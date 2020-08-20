Log in
American Express : Ranks No. 1 In J.D. Power Customer Satisfaction Study Among National Credit Card Issuers

08/20/2020 | 09:22am EDT

Customers Rate American Express Highest Among National Issuers During COVID-19

American Express (NYSE: AXP) is the highest ranked national credit card issuer in the J.D. Power 2020 U.S. Credit Card Satisfaction Study, the company announced Thursday. With a score of 838, American Express outranked the national average by 28 points, according to J.D. Power.

Among the areas American Express ranked highest were communication and benefits and services. Customers surveyed by J.D. Power also rated American Express the highest among the 11 ranked national card issuers during COVID-19. A higher percentage of American Express customers also said they had a more favorable impression of the company as a result of its COVID-19 response than compared to the national average.

“In this extraordinary time, achieving the top spot among national issuers on the J.D. Power U.S. Credit Card Satisfaction Study is especially satisfying as it demonstrates our colleagues’ unwavering commitment to supporting our customers,” said Stephen J. Squeri, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “During the COVID-19 pandemic, our team never lost focus on our customers and our promise to have their backs by continuing to deliver the same high level of service and support that our Card Members have come to expect.”

This is the 10th time American Express has earned the highest ranking in the 14 years that J.D. Power has been conducting the study.1 The J.D. Power 2020 U.S. Credit Card Satisfaction Study measured satisfaction in six key categories: interaction, credit card terms, communication, benefits and services, rewards and key moments. The results are based on responses from 22,128 credit card customers collected from September 2019 through June 2020.

ELEVATING MEMBERSHIP
American Express has continued to evolve the concept of Membership for its Card Members by expanding our benefits and services, advancing the capabilities of its industry-leading Mobile App, enhancing the way the company services and supports customers, and providing ways for Card Members to support small businesses. Recent enhancements include:

  • Expanded Benefits and Services: In recognition of the new ways customers are living and working from home, American Express introduced new limited-time offers, services and solutions on select U.S. Consumer and Small Business Cards, spanning everyday essential categories such as streaming services, wireless, grocery, business solutions and more.
  • Digital Advancements: To be an essential part of customers’ digital lives, American Express has added new features to its Mobile App, such as Freeze Card, which allows Card Members who have misplaced their Card to log into their account online to freeze their Card to prevent it from being used for new purchases until the Card is found. Eligible Card Members may also use the Split feature to split Amex Card purchases directly from the Mobile App with other Venmo or PayPal users.2
  • Enhanced Customer Service: To better service customers, American Express launched enhanced training, tools and metrics to help Customer Care Professionals increasingly solve for customer needs on first contact. Our Travel & Lifestyle Consultants helped customers navigate today’s complex travel environment. Additionally, American Express rapidly shifted its entire servicing team to virtual, home-based servicing to protect colleagues’ health while continuing to provide best-in-class customer service to its Card Members.
  • Backing Customers: American Express enhanced its Financial Relief Program to support Card Members impacted by the COVID-19 crisis. Features include lower monthly payments, relief from future late payments fees and preventing accounts from going past due or further past due.
  • Supporting Small Businesses: The company also announced its largest-ever global Shop Small Campaign, which included a commitment of more than $200 million to help jumpstart spending at small merchants, many of which were impacted by COVID-19. Eligible U.S. Card Members can enroll in the offer by August 23, 2020 at ShopSmall.com and get $5 back after they spend $10 or more, up to 10 times, when they Shop Small online or in-store through September 20, 2020. Eligibility and terms apply.

For more information about the J.D. Power 2020 U.S. Customer Satisfaction Credit Card Study, please visit http://www.jdpower.com/pr-id/2020104.

ABOUT AMERICAN EXPRESS
American Express is a globally integrated payments company, providing customers with access to products, insights and experiences that enrich lives and build business success. Learn more at americanexpress.com and connect with us on facebook.com/americanexpress, instagram.com/americanexpress, linkedin.com/company/american-express, twitter.com/americanexpress, and youtube.com/americanexpress.

Key links to products, services and corporate responsibility information: charge and credit cards, business credit cards, travel services, gift cards, prepaid cards, merchant services, Accertify, InAuth, corporate card, business travel, and corporate responsibility.

Location: U.S.

1 American Express ranked No. 1 in 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014 (tie), 2017 and 2020.
2 Enrollment required. Visit www.americanexpress.com/splitpurchases for terms and to learn more.


© Business Wire 2020
