Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. American Express Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AXP   US0258161092

AMERICAN EXPRESS COMPANY

(AXP)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

AmEx beats profit estimates on boost from reserve release

07/23/2021 | 07:37am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Credit card is seen in front of displayed American Express logo in this illustration

(Reuters) -American Express Co beat estimates for second-quarter profit on Friday as increased consumer spending and an improving economy prompted it to release more funds from its loan-loss reserves.

Shares of the company rose 3% in premarket trading and were on track to open at a record high.

The reopening of the global economy is expected to unleash widespread demand for travel and shopping from consumers stuck indoors for more than 18 months, helping boost credit card transactions.

"We saw Card Member spending accelerate from the prior quarter and exceed pre-pandemic levels in June, with the largest portion of this spending growth coming from Millennial, Gen Z, and small business customers," Chief Executive Officer Stephen Squeri said in a statement.

Squeri also said the addition of U.S. Platinum card members touched record levels in the quarter on strong demand for premium, fee-based products.

The company sold 2.4 million new proprietary cards in the quarter, while spending on goods and services on its cards grew 16% on a currency adjusted basis.

Net income rose to $2.28 billion, or $2.80 per share, for the quarter ended June 30 from $257 million, or 29 cents per share, a year earlier. Analysts had expected $1.67 per share, according to Refinitiv IBES data.

The credit-card issuer posted a benefit of $606 million due to the release of $866 million from its loan-loss reserves.

Excluding interest expense, AmEx's total revenue rose 33% to around $10.24 billion.

(Reporting by Sohini Podder in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)


© Reuters 2021
All news about AMERICAN EXPRESS COMPANY
07:43aAMERICAN EXPRESS' : Q2 Earnings Per Share Advance
MT
07:38aAMERICAN EXPRESS : Americans are spending again and American Express is booming
AQ
07:25aStocks Poised for Stronger Session as US Futures Rise Pre-Bell; Europe Advanc..
MT
07:18aAMERICAN EXPRESS : Q2 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07:15aWall Street Leans Forward Pre-Bell; Futures Green, Europe Higher, Asia Mixed
MT
07:08aAMERICAN EXPRESS : Press Release, dated July 23, 2021, of American Express Compa..
PU
07:08aAMERICAN EXPRESS : Q2 (opens in new window)
PU
07:06aAMERICAN EXPRESS CO : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
07:01aAMERICAN EXPRESS : Earnings Flash (AXP) AMERICAN EXPRESS COMPANY Reports Q2 Reve..
MT
07:01aAMERICAN EXPRESS : Earnings Flash (AXP) AMERICAN EXPRESS COMPANY Reports Q2 EPS ..
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 39 718 M - -
Net income 2021 6 001 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 22,7x
Yield 2021 1,03%
Capitalization 137 B 137 B -
Capi. / Sales 2021 3,46x
Capi. / Sales 2022 3,05x
Nbr of Employees 63 700
Free-Float 99,9%
Chart AMERICAN EXPRESS COMPANY
Duration : Period :
American Express Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMERICAN EXPRESS COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 28
Last Close Price 170,90 $
Average target price 165,63 $
Spread / Average Target -3,09%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Stephen J. Squeri Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jeffrey C. Campbell Co-Vice Chairman & Chief Financial Officer
Marc D. Gordon Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Charlene Barshefsky Independent Director
Peter F. Chernin Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AMERICAN EXPRESS COMPANY41.34%136 120
CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION65.11%72 234
BAJAJ FINANCE LIMITED17.03%49 148
SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL32.27%28 964
ORIX CORPORATION18.93%21 120
ALLY FINANCIAL INC.46.13%18 812