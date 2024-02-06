The Argentine Football Association (AFA) and American Express (NYSE: AXP) celebrated an expansion of their sponsorship agreement today at Amex's New York headquarters. American Express became a Global Sponsor of the Argentine National Teams through 2026, including the World Champions (Men’s National Team), Women's National Team, and Youth National Teams.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240206674987/en/

American Express and Argentine Football Association announce expanded sponsorship. From left to right: Pablo Diaz, AFA; Lisandro Delfino, American Express; Lionel Scaloni, AFA; Leandro Petersen, AFA; Mohammed Badi, American Express (Photo: American Express)

The presentation of the agreement had the notable presence of the coach of the Argentine National Team, Mr. Lionel Scaloni.

Through the expansion, American Express Card Members around the world will have early access to preferred seats and locations at the Men’s National Team matches in Argentina and select international friendlies. In addition, American Express plans to offer to select Card Members opportunities to participate in meet and greets and training sessions, on a limited basis.

In addition to their outstanding sporting achievements, the Argentine National Team has transcended Argentina's borders gaining millions of fans worldwide, especially in China, India, and the United States, some of the countries where the Argentine National Team are expected to play this year.

In relation to this announcement, Claudio Tapia, President of AFA, said: "It is important to highlight the global expansion we have achieved today with a company like American Express. We are proud of the support and trust that Amex is giving us as the Global Sponsor of the National Teams. For AFA, it is essential to continue adding the support of companies of this level, and we are proud to announce this expansion at the Amex headquarters in the United States. We thank American Express and the entire management team, and we are confident that we will continue building a successful sponsorship for both of us”.

Mohammed Badi, President of Global Network Services at American Express, said: "Our expanded sponsorship of the Argentine National Team will elevate the American Express brand globally and extend the benefits of membership to more people around the world. We look forward to cheering them on and will be by their side as the team continues its success following the World Cup win in 2022.”

In regard to the importance of this agreement for the AFA brand, Leandro Petersen, AFA's Commercial and Marketing Manager, said: "The sponsorship, which we are celebrating in New York, is a testament to the global reach of the AFA brand in strategic territories such as the United States, the Middle East, China, and India, where we reaffirm our leadership day after day. The AFA brand is now consolidated globally with more than 50 top-level commercial sponsors. This agreement will allow American Express Card Members to access exclusive experiences and be closer to their idols, one of the objectives pursued by AFA.”

Lisandro Delfino, Vice President of Global Network Services Latin America at American Express added: "I am thrilled that a sponsorship born in Argentina has expanded so quickly to the rest of the world. The extension of this agreement is proof that American Express continues to find ways to bring our Card Members closer to their passions, while creating experiences that make football even more enjoyable when you’re with Amex."

ABOUT AMERICAN EXPRESS

American Express is a globally integrated payments company, providing customers with access to products, insights and experiences that enrich lives and build business success. Learn more at americanexpress.com and connect with us on facebook.com/americanexpress, instagram.com/americanexpress, linkedin.com/company/american-express, X.com/americanexpress, and youtube.com/americanexpress.

Key links to products, services and corporate sustainability information: personal cards, business cards and services, travel services, gift cards, prepaid cards, merchant services, Accertify, Business Blueprint, Resy, corporate card, business travel, diversity and inclusion, corporate sustainability and Environmental, Social, and Governance reports.

Location: U.S. and Argentina

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240206674987/en/