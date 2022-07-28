Log in
    AXP   US0258161092

AMERICAN EXPRESS COMPANY

(AXP)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  11:22 2022-07-28 am EDT
149.73 USD   -1.26%
10:57aAMERICAN EXPRESS : July Fixed Income Presentation
PU
07/26Visa quarterly profit jumps on unrestrained consumer spending
RE
07/26BMO Capital Raises American Express Company's Price Target to $169 From $166, Maintains Market Perform Rating
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

American Express : July Fixed Income Presentation

07/28/2022 | 10:57am EDT
American Express Company

Fixed Income Investor Presentation

JULY 2022

Summary Financial Performance

($ in millions; except per share amounts)

Q2'22

Q2'21

Total Revenues Net of Interest Expense

$13,395

$10,243

FX-Adjusted*

$10,044

Net Income

$1,964

$2,280

Diluted EPS

$2.57

$2.80

Average Diluted Shares Outstanding

753

802

YoY%

Inc/(Dec)

31%

33%

(14%)

(8%)

(6%)

* Total Revenues Net of Interest Expense adjusted for FX is a non-GAAP measure. FX-adjusted information assumes a constant exchange rate between the periods being compared

for purposes of currency translation into U.S. dollars (i.e., assumes Q2'22 foreign exchange rates apply to Q2'21 results). †Attributable to common shareholders. Represents net

2

income less earnings allocated to participating share awards, dividends on preferred shares.

Total Network Volumes Growth

% Increase/(decrease)

Q1'21

Q2'21

Q3'21

Q4'21

Q1'22

Q2'22

vs. Prior Year:

Billed Business

(9%)

51%

31%

33%

35%

30%

Processed Volumes

(1%)

26%

18%

15%

15%

19%

Total NetworkVolumes

(8%)

46%

29%

30%

32%

28%

$368

$395

$331

$350

$54

$ in Billions

$316

$52

$49

$50

Total Network Volumes

$269

$48

Processed Volumes

$44

Billed Business

$268

$281

$316

$301

$341

$225

Q1'21

Q2'21

Q3'21

Q4'21

Q1'22

Q2'22

Note: All growth rates reflect FX-adjusted rates. See Annex 1 for reported billings growth rates. Billed business represents transaction volumes on payment products issued by

3

American Express. Processed volumes represent transaction volumes from cards issued by network partners and alternative payment solutions facilitated by American Express.

Billed Business G&S Growth

G&S by Online vs. Offline

% Increase/(decrease) vs. Prior Year (FX-adjusted):

50%

30%

Offline

Total G&S

10%

Online

(10%)

Q1'21

Q2'21

Q3'21

Q4'21

Q1'22

Q2'22

Q2'22

Online

Offline

Total

YoY

15%

23%

18%

% of Total

66%

34%

100%

Note: G&S = Goods & Services spending. Online = Online + Card Not Present. All growth rates reflect FX-adjusted rates.

4

Billed Business T&E Growth

T&E by Customer Type

% Increase/(decrease) vs. 2019 (FX-adjusted):

60%

Q2'22 % of Q2'19

40%

US Consumer 136%

20%

Intl Consumer 109%

Total SME

108%

0%

Total T&E

108%

(20%)

(40%)

Large & Global

60%

(60%)

Corporate

(80%)

(100%)

Q2'21

Q3'21

Q4'21

Q1'22

Q2'22

Q1'21

Q2'22

US

Intl

Total

US SME

Intl SME

Total SME

L&G

Total

Consumer

Consumer

Consumer

YoY

55%

135%

70%

77%

130%

85%

228%

84%

% of Total

48%

16%

64%

19%

5%

24%

12%

100%

5

Note: SME refers to small and mid-sized businesses with less than $300MM in annual revenues. L&G = Large & Global Corporate. T&E = Travel & Entertainment spending.

All growth rates reflect FX-adjusted rates.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

American Express Company published this content on 28 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 July 2022 14:56:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 52 795 M - -
Net income 2022 7 387 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 15,4x
Yield 2022 1,37%
Capitalization 114 B 114 B -
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,15x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,94x
Nbr of Employees 64 000
Free-Float 99,5%
