American Express : Q4 2021 Pillar 3 Disclosure

1
AMERICAN EXPRESS COMPANY
BASEL III STANDARDIZED APPROACH PILLAR 3 DISCLOSURES
For the Quarterly Period Ended December 31, 2021
2
AMERICAN EXPRESS COMPANY
BASEL III STANDARDIZED APPROACH PILLAR 3 DISCLOSURES
For the Quarterly Period Ended December 31, 2021
Introduction
Business Overview
Throughout this report the terms "American Express," "we," "our" or "us," refer to American Express Company and its subsidiaries on a consolidated basis, unless stated or the context implies otherwise.
American Express is a globally integrated payments company that provides its customers with access to products, insights and experiences that enrich lives and build business success. Its principal products and services are credit and charge card products, along with travel and lifestyle related services, offered to consumers and businesses around the world.
American Express Company and its principal operating subsidiary, American Express Travel Related Services Company, Inc., are bank holding companies under the Bank Holding Company Act of 1956, as amended, subject to supervision and examination by the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System (the Federal Reserve).
For further information on our business, refer to the section "Business" in Part I, Item 1 of the 2021 Annual Report.
Regulatory Capital Standards and Disclosures
Since the late 1980s, federal banking regulators' capital adequacy rules have been based on accords agreed to by the Basel Committee on Banking Supervision (the Basel Committee). These frameworks include general risk-based capital rules applicable to all banking organizations based on the 1988 Capital Accord, known as Basel I, and risk- based capital rules applicable to banking organizations having $250 billion or more in total consolidated assets or $10 billion or more in foreign exposures, known as Advanced approaches institutions, based on the advanced internal ratings-based approach for credit risk and the advanced measurement approach for operational risk in the Revised Framework for the International Convergence of Capital Measurement and Capital Standards issued by the Basel Committee in June 2006, known as Basel II.
In July 2013, federal banking regulators adopted a final rule substantially revising the general risk-based capital rules previously applicable to banking organizations (Basel I), to make them more risk sensitive while implementing the final framework for strengthening international capital and liquidity regulation, known as Basel III (the Final Rule), released by the Basel Committee in December 2010. The Final Rule became effective for all banking organizations as of January 1, 2015 and has been fully phased-in as of January 1, 2019. The Final Rule also introduced the Standardized approach, a revised measurement of risk-weighted assets effective January 1, 2015, which replaces the Basel I calculation of risk-weighted assets. We began reporting our Basel III Standardized approach capital adequacy standards and regulatory public disclosures (Pillar 3) as of March 31, 2015.
In October 2019, the U.S. federal bank regulatory agencies finalized rules that tailor the application of the enhanced prudential standards to bank holding companies and depository institutions (the Tailoring Rules) pursuant to the amendments to the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act of 2010 introduced by the Economic Growth, Regulatory Relief, and Consumer Protection Act. American Express and its depository institution subsidiary, American Express National Bank (AENB) are subject to Category IV standards. Because a firm's categorization under the Tailoring Rules is determined by, and can change over time dependent upon, how the firm measures against the risk-based indicator thresholds, we are required to monitor and periodically report these risk- based indicators and there can be no assurance that we will continue to be a Category IV firm in the future.
Pillar 3 Reports and Additional Information
This report contains the required Pillar 3 disclosures as of December 31, 2021, in accordance with the Basel III Standardized approach guidelines of the Final Rule. The disclosures in this report are based on our current understanding of the Final Rule and other factors, which may be subject to change as we receive additional clarification and implementation guidance from regulators relating to the Final Rule, and as the interpretation of the Final Rule evolves over time. This report is prepared in accordance with the Pillar 3 disclosure policy approved by the Risk Committee of our Board of Directors. The disclosure policy addresses controls and procedures associated with the preparation of this report. Certain key terms are defined in the "Glossary of Selected Terminology".
3
AMERICAN EXPRESS COMPANY
BASEL III STANDARDIZED APPROACH PILLAR 3 DISCLOSURES
For the Quarterly Period Ended December 31, 2021
Pillar 3 disclosures should be read in conjunction with our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 (the 2021 Annual Report) and the Consolidated Financial Statements for Holding Companies - FR Y-9C for the quarter ended December 31, 2021 (the FR Y-9C). Some measures of exposures and other amounts disclosed in this report may not be directly comparable to our other public disclosures and may not be comparable to similar measures used by other companies. We file annual, quarterly and current reports as well as other information with the SEC and the Federal Reserve. SEC filings are made available to the public from the SEC's website at www.sec.gov and regulatory filings are made available from the Federal Financial Institutions Examination Council's website at http://www.ffiec.gov/nicpubweb/nicweb/NicHome.aspx.
Pillar 3 disclosures are made available on our Investor Relations website at http://ir.americanexpress.com. To access these materials, click on the "Pillar 3 Disclosures" link under the caption "Financials" on the Investor Relations homepage. Our Investor Relations website is also accessible through the main website at www.americanexpress.com by clicking on the "Investor Relations" link, which is located at the bottom of our homepage.
Scope of Application
The Final Rule requires Pillar 3 disclosures for top-tier banking organizations domiciled in the United States with $50 billion or more in total consolidated assets. As a result, this report has been prepared using the consolidated financial statements of American Express Company.
Basis of Consolidation
The basis of consolidation used for regulatory reporting purposes is the same as that used under the accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (GAAP). For additional information on our principles of consolidation see the "Principles of Consolidation" section of the 2021 Annual Report.
Capital Surplus of Insurance Underwriting Subsidiaries
Our insurance underwriting subsidiaries maintain minimum capital levels as prescribed by their regulators. The Final Rule requires that the prescribed minimum regulatory capital requirements of these insurance underwriting subsidiaries to be aggregated and deducted from our Total capital (50 percent of the minimum is deducted from Tier 1 capital and the remaining 50 percent is deducted from Tier 2 capital). The table presented in the "Components of Regulatory Capital" section provides additional information on the amount of minimum regulatory capital for insurance underwriting subsidiaries deducted from Tier 1 and Tier 2 capital as of December 31, 2021. The aggregate amount of capital in excess of minimum capital requirements related to our insurance underwriting subsidiaries included in Total capital as of December 31, 2021 was $253 million.
Restrictions on the Transfer of Funds or Regulatory Capital
Certain of our subsidiaries are subject to regulatory restrictions on the transfer of net assets. Procedures exist to transfer net assets between American Express and its subsidiaries, while ensuring compliance with the various contractual and regulatory constraints. For additional information on restricted net assets of subsidiaries, refer to Note 22 "Regulatory Matters and Capital Adequacy" of the 2021 Annual Report.
Minimum Capital Requirements
As implemented in the United States, the Basel III capital rules establish minimum capital adequacy standards for bank holding companies and their insured depository institution subsidiaries. As of December 31, 2021, the regulatory capital of American Express Company and AENB was above these minimum requirements.
4
