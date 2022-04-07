American Express : Is Helping Card Members “Shop with Purpose” During Earth Month, Launching Offers with Brands Making a Difference

How American Express colleagues took on an innovation challenge to help create a more conscious future.

Photo: Christina Glynn (left) and Paul Collins (right)

At American Express, our colleagues are constantly redefining what's possible. Each year, the company hosts a number of innovation challengeswhich give colleagues around the world the opportunity to pitch new ideas to help meet our customers' needs. As winners of a past challenge, New York-based colleagues, Christina Glynn, Director of Business Development - Future of Membership, Amex Digital Labs and Paul Collins, Director of Strategy and Business Planning, Global Commercial Services saw their idea to help customers shop at conscious-minded companies become a reality this year.

Understanding that consumers have become increasingly aware of their personal impact on the world and communities around them, with an interest in taking action, Glynn and Collins believed they could meet this need by working with brands that prioritize transparency for how they do business and the values and practices they stand for. According to a recent Amex Trendex* study, 71% of consumers surveyed agree that one of their goals in 2022 is making more sustainable behavior choices with purchases of clothing, food, tech, and traveland 76% of consumers surveyed are interested in shopping at Certified B Corp™ companies.

To help customers "shop with purpose", Glynn and Collins developed and launched a curated collection of offers from Certified B Corp™ companies like Avocado Green Mattress, Stumptown Coffee Roasters, Vestiaire Collective, among others committed to making a difference. Featured throughout Earth Month - now through April 29, 2022 -eligible U.S. Consumer and Small Business Card Members can earn rewards through eligible offers with these companies, found here.

Below, Glynn and Collins talk more about the project, what sustainability means to them, and how consumers can adopt a more purpose-driven mindset.

What sparked this idea and what inspired you to enter the innovation challenge together?

PC:We were inspired by the initial steps the company was taking with regards to sustainability - including the release of the 2020-2021 ESG framework which came on the heels of a successful "Back Our Oceans" campaignin Fall 2019. We felt there was opportunity for us to support these efforts by highlighting some of the merchants who share these values and bringing value to our Card Members through relevant offers.

How do these offers better serve the American Express customer and the communities the company serves?

CG:We saw an opportunity to help educate customers when it comes to the companies they choose to shop with by highlighting Certified B Corp™ companies. B Corp Certification is a designation by an independent third-party, B Lab, which measures social and environmental impact, and verifies that a business is meeting high standards of performance, accountability, and transparency on factors from employee benefits and charitable giving, supply chain practices and input materials.

We know that creating a more sustainable future is a key commitment for American Express. But why is it important for you both, personally, and how do you continue to advocate for this change?

CG:It's important because we understand it's a responsibility that impacts our global customers, colleagues, and communities. Working for a company that is uniquely positioned to back sustainable solutions and that prioritizes this space has allowed us to advocate for this change through our everyday work. I just joined the company's Digital Labs team and it's been exciting to begin work on new products and experiences focused on emerging technologies, partnerships, and business models - with many aimed to support sustainability solutions.

How did you select merchants for this program?

PC:A lot of companies are making strong progress in this space, which is exciting to see. For the purposes of this pilot campaign, we relied on a framework to identify commitments and third-party certifications in the areas of environmental and social responsibility, management, and governance - which led us to specifically highlight Certified B Corp™ companies, among others.

How can consumers adapt their shopping behaviors to be more sustainable and help minimize their environmental impact?

CG:

carbon calculator and suggested actions you can take to reduce emissions. A good place to start is understanding your carbon footprint. American Express is a Member of University of California Berkley's Cool Climate Network which offers a

What is something that you always consider as part of your everyday conscious decision making?

PC:I try to remind myself that you can start small - every little bit makes a difference and adds up over time. Bringing a tote bag to the supermarket, using a re-usable coffee mug at the office, we can all make tiny positive changes in our everyday lives to help in the long run.

CG:I'm always keeping a pulse on the news and seeing the latest UN reports, I'm reminded of the urgency to take collective action to mitigate climate risks.

*This Morning Consult poll was conducted between March 8-13th, 2022 among a national sample of 1,998n US, 1,000n Japan, Australia, India, UK, and 999n travelers in Mexico and Canada who have a household income of at least $70K and defined as adults who typically travel by air at least once a year. This study has an overall sample of 7,996 Global Adults. Within this audience, the Gen Z/Millennial demographic group is defined as respondents who were born between the following years: 1981- 2004. Results from each market's survey have a margin of error of plus or minus 3 percentage points.