    AXP   US0258161092

AMERICAN EXPRESS COMPANY

(AXP)
American Express : Declares Dividends on Series B and Series D Preferred Stock

10/14/2021 | 04:01pm EDT
American Express Company (NYSE: AXP) has declared the following dividends on the Company’s Series B and D Preferred Shares:

  • A quarterly dividend on the Company’s 5.200% Fixed Rate / Floating Rate Noncumulative Preferred Shares, Series B, of $8,980.56 per share (which is equivalent to $8.98056 per related Depositary Share). The dividend is payable on November 15, 2021, to shareholders of record on November 1, 2021.
  • A quarterly dividend on the Company’s 3.550% Fixed Rate Reset Noncumulative Preferred Shares, Series D, of $8,973.61 per share (which is equivalent to $8.97361 per related Depositary Share). The dividend is payable on December 15, 2021, to shareholders of record on December 1, 2021.

ABOUT AMERICAN EXPRESS

American Express is a globally integrated payments company, providing customers with access to products, insights and experiences that enrich lives and build business success. Learn more at americanexpress.com and connect with us on facebook.com/americanexpress, instagram.com/americanexpress, linkedin.com/company/american-express, twitter.com/americanexpress, and youtube.com/americanexpress.

Key links to products, services and corporate responsibility information: charge and credit cards, business credit cards, travel services, gift cards, prepaid cards, merchant services, Accertify, InAuth, corporate card, business travel, and corporate responsibility.

Source: American Express Company

Location: Global


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 40 956 M - -
Net income 2021 7 102 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 19,0x
Yield 2021 1,05%
Capitalization 134 B 134 B -
Capi. / Sales 2021 3,27x
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,87x
Nbr of Employees 63 700
Free-Float 99,6%
Technical analysis trends AMERICAN EXPRESS COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 27
Last Close Price 168,72 $
Average target price 181,74 $
Spread / Average Target 7,72%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Stephen J. Squeri Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jeffrey C. Campbell Co-Vice Chairman & Chief Financial Officer
Marc D. Gordon Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Charlene Barshefsky Independent Director
Peter F. Chernin Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AMERICAN EXPRESS COMPANY39.54%134 037
CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION69.60%72 315
BAJAJ FINANCE LIMITED48.43%63 310
SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL39.44%27 573
UPSTART HOLDINGS, INC.746.36%26 821
ORIX CORPORATION35.72%22 846