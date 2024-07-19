STORY: American Express reported a 9% rise in quarterly revenue to a record high Friday because of robust spending from its wealthy customers.

But the number fell short of estimates, sending shares of credit card giant down as much as 4.5% in Friday morning trading.

Known for its affluent cardholders, the company has been somewhat insulated from weakness in the economy, even as rival lenders warn of tepid loan demand at a time when borrowing costs are at their highest since the global financial crisis.

But a slowdown in spending growth compared to the prior quarter worried some investors, especially as data shows that wage growth has begun to lose some steam, possibly impacting discretionary spending.

Still, the company raised its 2024 earnings per share forecast after posting a quarterly profit that exceeded expectations.

A Citigroup analyst said he remained confident in management's ability to control expenses and hit its profit targets, though he said the revenue weakness could hit the stock.