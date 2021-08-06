Log in
American Express : Executives to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

08/06/2021 | 10:31am EDT
American Express Company (NYSE: AXP) today announced its participation in upcoming investor conferences, which will be held virtually.

On Tuesday, September 14, 2021, Vice Chairman and Chief Financial Officer, Jeffrey C. Campbell, will participate in the Barclays Global Financial Services Conference. Mr. Campbell will participate in a virtual fireside chat covering the company’s financial performance and business strategy beginning at 8:15 a.m. (ET).

On Friday, September 17, 2021, Vice Chairman and Group President of Global Consumer Services Group, Douglas E. Buckminster, will participate in the Autonomous Research Future of Commerce Symposium. Mr. Buckminster will participate in a virtual fireside chat relating to the company’s global consumer business beginning at 10:00 a.m. (ET).

Live audio webcasts of both events will be accessible to the general public through the American Express Investor Relations website at http://ir.americanexpress.com. An audio replay of each presentation will be available after each event at the same website address.

ABOUT AMERICAN EXPRESS

American Express is a globally integrated payments company, providing customers with access to products, insights and experiences that enrich lives and build business success. Learn more at americanexpress.com and connect with us on facebook.com/americanexpress, instagram.com/americanexpress, linkedin.com/company/american-express, twitter.com/americanexpress, and youtube.com/americanexpress.

Key links to products, services and corporate responsibility information: charge and credit cards, business credit cards, travel services, gift cards, prepaid cards, merchant services, Accertify, InAuth, corporate card, business travel, and corporate responsibility.

Source: American Express Company

Location: Global


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 41 005 M - -
Net income 2021 6 981 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 19,2x
Yield 2021 1,07%
Capitalization 135 B 135 B -
Capi. / Sales 2021 3,29x
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,90x
Nbr of Employees 63 700
Free-Float 99,6%
Managers and Directors
Stephen J. Squeri Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jeffrey C. Campbell Co-Vice Chairman & Chief Financial Officer
Marc D. Gordon Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Charlene Barshefsky Independent Director
Peter F. Chernin Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AMERICAN EXPRESS COMPANY40.29%134 760
CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION63.07%72 801
BAJAJ FINANCE LIMITED17.97%50 720
SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL39.12%27 511
ORIX CORPORATION26.54%22 112
ALLY FINANCIAL INC.43.44%18 442