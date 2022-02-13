American Express : Q4 2021 Pillar 3 Disclosure

AMERICAN EXPRESS COMPANY

BASEL III STANDARDIZED APPROACH PILLAR 3 DISCLOSURES

For the Quarterly Period Ended December 31, 2021

Introduction

Business Overview

Throughout this report the terms "American Express," "we," "our" or "us," refer to American Express Company and its subsidiaries on a consolidated basis, unless stated or the context implies otherwise.

American Express is a globally integrated payments company that provides its customers with access to products, insights and experiences that enrich lives and build business success. Its principal products and services are credit and charge card products, along with travel and lifestyle related services, offered to consumers and businesses around the world.

American Express Company and its principal operating subsidiary, American Express Travel Related Services Company, Inc., are bank holding companies under the Bank Holding Company Act of 1956, as amended, subject to supervision and examination by the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System (the Federal Reserve).

For further information on our business, refer to the section "Business" in Part I, Item 1 of the 2021 Annual Report.

Regulatory Capital Standards and Disclosures

Since the late 1980s, federal banking regulators' capital adequacy rules have been based on accords agreed to by the Basel Committee on Banking Supervision (the Basel Committee). These frameworks include general risk-based capital rules applicable to all banking organizations based on the 1988 Capital Accord, known as Basel I, and risk- based capital rules applicable to banking organizations having $250 billion or more in total consolidated assets or $10 billion or more in foreign exposures, known as Advanced approaches institutions, based on the advanced internal ratings-based approach for credit risk and the advanced measurement approach for operational risk in the Revised Framework for the International Convergence of Capital Measurement and Capital Standards issued by the Basel Committee in June 2006, known as Basel II.

In July 2013, federal banking regulators adopted a final rule substantially revising the general risk-based capital rules previously applicable to banking organizations (Basel I), to make them more risk sensitive while implementing the final framework for strengthening international capital and liquidity regulation, known as Basel III (the Final Rule), released by the Basel Committee in December 2010. The Final Rule became effective for all banking organizations as of January 1, 2015 and has been fully phased-in as of January 1, 2019. The Final Rule also introduced the Standardized approach, a revised measurement of risk-weighted assets effective January 1, 2015, which replaces the Basel I calculation of risk-weighted assets. We began reporting our Basel III Standardized approach capital adequacy standards and regulatory public disclosures (Pillar 3) as of March 31, 2015.

In October 2019, the U.S. federal bank regulatory agencies finalized rules that tailor the application of the enhanced prudential standards to bank holding companies and depository institutions (the Tailoring Rules) pursuant to the amendments to the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act of 2010 introduced by the Economic Growth, Regulatory Relief, and Consumer Protection Act. American Express and its depository institution subsidiary, American Express National Bank (AENB) are subject to Category IV standards. Because a firm's categorization under the Tailoring Rules is determined by, and can change over time dependent upon, how the firm measures against the risk-based indicator thresholds, we are required to monitor and periodically report these risk- based indicators and there can be no assurance that we will continue to be a Category IV firm in the future.

Pillar 3 Reports and Additional Information

This report contains the required Pillar 3 disclosures as of December 31, 2021, in accordance with the Basel III Standardized approach guidelines of the Final Rule. The disclosures in this report are based on our current understanding of the Final Rule and other factors, which may be subject to change as we receive additional clarification and implementation guidance from regulators relating to the Final Rule, and as the interpretation of the Final Rule evolves over time. This report is prepared in accordance with the Pillar 3 disclosure policy approved by the Risk Committee of our Board of Directors. The disclosure policy addresses controls and procedures associated with the preparation of this report. Certain key terms are defined in the "Glossary of Selected Terminology".

