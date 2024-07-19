By Dean Seal

American Express has raised its earnings outlook for the year after cardmember spending and fee revenue continued to rise in the second quarter.

The New York-based credit card company said it now expects $13.30 to $13.80 a share in earnings for the year, up from previous guidance for $12.65 to $13.15 a share. Revenue is still projected to rise 9% to 11% for the year.

For the second quarter, American Express posted a profit of $3.02 billion, or $4.15 a share, compared with $2.17 billion, or $2.89 a share, in the same quarter a year ago.

Stripping out gains from the sale of its Accertify and other one-time items, adjusted earnings were $3.49 a share. Analysts polled by FactSet had been expecting $3.26 a share.

Total revenue net of interest rose 8% to $16.33 billion, below analyst forecasts for $16.6 billion, according to FactSet.

The top line gain was driven by higher net interest income, more cardmember spending and higher card fees.

Chief Executive Stephen Squeri said revenue hit an all-time quarterly high as billings grew at a stable 6% and it logged double-digit growth in card fee revenue for the 24th consecutive quarter.

