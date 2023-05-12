Advanced search
American Express : 2023 Sustainability Financing Report

05/12/2023 | 04:49pm EDT
The Powerful

Backing of

American Express

2023 Sustainability Financing Report

Table of Contents

Introduction

3

Company Overview

4

ESG Strategy

5

ESG Mission and Pillars

6

Eligible Project Categories

7

Use of Proceeds

10

Key Highlights

11

Net Proceeds Allocation

12

Impact Metrics

13

Spotlight Projects

14

Report of Independent Accountants

19

Management Assertion

20

2023 Sustainability Financing Report

2

Introduction

Company Overview

American Express is a globally integrated payments company, providing customers with access to products, insights, and experiences that enrich lives and build business success. We are a leader in providing credit and charge cards to consumers, small businesses, mid-sized companies, and large corporations around the world. We principally engage in card-issuing,merchant-acquiring, and card network businesses, which together form our end-to-end integrated payments platform. We continue to work to make a positive difference for our colleagues, customers, and communities.

4

ESG Strategy

At American Express, our Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) mission is to back people and businesses to thrive and create equitable, resilient, and sustainable communities globally. We seek to mobilize our business to address pressing global challenges and deliver high impact initiatives that serve our colleagues, customers, and communities.

In 2021, we launched a new roadmap for our global ESG strategy, establishing new long-term goals and objectives across three critical areas for our company, stakeholders, and society: Promote Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DE&I); Advance Climate Solutions; and Build Financial Confidence.

In 2022, we released our Sustainability Financing Framework(the Framework) and issued $1 billion principal amount of 4.050% Notes due May 3, 2029 (the Sustainability Notes) in support of our ESG strategy to invest in projects to help achieve these goals.

For more information about corporate sustainability at American Express, please visit go.amex/esg.

2023 Sustainability Financing Report

Disclaimer

American Express Company published this content on 12 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 May 2023 20:48:35 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
