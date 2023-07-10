(Alliance News) - Allergy Therapeutics PLC on Monday said it has promoted Group Financial Controller Shaun Furlong to chief financial officer.

The West Sussex, England-based commercial biotechnology company, focused on the treatment and diagnosis of allergic disorders, said Furlong will replace the current interim CFO, Martin Hopcroft, on August 11.

Hopcroft has been interim CFO since November after Nick Wykeman stepped down from the role of CFO.

Furlong has been part of the company's senior management team since 2022. He previously held senior finance roles at Legal & General Group PLC, Hastings Direct and American Express Co.

Chief Executive Officer Manuel Llobet said: "I have had the pleasure of working with Shaun for some time in his role as Group Financial Controller for the company and know him to be highly diligent and professional with strong business acumen, so am delighted to welcome him in his new role.

"I also want to take this opportunity to thank Martin Hopcroft for his expertise and commitment during his time as interim CFO over recent months, and wish him the best for the future."

Shares in Allergy Therapeutics were down 2.1% at 1.48 pence each in London on Monday afternoon.

