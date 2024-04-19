American Express: 39% increase in quarterly EPS

April 19, 2024 at 07:52 am EDT Share

American Express reports EPS up 39% to $3.33 for the first quarter of 2024, on revenues up 11% to $15.8 billion, 'reflecting the positive trends seen in its business over the past few years'.



The payment solutions group notes that total cardholder spending rose 7% excluding currency effects, including increases of 8% in the US and 13% internationally excluding currency effects.



Also pointing to a sequential acceleration in new card acquisitions to 3.4 million in the quarter, American Express continues to target EPS of $12.65 to $13.15 and revenue growth of 9% to 11% for 2024 as a whole.



Copyright (c) 2024 CercleFinance.com. All rights reserved.