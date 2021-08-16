American Express : Celebrates for the Return of the 2021 US Open Tennis Championships with New Curated Experiences for Card Members

American Express (AXP: NYSE) today announced new on-site and off-site experiences to welcome tennis fans back to the US Open Tennis Championships. Card Members purchased 56% more tickets during American Express’ three day US Open pre-sale this year compared to the same window in 20191, showing they are eager to get back to the matches. To celebrate the return of the Championships, American Express is unveiling a series of unique experiences for Card Members and tennis fans, including first ever pop-up tennis courts along the Hudson river and fan favorites on the tournament grounds, including complimentary bag check, the American Express® Radio and access to a new outdoor Amex® Patio, the Centurion® Suite, along with the Card Member Lounge. The Company is also offering a one-time statement credit for purchases made with enrolled, eligible Cards at participating merchants at the tournament and opening a second American Express Shop, a contactless shopping experience.

“As a partner of the United States Tennis Association (USTA) for almost three decades, we continue to put innovation and a focus on delighting our customers at the forefront of our strategy,” said Lindsay Ulrey, Vice President of Global Sports Experiences and Partnerships at American Express. “We know how special this event is to New York and to our community of Card Members, so we are serving up even more special moments to elevate their membership and truly show why tennis is better with Amex.”

AMERICAN EXPRESS COURTS AT PIER 76 IN NEW YORK CITY

American Express will bring the energy of the US Open outside of the tournament grounds with the opening of the first-ever American Express Courts at Pier 76 in New York City. According to a recent study from the Physical Activity Council, total tennis play is up by 22% across the country during the pandemic2. As demand has increased, tennis fans have experienced challenges finding available courts to play on. Between August 23 and 31, Card Members and tennis fans will have the ability to book one of six new pop-up tennis courts alongside spectacular views of the Hudson River. Players can also enjoy food and drinks at the on-site open air lounge.

Five of the six courts will be available to pre-book for American Express Card Members via Go.Amex/Courts, with the sixth court available on a first-come-first-serve basis. A $5.00 court booking reservation fee is required and proceeds will be donated by Universe, the ticketing platform, to the USTA Foundations' Excellence Team program, supporting youth tennis in underserved communities across the country.

AMERICAN EXPRESS SHOP AT THE USTA BILLIE JEAN KING NATIONAL TENNIS CENTER

American Express will partner with the USTA and its hospitality partner, Levy, to provide Card Members with exclusive access to a contactless American Express Shop operated by Levy at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center, where they can grab food and beverage items they want, tap to pay, and head back to the action on the court. Continuing American Express’ efforts to support small businesses, the Shop will feature snacks and other products from independent local retailers.

THE CENTURION SUITE AT LOUIS ARMSTRONG

American Express is also bringing its signature Centurion Lounge to life at the US Open Centurion Suite through a 60-minute bookable dining experience. Platinum Card® Members will enjoy delicious bites from chefs Ignacio Mattos and Cédric Vongerichten, the executive chefs of the Centurion Lounges at John F. Kennedy International and LaGuardia Airports. Additionally, Card Members can sip on cocktails developed exclusively by Centurion Lounge Mixologist, Jim Meehan. Card Members can book their spot in the Centurion Suite through Resy.

AMEX PATIO & AMERICAN EXPRESS CARD MEMBER LOUNGE

American Express is returning to the US Open with a new lounge experience, the Amex Patio. Located near Court 17, the Amex Patio will be an open-air space for American Express Card Members to relax and recharge, enjoy misting fans and take in the shade in between tennis matches.

This experience complements the newly located Card Member Lounge on the 2nd floor of Louis Armstrong Stadium. This lounge will be open to all American Express Card Members and up to two guests, where they will be able to retreat from the hot summer sun with lounge seating and be able to purchase food and beverages, including the US Open signature beverage, the frozen Honey Deuce. American Express will also be teaming up with Ralph Lauren to offer four exclusive, customizable designs for Card Members to purchase at the lounge.

AMERICAN EXPRESS RADIOS

Spectators will be able to follow the action no matter where they are across the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center with the American Express Radio. Distributed on-site to Card Members, while supplies last. The radio will be redesigned to resemble the square American Express logo.

CARD MEMBER SPEND OFFER

American Express Card Members will get a one-time statement credit of $20 when they spend $100 or more with their enrolled, eligible Card at participating merchants onsite. To enroll visit any Amex benefit location on-site. For Card eligibility and offer terms visit usopen.org/amex to learn more.

For full details on all the benefits and activities American Express is offering at the 2021 US Open visit the US Open American Express portal.

1 According to American Express sales data

2 According to an annual study commissioned by the Physical Activity Council (PAC) showing changes in U.S. sports participation from 2019 to 2020.

