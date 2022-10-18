American Express Exclusive Interview: Meet the Cast of “Empire of Light” at BFI London Film Festival 2022

Photo: Courtesy of Darren Brade

American Express teamed up with the British Film Institute's (BFI) London Film Festival as part of the BFI's cultural program championing the UK film industry through the discovery of cinematic works captured by the best filmmakers and storytellers. As part of the recent BFI London Film Festival 2022, American Express invited Card Members to join the European Premiere and American Express Gala screening of "Empire of Light,"a poignant drama about the power of human connection set in a seaside town in the 1980s by award-winning director, Sam Mendes.

BFI and American Express have a decade-long relationship with a complementary commitment to support the arts and share great films with Card Members and larger communities.

Radio DJ and television presenter Edith Bowman interviewed "Empire of Light's" cast,including Olivia Colman, Micheal Ward, Colin Firth, Toby Jones, Tom Brookeand Hannah Onslow, about the importance of human connection and the healing power of movies, music and community.

Photo: Courtesy of Darren Brade

To hear more from the cast, watch the video below and be sure to click "CC" to access the closed caption: