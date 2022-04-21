Log in
AMERICAN EXPRESS : Recognized by Business Group on Health For Excellence in Health & Well-being
American Express Holds Long-Term Pattern of Adding to Extended-Hours Earnings Moves in Follow-on Regular Session
AMERICAN EXPRESS : COVID Protocols
American Express : Recognized by Business Group on Health For Excellence in Health & Well-being

04/21/2022
From free check-ups to mental health counseling and wellness coaches, American Express is committed to supporting colleagues' holistic wellness journeys.

Business Group on Health honored American Express with its Best Employers: Excellence in Health & Well-being Award this week, marking the 11th year the Company has been recognized.

The Business Group on Health is the leading non-profit representing large employers' perspectives on optimizing workforce strategy through innovative health, benefits, and well-being solutions and on health policy issues. This award specifically recognizes companies with an outstanding commitment to advancing employee well-being through comprehensive and innovative benefits and initiatives, with a focus on leadership and culture, holistic well-being approaches, metrics, and evaluation.

Our colleagues' experiences speak volumes to this commitment. "Over the past year, our servicing team has been busier than ever," shared Christin T., an American Express Customer Care Professional from Sunrise, FL. "To help find balance between this work and maintaining a healthy lifestyle, I've turned to a Wellness Coach who has helped me to reach and maintain my goals. I can say that this support has really led to change in all aspects of my life."

American Express backs colleagues with programs and benefits that support each stage of their career and life. This care is ongoing from the day they start, and fosters their mental, physical, and financial well-being. Programs and benefits include:

  • Comprehensive medical, dental, vision, life insurance, and disability benefits with HSAs and HCFSAs to help colleagues pay for medical bills.
  • Robust benefits for families including 20+ weeks paid leave for all parents, (regardless of gender) offered for pregnancy, adoption, or surrogacy, and up to $70k to help with costs of adoption and/or surrogacy.
  • The Healthy Living program, which gives colleagues access to a variety of resources and support to help them prioritize their holistic well-being. Resources include free wellness coaching, dietician support, on-site and virtual fitness classes (live and on-demand), discounts at WW (Weight Watchers), and more.
  • American Express' in-house Wellness Centers, which are staffed with registered nurses and doctors and offer colleagues support like free well-being check-ups and screenings, urgent care, and vaccinations.
  • The Healthy Minds program, which helps colleagues prioritize their mental well-being with free mental health counseling, well-being webinars, stress-relief sessions, virtual meditations, and specialized grief and loss support.
  • Amex Flex, the company's new working model, provides flexibility for colleagues while preserving the important benefits of American Express' special in-person culture. Amex Flex has three designations - hybrid, onsite, and fully virtual - with hybrid offering the most variety to accommodate business and colleague needs.
  • The company's Smart Saving initiative in the U.S. includes a 401(k) program with a 6% Company Match, free financial planning coaching and workshops, retirement webinars, exclusive discounts to help colleagues save money on everyday expenses, and on-demand access to financial education resources.

To learn more about American Express' workplace and culture, visit here.

American Express Company published this content on 21 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 April 2022 18:14:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
