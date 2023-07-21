July 21 (Reuters) - American Express Co:
* AMEX CFO SAYS SPENDING ACROSS ALL GEOGRAPHIES AND CUSTOMERS IS VERY STRONG - INTERVIEW
* AMEX CFO ON DELINQUENCIES SAYS CO NOT SEEING ANY SIGNS OF STRESS Further company coverage:
|Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 08:24:59 2023-07-21 am EDT
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|168.40 USD
|-4.92%
|+1.65%
|+19.87%
|02:02pm
|AmEx CFO Says Spending Across All Geographies And Customers Is Very Strong - Interview
|RE
|01:38pm
|Stocks Rise Pre-Bell as Traders Await Week's Final Round of Earnings; Asia Mixed, Europe Strong
|MT
July 21 (Reuters) - American Express Co:
* AMEX CFO SAYS SPENDING ACROSS ALL GEOGRAPHIES AND CUSTOMERS IS VERY STRONG - INTERVIEW
* AMEX CFO ON DELINQUENCIES SAYS CO NOT SEEING ANY SIGNS OF STRESS Further company coverage:
Price
Change
5d. change
Capi. (M$)
|170.45 USD
|-3.76%
|+1.65%
|132 B $
|AmEx CFO Says Spending Across All Geographies And Customers Is Very Strong - Interview
|RE
|Stocks Rise Pre-Bell as Traders Await Week's Final Round of Earnings; Asia Mixed, Europe Strong
|MT
|AmEx keeps profit forecast unchanged after strong results, shares fall
|RE
|American Express' Q2 Earnings, Revenue Rise; Fiscal 2023 Outlook Reaffirmed
|MT
|Valuations, Central Bank Outlooks Lift Wall Street Pre-Bell, Asia Off, Europe Flat
|MT
|American Express 2Q Revenue Rises as Travel Spending Keeps Growing
|DJ
|Earnings Flash (AXP) AMERICAN EXPRESS COMPANY Posts Q2 Revenue $15.05B, vs. Street Est of $15.36B
|MT
|Earnings Flash (AXP) AMERICAN EXPRESS COMPANY Reports Q2 EPS $2.89, vs. Street Est of $2.82
|MT
|AmEx beats profit estimates as card spending rises
|RE
|North American Morning Briefing: Stock Futures Point Higher After Tech Stock Stumble
|DJ
|Futures inch up as megacaps recover after sharp decline
|RE
|MORNING BID AMERICAS-Dollar flexes into Fed week, calm returns
|RE
|MORNING BID EUROPE-Markets shrug off upbeat news from Japan and China
|RE
|Oppenheimer Adjusts American Express Price Target to $193 From $180, Maintains Outperform Rating
|MT
|Sector Update: Financial Stocks Advancing Late Monday
|MT
|Sector Update: Financial
|MT
|American Express' Net Consumer Card Write-off Rate Rises to 1.8% in June From 1.6% in May
|MT
|China GDP, Earnings Damp Wall Street Pre-Bell; Asia Choppy, Europe Off
|MT
|S&P 500 Rebounds as Inflation Continues to Cool, Earnings Season Kicks Off
|MT
|RBC Raises Price Target on American Express to $197 From $181, Maintains Sector Perform Rating
|MT
|INTERVIEW - Raymond Joabar, American Express: What is Amex's expansion strategy?
|MT
|Allergy Therapeutics appoints new CFO; interim CFO to leave in August
|AN
|North American Morning Briefing: Focus Fixed on -2-
|DJ
|Equity Markets Slip Ahead of June Jobs Report
|MT
|Equity Markets Slip Ahead of June Jobs Report
|MT
|1st Jan change
|Capi. (M$)
|+19.87%
|132 B $
|+23.70%
|43 904 M $
|+6.39%
|9 842 M $
|+30.03%
|1 070 M $
|+0.17%
|484 M $
|+10.89%
|295 M $
|-41.80%
|240 M $
|-9.09%
|13 M $
|-.--%
|3 M $
|-66.67%
|6 375 $