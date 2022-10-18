Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. American Express Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AXP   US0258161092

AMERICAN EXPRESS COMPANY

(AXP)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:03 2022-10-18 pm EDT
145.99 USD   +3.14%
05:23pAmerican Express Exclusive Interview : Meet the Cast of “Empire of Light” at BFI London Film Festival 2022
PU
09:45aJPMorgan Chase Lowers American Express Company's Price Target to $170 From $175, Keeps Neutral Rating
MT
07:03aAmerican Express Holds Long-Term Pattern of Adding to Extended-Hours Earnings Moves in Follow-On Regular Session
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

American Express Exclusive Interview: Meet the Cast of “Empire of Light” at BFI London Film Festival 2022

10/18/2022 | 05:23pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Photo: Courtesy of Darren Brade

American Express teamed up with the British Film Institute's (BFI) London Film Festival as part of the BFI's cultural program championing the UK film industry through the discovery of cinematic works captured by the best filmmakers and storytellers. As part of the recent BFI London Film Festival 2022, American Express invited Card Members to join the European Premiere and American Express Gala screening of "Empire of Light,"a poignant drama about the power of human connection set in a seaside town in the 1980s by award-winning director, Sam Mendes.

BFI and American Express have a decade-long relationship with a complementary commitment to support the arts and share great films with Card Members and larger communities.

Radio DJ and television presenter Edith Bowman interviewed "Empire of Light's" cast,including Olivia Colman, Micheal Ward, Colin Firth, Toby Jones, Tom Brookeand Hannah Onslow, about the importance of human connection and the healing power of movies, music and community.

Photo: Courtesy of Darren Brade

To hear more from the cast, watch the video below and be sure to click "CC" to access the closed caption:

Disclaimer

American Express Company published this content on 18 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 October 2022 21:21:59 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about AMERICAN EXPRESS COMPANY
05:23pAmerican Express Exclusive Interview : Meet the Cast of “Empire of Light” at B..
PU
09:45aJPMorgan Chase Lowers American Express Company's Price Target to $170 From $175, Keeps ..
MT
07:03aAmerican Express Holds Long-Term Pattern of Adding to Extended-Hours Earnings Moves in ..
MT
10/17American Express Co : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
10/16Credit Suisse Weighs Swiss Divestments to Raise $4.5 Billion
MT
10/15Credit Suisse prepares Swiss business sales to raise capital - FT
RE
10/14North American Morning Briefing: All Eyes on Bank -2-
DJ
10/13Oppenheimer Adjusts American Express Price Target to $145 From $184, Maintains Outperfo..
MT
10/13Barclays Adjusts Price Target on American Express to $145 From $160, Keeps Equalweight ..
MT
10/13Citigroup Downgrades American Express to Sell From Neutral; Price Target is $130
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on AMERICAN EXPRESS COMPANY
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 53 078 M - -
Net income 2022 7 484 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 14,3x
Yield 2022 1,47%
Capitalization 106 B 106 B -
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,00x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,80x
Nbr of Employees 64 000
Free-Float 99,5%
Chart AMERICAN EXPRESS COMPANY
Duration : Period :
American Express Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMERICAN EXPRESS COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Last Close Price 141,54 $
Average target price 162,47 $
Spread / Average Target 14,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Stephen J. Squeri Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jeffrey C. Campbell Co-Vice Chairman & Chief Financial Officer
Ravi Radhakrishnan Chief Information Officer
Charlene Barshefsky Independent Director
Peter F. Chernin Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AMERICAN EXPRESS COMPANY-16.38%106 119
CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION-32.82%37 411
SBI CARDS AND PAYMENT SERVICES LIMITED-4.77%9 856
GREEN DOT CORPORATION-46.77%1 037
PREMIUM GROUP CO., LTD.27.31%416
CPI CARD GROUP INC.-0.22%208