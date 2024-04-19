American Express: 39% increase in quarterly EPS
The payment solutions group notes that total cardholder spending rose 7% excluding currency effects, including increases of 8% in the US and 13% internationally excluding currency effects.
Also pointing to a sequential acceleration in new card acquisitions to 3.4 million in the quarter, American Express continues to target EPS of $12.65 to $13.15 and revenue growth of 9% to 11% for 2024 as a whole.
