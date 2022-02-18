American Express : In Recognition of National Caregivers Day, American Express Colleagues Share What It Means to Be There for Those Who Matter Most

Colleagues Talk About Leading With Purpose in Many Facets of Their Lives

Being a caregiver at home is one of the most important roles American Express colleagues hold. That's why the company has invested in benefits, resources and programs that allow colleagues to live meaningful lives with a strong sense of purpose and bring their whole selves to work. From the introduction of Amex Flex, the company's new hybrid working model, to offering 20+ weeks parental leave for all parents in the U.S (regardless of gender) and back-up childcare assistance, to financial planning support and free mental health counseling, the company continues toinvest in best-in-class benefits that support the holistic well-being of its colleagues, as well as those who matter most to them.

In recognition of National Caregivers Day on February 18th, American Express connected with colleagues to talk about their roles as caregivers and how the company supports them throughout their journeys. Their stories:

David K., Executive Vice President, Colleague Total Rewards & Well-being:

"As the Executive Sponsor of Families@Amex colleague network, and as a devoted son to two parents in their 90s, I know first-hand what a labor of love caregiving can be. While there are a range of emotions that come with caring for aging parents, I consider it the greatest gift to be able to support and care for the people who have given the world to me and my family and provided guidance and support. So many colleagues play critical roles in the day-to-day lives of their loved ones. I'd encourage all caregivers to lean into the backing, benefits and community we have at Amex-it's here for you in good and challenging times."

Theresa S., Manager, Colleague Solutions and Services:

"Being a caregiver is part of who I am - whether helping a co-worker, a friend, or a family member. Today, caregiving is about raising two little boys who came into my care as a family foster over four years ago and there has been no greater feeling than seeing them continue to excel and grow each day. While this role wasn't initially a forever plan, we've become a family - finding our way and making new strides together. Throughout this journey, Amex's Healthy Minds program has been a great resource, providing me the opportunity to talk about the many changes in my life with a trusted professional. I've also really valued the company's encouragement to use my vacation time which has allowed us to connect and build memories as a new family."

Sean B., Analyst, Global Risk, Banking and Compliance:

"To me, being a caregiver is one of the best things to happen to me. My wife and I love raising our son and all the learning that comes with it. We adopted our son and in fact, Amex has been there for us since day one and throughout every step of the way. The company's family planning and assistance program provided us with the financial support to adopt earlier than what we thought was possible. Additionally, the parent concierge benefit helped us throughout the adoption process and is a resource we continue to use when we need childcare. The dependent care reimbursement account has also provided comfort financially - which has especially been helpful during these current times when we're doing the best we can in a lot of situations that are entirely new and the challenges we've had to navigate around due to COVID."

American Express appreciates the dedication and commitment these colleagues - and so many others - show to the people in their lives that matter so deeply to them.

To learn more about life at #TeamAmex, visit here.



