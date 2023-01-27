Advanced search
    AXP   US0258161092

AMERICAN EXPRESS COMPANY

(AXP)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  07:33:09 2023-01-27 am EST
164.18 USD   +5.32%
07:27aAmerican Express 2023 Guidance Ahead of Wall Street View
DJ
07:18aEarnings Flash (AXP) AMERICAN EXPRESS COMPANY Reports Q4 Revenue $14.18B, vs. Street Est of $14.25B
MT
07:17aUS Futures Track Lower Pre-Bell Following Intel's Quarterly Miss; Europe, Asia Gain
MT
American Express 2023 Guidance Ahead of Wall Street View

01/27/2023 | 07:27am EST
By Will Feuer


American Express Co. issued 2023 revenue and earnings guidance that project higher than expectations by Wall Street analysts.

The New York City-based credit-card company said it sees earnings of $11.00 a share to $11.40 a share. Analysts surveyed by FactSet were expecting earnings of $10.53 a share.

For 2022, the company posted earnings of $9.85 a share, down 2% from 2021.

Revenue for the current year is expected to rise 15% to 17% from 2022 levels. Last year, the company posted revenue of $52.86 billion, which was up 25% from 2021. Analysts surveyed by FactSet were expecting 2023 revenue of $58.82 billion, which would mark growth of more than 11%.

"Our performance demonstrates that our strategy is working, and our business is in an even stronger position today than before the pandemic," Chief Executive Stephen Squeri said. The company has grown generational relevance and merchant acceptance, among other initiatives, he said.

Shares rose about 2.5%, to $159.81, in the premarket session.


Write to Will Feuer at Will.Feuer@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-27-23 0726ET

Analyst Recommendations on AMERICAN EXPRESS COMPANY
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 52 877 M - -
Net income 2022 7 568 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 15,6x
Yield 2022 1,33%
Capitalization 116 B 116 B -
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,20x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,98x
Nbr of Employees 64 000
Free-Float 99,2%
Chart AMERICAN EXPRESS COMPANY
Duration : Period :
American Express Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMERICAN EXPRESS COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Last Close Price 155,88 $
Average target price 163,33 $
Spread / Average Target 4,78%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Stephen J. Squeri Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jeffrey C. Campbell Co-Vice Chairman & Chief Financial Officer
Ravi Radhakrishnan Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Charlene Barshefsky Independent Director
Peter F. Chernin Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AMERICAN EXPRESS COMPANY6.10%116 479
CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION24.88%44 257
SBI CARDS AND PAYMENT SERVICES LIMITED-10.11%8 300
GREEN DOT CORPORATION11.19%925
PREMIUM GROUP CO., LTD.-6.97%480
CPI CARD GROUP INC.-3.08%398