined and flexible in our approach to increase value for all shareholders," a spokesperson for the Iowa-based company said.

Shares of American Equity were trading at their lowest level since December at $39.20 on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Shweta Agarwal)


© Reuters 2023
All news about AMERICAN EQUITY INVESTMENT LIFE HOLDING COMPANY
02/17Transcript : American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, Q4 2022 Earning..
CI
02/16American Equity Investment Life Holding Q4 Adjusted Profit, Revenue Decline
MT
02/16American Equity : Q4 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
02/16Earnings Flash (AEL) AMERICAN EQUITY INVESTMENT LIFE HOLDING COMPANY Reports Q4 Revenue..
MT
02/16American Equity Ramps Private Asset Allocation to 22% and Achieves Close to $10 billion..
BU
02/16American Equity Investment Life Holding Company Reports Earnings Results for the Fourth..
CI
02/01American Equity Declares 1st Quarter 2023 Preferred Stock Dividends
BU
01/22Brookfield Asset Management Investigated By Antitrust Probe Department of Justice
CI
01/19American Equity Investment Life : How Annuities Can Help Fund Reliable Income in Retiremen..
PU
01/13American Equity Schedules Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings Release, Conference Call and Web..
BU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on AMERICAN EQUITY INVESTMENT LIFE HOLDING COMPANY
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 2 644 M - -
Net income 2022 1 277 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 3,21x
Yield 2022 0,80%
Capitalization 3 816 M 3 816 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,44x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,50x
Nbr of Employees 800
Free-Float 77,8%
Chart AMERICAN EQUITY INVESTMENT LIFE HOLDING COMPANY
Duration : Period :
American Equity Investment Life Holding Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMERICAN EQUITY INVESTMENT LIFE HOLDING COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 44,99 $
Average target price 46,90 $
Spread / Average Target 4,25%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Anant Bhalla President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Axel André Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer
David S. Mulcahy Non-Executive Chairman
Robert Lee Howe Independent Director
Joyce A. Chapman Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AMERICAN EQUITY INVESTMENT LIFE HOLDING COMPANY-1.38%3 816
PING AN INSURANCE GROUP COMPANY12.39%142 322
AIA GROUP LIMITED-4.09%123 653
CHINA LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY LIMITED5.22%123 297
CHINA PACIFIC INSURANCE (GROUP) CO., LTD.16.97%36 769
JAPAN POST HOLDINGS CO., LTD.9.91%31 672