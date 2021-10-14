American Express : Declares Dividends on Series B and Series D Preferred Stock

American Express Company (NYSE: AXP) has declared the following dividends on the Company’s Series B and D Preferred Shares:

A quarterly dividend on the Company’s 5.200% Fixed Rate / Floating Rate Noncumulative Preferred Shares, Series B, of $8,980.56 per share (which is equivalent to $8.98056 per related Depositary Share). The dividend is payable on November 15, 2021, to shareholders of record on November 1, 2021.

A quarterly dividend on the Company’s 3.550% Fixed Rate Reset Noncumulative Preferred Shares, Series D, of $8,973.61 per share (which is equivalent to $8.97361 per related Depositary Share). The dividend is payable on December 15, 2021, to shareholders of record on December 1, 2021.

