  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. American Express Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AXP   US0258161092

AMERICAN EXPRESS COMPANY

(AXP)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  07:33:09 2023-01-27 am EST
164.18 USD   +5.32%
07:18aEarnings Flash (AXP) AMERICAN EXPRESS COMPANY Reports Q4 Revenue $14.18B, vs. Street Est of $14.25B
MT
07:17aUS Futures Track Lower Pre-Bell Following Intel's Quarterly Miss; Europe, Asia Gain
MT
07:16aAmerican Express 4Q Earnings Fall as Costs, Credit-Loss Provision Rise
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
Summary

American Express 4Q Earnings Fall as Costs, Credit-Loss Provision Rise

01/27/2023 | 07:16am EST
By Will Feuer


American Express Co.'s profit fell in the fourth quarter as the company stashed away more cash to cover potential credit losses down the line.

The New York City-based credit-card company logged net income of $1.57 billion, or $2.07 a share, down from $1.72 billion, or $2.18 a share, a year earlier. Analysts surveyed by FactSet were expecting earnings of $2.23 a share.

Revenue net of interest expense rose 17% to $14.18 billion, driven by increased member spending and higher net-interest income. Analysts surveyed by FactSet had been expecting revenue of $14.23 billion.

The company's provision for credit losses in the fourth quarter surged to $1.03 billion from $53 million a year ago, though American Express said credit metrics remained strong in the quarter and below prepandemic levels. Financial companies have broadly been growing their provision for credit losses, an indication that the sector is bracing for an economic slowdown to hit their customers.

Costs in the quarter rose 15% to $11.3 billion, reflecting higher costs tied to customer engagement and increased usage of travel-related benefits. Operating costs also rose, mostly due to higher compensation costs and a net loss on Amex Ventures investments of $234 million in the quarter.

Write to Will Feuer at Will.Feuer@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-27-23 0716ET

Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 52 877 M - -
Net income 2022 7 568 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 15,6x
Yield 2022 1,33%
Capitalization 116 B 116 B -
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,20x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,98x
Nbr of Employees 64 000
Free-Float 99,2%
Chart AMERICAN EXPRESS COMPANY
Duration : Period :
American Express Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMERICAN EXPRESS COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Last Close Price 155,88 $
Average target price 163,33 $
Spread / Average Target 4,78%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Stephen J. Squeri Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jeffrey C. Campbell Co-Vice Chairman & Chief Financial Officer
Ravi Radhakrishnan Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Charlene Barshefsky Independent Director
Peter F. Chernin Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AMERICAN EXPRESS COMPANY6.10%116 479
CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION24.88%44 257
SBI CARDS AND PAYMENT SERVICES LIMITED-10.11%8 300
GREEN DOT CORPORATION11.19%925
PREMIUM GROUP CO., LTD.-6.97%480
CPI CARD GROUP INC.-3.08%398