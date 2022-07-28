American Express : July Fixed Income Presentation
American Express Company
Fixed Income Investor Presentation
Summary Financial Performance
($ in millions; except per share amounts)
Q2'22
Q2'21
Total Revenues Net of Interest Expense
$13,395
$10,243
FX-Adjusted*
$10,044
Net Income
$1,964
$2,280
Diluted EPS
†
$2.57
$2.80
Average Diluted Shares Outstanding
753
802
YoY%
Inc/(Dec)
31%
33%
(14%)
(8%)
(6%)
* Total Revenues Net of Interest Expense adjusted for FX is a non-GAAP measure. FX-adjusted information assumes a constant exchange rate between the periods being compared
for purposes of currency translation into U.S. dollars (i.e., assumes Q2'22 foreign exchange rates apply to Q2'21 results). †Attributable to common shareholders. Represents net
2
income less earnings allocated to participating share awards, dividends on preferred shares.
Total Network Volumes Growth
% Increase/(decrease)
Q1'21
Q2'21
Q3'21
Q4'21
Q1'22
Q2'22
vs. Prior Year:
Billed Business
(9%)
51%
31%
33%
35%
30%
Processed Volumes
(1%)
26%
18%
15%
15%
19%
Total NetworkVolumes
(8%)
46%
29%
30%
32%
28%
$368
$395
$331
$350
$54
$ in Billions
$316
$52
$49
$50
Total Network Volumes
$269
$48
Processed Volumes
$44
Billed Business
$268
$281
$316
$301
$341
$225
Q1'21
Q2'21
Q3'21
Q4'21
Q1'22
Q2'22
Note: All growth rates reflect FX-adjusted rates. See Annex 1 for reported billings growth rates. Billed business represents transaction volumes on payment products issued by
3
American Express. Processed volumes represent transaction volumes from cards issued by network partners and alternative payment solutions facilitated by American Express.
Billed Business G&S Growth
G&S by Online vs. Offline
% Increase/(decrease) vs. Prior Year (FX-adjusted):
50%
30%
Offline
Total G&S
10%
Online
(10%)
Q1'21
Q2'21
Q3'21
Q4'21
Q1'22
Q2'22
Q2'22
Online
Offline
Total
YoY
15%
23%
18%
% of Total
66%
34%
100%
Note: G&S = Goods & Services spending. Online = Online + Card Not Present. All growth rates reflect FX-adjusted rates.
4
Billed Business T&E Growth
T&E by Customer Type
% Increase/(decrease) vs. 2019 (FX-adjusted):
60%
Q2'22 % of Q2'19
40%
US Consumer
136%
20%
Intl Consumer 109%
Total SME
108%
0%
Total T&E
108%
(20%)
(40%)
Large & Global
60%
(60%)
Corporate
(80%)
(100%)
Q2'21
Q3'21
Q4'21
Q1'22
Q2'22
Q1'21
Q2'22
US
Intl
Total
US SME
Intl SME
Total SME
L&G
Total
Consumer
Consumer
Consumer
YoY
55%
135%
70%
77%
130%
85%
228%
84%
% of Total
48%
16%
64%
19%
5%
24%
12%
100%
5
Note: SME refers to small and mid-sized businesses with less than $300MM in annual revenues. L&G = Large & Global Corporate. T&E = Travel & Entertainment spending.
All growth rates reflect FX-adjusted rates.
