American Express : 2023 Sustainability Financing Report

ESG Strategy

At American Express, our Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) mission is to back people and businesses to thrive and create equitable, resilient, and sustainable communities globally. We seek to mobilize our business to address pressing global challenges and deliver high impact initiatives that serve our colleagues, customers, and communities.

In 2021, we launched a new roadmap for our global ESG strategy, establishing new long-term goals and objectives across three critical areas for our company, stakeholders, and society: Promote Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DE&I); Advance Climate Solutions; and Build Financial Confidence.

In 2022, we released our Sustainability Financing Framework(the Framework) and issued $1 billion principal amount of 4.050% Notes due May 3, 2029 (the Sustainability Notes) in support of our ESG strategy to invest in projects to help achieve these goals.

For more information about corporate sustainability at American Express, please visit go.amex/esg.