American Express : February Fixed Income Presentation

02/15/2022 | 12:37pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

American Express Company

Fixed Income Investor Presentation

FEBRUARY 2022

Summary Financial Performance

($ in millions; except per share amounts)

Total Revenues Net of Interest Expense

FX-Adjusted*

Pre-tax Income

Net Income

Diluted EPS

Average Diluted Shares Outstanding

Q4'21

$12,145

$2,306

$1,719

$2.18

769

YoY%

Inc/(Dec)

30%

31%

24%

20%

24%

(5%)

FY'21

$42,380

$10,689

$8,060

$10.02

790

YoY%

Inc/(Dec)

17%

17%

149%

157%

166%

(2%)

Notable Impacts, FY'21 Pre-tax Income

Credit Reserve releases:

$2,481

Net gains on Amex Ventures equity investments: $767

GBT Investment Gain**:

$238

* Total Revenues Net of Interest Expense adjusted for FX is a non-GAAP measure. FX-adjusted information assumes a constant exchange rate between the periods being compared for

purposes of currency translation into U.S. dollars (i.e., assumes Q4'21 foreign exchange rates apply to Q4'20 results). ** Non-cash gain related to the increase in GBT's total equity book

2

value arising fromGBT's acquisition of Egencia in Q4'21. †Attributable to common shareholders. Represents net income less earnings allocated to participating share awards, dividends on

preferred shares and other items.

Total Network Volumes Growth

Total

Q3'21

Q4'21

FY'21

% of FY

vs. '19 %

4%

12%

1%

Billed Business

85%

YoY%

31%

33%

24%

Processed

vs. '19 %

3%

3%

(1%)

15%

Volumes

YoY%

18%

15%

14%

% Increase/(decrease) vs. 2019:

Total Netw ork

vs. '19 %

4%

11%

1%

20%

100%

Volumes

YoY%

29%

30%

23%

10%

Billed Business

Total Network Volumes

0%

Processed Volumes

(10%)

(20%)

(30%)

(40%)

Q1'20

Q2'20

Q3'20

Q4'20

Q1'21

Q2'21

Q3'21

Q4'21

Note: All growth rates reflect FX-adjusted rates. See Annex 1 for reported billings growth rates. Billed business represents proprietary billed business on cards issued by AXP.

3

Processed volumes represent GNS and alternative payment solutions facilitated by AXP.

Billed Business

G&S vs. T&E

G&S vs. T&E Growth

$ in Billions, % of Total

vs. '19

vs. '19

% Increase/(decrease) vs. 2019 (FX-adjusted):

$1,071

$1,090

1%

40%

G&S

20%

$871

(19%)

Billed

0%

Business

G&S

70%

81%

18%

(20%)

T&E

85%

(1%)

(40%)

(60%)

T&E

30%

(80%)

(60%)

19%

(37%)

15%

(100%)

Q1'20 Q2'20 Q3'20 Q4'20 Q1'21 Q2'21 Q3'21 Q4'21

FY'19

FY'20

FY'21

Q4'21

G&S

T&E

Total

vs. '19

24%

(18%)

12%

YoY

19%

132%

33%

4

Note: All growth rates reflect FX-adjusted rates. See Annex 1 for reported billings growth rates. G&S = Goods & Services spending. T&E = Travel & Entertainment spending.

Goods & Services Billed Business

G&S by Online vs. Offline

% Increase/(decrease) vs. 2019 (FX-adjusted):

40%

Online

20%

Total G&S

Offline

0%

(20%)

(40%)

Q1'20

Q2'20

Q3'20

Q4'20

Q1'21

Q2'21

Q3'21

Q4'21

Q4'21

Online

Offline

Total

vs. '19

31%

12%

24%

YoY

16%

28%

19%

% of Total

66%

34%

100%

5

Note: Online = Online + Card Not Present. All growth rates reflect FX-adjusted rates. See Annex 1 for reported billings growth rates.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

American Express Company published this content on 15 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 February 2022 17:36:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
