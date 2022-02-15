American Express : February Fixed Income Presentation
American Express Company
Fixed Income Investor Presentation
Summary Financial Performance
($ in millions; except per share amounts)
Total Revenues Net of Interest Expense
FX-Adjusted*
Pre-tax Income
Net Income
Diluted EPS
†
Average Diluted Shares Outstanding
Q4'21
$12,145
$2,306
$1,719
$2.18
769
YoY%
Inc/(Dec)
30%
31%
24%
20%
24%
(5%)
FY'21
$42,380
$10,689
$8,060
$10.02
790
YoY%
Inc/(Dec)
17%
17%
149%
157%
166%
(2%)
Notable Impacts, FY'21 Pre-tax Income
Credit Reserve releases:
$2,481
Net gains on Amex Ventures equity investments: $767
GBT Investment Gain**:
$238
* Total Revenues Net of Interest Expense adjusted for FX is a non-GAAP measure. FX-adjusted information assumes a constant exchange rate between the periods being compared for
purposes of currency translation into U.S. dollars (i.e., assumes Q4'21 foreign exchange rates apply to Q4'20 results). ** Non-cash gain related to the increase in GBT's total equity book
2
value arising fromGBT's acquisition of Egencia in Q4'21. †Attributable to common shareholders. Represents net income less earnings allocated to participating share awards, dividends on
preferred shares and other items.
Total Network Volumes Growth
Total
Q3'21
Q4'21
FY'21
% of FY
vs. '19 %
4%
12%
1%
Billed Business
85%
YoY%
31%
33%
24%
Processed
vs. '19 %
3%
3%
(1%)
15%
Volumes
YoY%
18%
15%
14%
% Increase/(decrease) vs. 2019:
Total Netw ork
vs. '19 %
4%
11%
1%
20%
100%
Volumes
YoY%
29%
30%
23%
10%
Billed Business
Total Network Volumes
0%
Processed Volumes
(10%)
(20%)
(30%)
(40%)
Q1'20
Q2'20
Q3'20
Q4'20
Q1'21
Q2'21
Q3'21
Q4'21
Note: All growth rates reflect FX-adjusted rates. See Annex 1 for reported billings growth rates. Billed business represents proprietary billed business on cards issued by AXP.
3
Processed volumes represent GNS and alternative payment solutions facilitated by AXP.
Billed Business
G&S vs. T&E
G&S vs. T&E Growth
$ in Billions, % of Total
vs. '19
vs. '19
% Increase/(decrease) vs. 2019 (FX-adjusted):
$1,071
$1,090
1%
40%
G&S
20%
$871
(19%)
Billed
0%
Business
G&S
70%
81%
18%
(20%)
T&E
85%
(1%)
(40%)
(60%)
T&E
30%
(80%)
(60%)
19%
(37%)
15%
(100%)
Q1'20 Q2'20 Q3'20 Q4'20 Q1'21 Q2'21 Q3'21 Q4'21
FY'19
FY'20
FY'21
Q4'21
G&S
T&E
Total
vs. '19
24%
(18%)
12%
YoY
19%
132%
33%
4
Note: All growth rates reflect FX-adjusted rates. See Annex 1 for reported billings growth rates. G&S = Goods & Services spending. T&E = Travel & Entertainment spending.
Goods & Services Billed Business
G&S by Online vs. Offline
% Increase/(decrease) vs. 2019 (FX-adjusted):
40%
Online
20%
Total G&S
Offline
0%
(20%)
(40%)
Q1'20
Q2'20
Q3'20
Q4'20
Q1'21
Q2'21
Q3'21
Q4'21
Q4'21
Online
Offline
Total
vs. '19
31%
12%
24%
YoY
16%
28%
19%
% of Total
66%
34%
100%
5
Note: Online = Online + Card Not Present. All growth rates reflect FX-adjusted rates. See Annex 1 for reported billings growth rates.
