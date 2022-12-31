Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  American Express Company
  News
  Summary
    AXP   US0258161092

AMERICAN EXPRESS COMPANY

(AXP)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-12-30 pm EST
147.75 USD   +0.29%
American Express Opens 16,000 Square Foot Centurion Lounge at San Francisco International Airport
BU
American Express Co : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
Wells Fargo Raises Price Target on American Express to $180 From $170, Reiterates Overweight Rating
MT
American Express Opens 16,000 Square Foot Centurion Lounge at San Francisco International Airport

12/31/2022 | 08:01am EST
The lounge is double in size with a new menu from James Beard Award-nominated Executive Chef Ravi Kapur and locally sourced wine curated by Centurion Lounge Wine Director Anthony Giglio

Today American Express (NYSE:AXP) reopened the newly expanded Centurion Lounge at the San Francisco International Airport (SFO). At 16,000 square feet the lounge is now nearly double in size and features more seating, an additional bar with specialty wine flights curated by sommelier and Centurion Lounge Wine Director Anthony Giglio, and a new menu from San Francisco’s Liholiho Yacht Club Executive Chef Ravi Kapur.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221231005003/en/

American Express Opens 16,000 Square Foot Centurion Lounge at San Francisco International Airport (Photo: Business Wire)

American Express Opens 16,000 Square Foot Centurion Lounge at San Francisco International Airport (Photo: Business Wire)

“We’re excited to head into the new year with the opening of our Centurion Lounge at San Francisco International Airport,” stated Pablo Rivero, Vice President & General Manager, Global Lounge Experiences. “With exceptional food, wine and art inspired by Northern California, this well-appointed lounge is designed to leave Card Members feeling refreshed and ready for their travels.”

The Centurion Lounge at SFO will now have more space for eligible Card Members to enjoy, including two wine bars and café areas, additional restrooms, private phone rooms, several private workspaces, and more. The lounge is located in Terminal 3 on the mezzanine level.

LOCALLY SOURCED WINE1

The lounge will feature a new bar where guests can enjoy specialty wine flights highlighting four regional wines curated by renowned wine authority Anthony Giglio. The new bar complements the existing wine wall where guests can sample wines from across California. The wine flights will rotate seasonally, starting today with a Sonoma Chardonnay flight and a Napa Valley Cabernet Sauvignon flight:

Sonoma Chardonnay Flight

  • Gundlach Bundschu Sonoma Coast Chardonnay 2020
  • Head High Sonoma County Chardonnay 2021
  • Sonoma Cutrer Les Pierres Sonoma Valley Chardonnay 2019
  • Walt Sonoma Coast Chardonnay 2019

Napa Cabernet Sauvignon Flight

  • Emblem Napa Valley Cabernet Sauvignon 2019
  • Miner Emily's Cuvee Napa Valley Cabernet Sauvignon 2018
  • The Critic Napa Valley Cabernet Sauvignon 2019
  • Twenty Rows Napa Valley Reserve Cabernet Sauvignon 2020

“As San Francisco is globally known for its world-class wine, the wine menu in the Centurion Lounge at San Francisco International Airport is fully dedicated to highlighting local California grapes,” said Anthony Giglio, sommelier and Centurion Lounge Wine Director. “For our first-ever wine flight experience, I’m thrilled to feature two of America’s most famous and established wine regions - Sonoma and Napa Valley.”

ELEVATED DINING AND DESIGN

The lounge will offer a new seasonal menu that celebrates Bay Area purveyors from Liholiho Yacht Club Executive Chef Ravi Kapur. The Hawaiian-born, James Beard Award-nominated chef will continue to bring his unique flair to the Centurion Lounge at SFO with dishes inspired by his lineage and family memories including, Kochujang marinated chicken thighs, wild rice and coconut soup, and black vinegar and honey glazed baby carrots.

Consumers appreciate premium dining options when traveling through airport lounges. A recent Amex Trendex* survey found that a majority of respondents (64%) said that premium food and beverage offerings are their favorite parts of airport lounges.

The lounge will showcase two custom floor-to-ceiling wallcoverings by abstract artist Tracie Cheng, and new interior design that takes cues from the local vineyards, landscape, and the iconic San Francisco fog to give guests a sense of relaxation.

UNPARALLELED ACCESS

With more lounge options than any other credit card issuer on the market and the only credit card issuer with a proprietary lounge at SFO, the American Express Global Lounge Collection™ is just one of the many ways American Express supports Card Members through their travels. American Express continues to enhance the Centurion Lounge network through new locations and expanding existing lounges. American Express has announced plans to open new lounge locations at the Reagan National Airport (DCA) in Washington, D.C. and Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta Airport (ATL) in 2023 and 2024 respectively.

*AMEX TRENDEX METHODOLOGY

This Amex Trendex online poll was conducted between November 4th – November 7th, 2022, among a sample of 2000 Adults with an HHI> 70k+ who travel by plane at least once a year. The interviews were conducted online. Results from the full survey have a margin of error of plus or minus 2 percentage points

ABOUT AMERICAN EXPRESS

American Express is a globally integrated payments company, providing customers with access to products, insights and experiences that enrich lives and build business success. Learn more at americanexpress.com and connect with us on facebook.com/americanexpress, instagram.com/americanexpress, linkedin.com/company/american-express, twitter.com/americanexpress, and youtube.com/americanexpress.

Key links to products, services and corporate sustainability information: personal cards, business cards and services, travel services, gift cards, prepaid cards, merchant services, Accertify, Kabbage, Resy, corporate card, business travel, diversity and inclusion, corporate sustainability and Environmental, Social, and Governance reports.

ABOUT THE CENTURION LOUNGE

The Centurion Lounge is the signature lounge program within the broader American Express Global Lounge Collection, which includes access to American Express Centurion Lounges, international American Express lounges, Delta Sky Club® for Card Members flying on Delta, Priority Pass™ Select Lounges upon enrollment, Airspace Lounges, MAG U.S. Escape Lounges and Plaza Premium Lounges--a total of more than 1,400 lounges across 140 countries and counting.

Eligible Card Members can find a lounge at the Global Lounge Collection website or by using the American Express® App. They can also check into select Centurion Lounges through the mobile check-in tool within the American Express® App.

ABOUT SAN FRANCISCO INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT

SFO is excited to welcome travelers back to the skies with an airport experience featuring seamless access, thoughtful amenities, sustainable design and inspiring artwork and exhibits.

For up-to-the-minute departure and arrival information, airport maps and details on shopping, dining, cultural exhibitions, ground transportation and more, visit www.flysfo.com. Follow us on twitter.com/flysfo and facebook.com/flysfo.

Source: American Express Company
Location: U.S.

1 Must be of legal age to consume alcoholic beverages. Please drink responsibly.


© Business Wire 2022
