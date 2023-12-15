Item 7.01 Regulation FD Disclosure





American Express Company (the "Company") is hereby furnishing below delinquency and write-off statistics for its U.S. Consumer and U.S. Small Business Card Member lending portfolios for the months ended November 30, October 31 and September 30, 2023.

American Express Company

U.S. Consumer and U.S. Small Business

Delinquency and Write-off Rate Statistics





As of and for the months ended November 30, October 31 and September 30, 2023





(Billions, except percentages)

November 30,

2023 October 31,

2023 September 30,

2023 U.S. Consumer Card Member loans: Total loans $ 81.3 $ 79.0 $ 77.7 30 days past due loans as a % of total 1.4 % 1.3 % 1.3 % Average loans $ 80.1 $ 78.4 $ 77.7 Net write-off rate - principal only (a) 1.7 % 1.9 % 1.7 % U.S. Small Business Card Member loans: Total loans $ 25.9 $ 25.6 $ 25.2 30 days past due loans as a % of total 1.3 % 1.3 % 1.2 % Average loans $ 25.7 $ 25.4 $ 24.8 Net write-off rate - principal only (a) 2.0 % 2.0 % 1.7 % Total Card Member loans - U.S. Consumer and U.S. Small Business $ 107.2 $ 104.6 $ 102.9

(a) Net write-off rate based on principal only (i.e., excluding interest and/or fees).





The statistics presented above provide information that is additional to the data reported by the American Express Credit Account Master Trust (the "Lending Trust") in its monthly Form 10-D report filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Card Member loans that have been securitized through the Lending Trust do not possess identical characteristics with those of the total U.S. Consumer or U.S. Small Business Card Member loan portfolios, which include securitized and non-securitized Card Member loans. The reported credit performance of the Lending Trust may, on a month-to-month basis, be better or worse as a result of, among other things, differences in the mix, vintage and aging of loans, the use of end-of-period principal loan balances to calculate write-off statistics in the Lending Trust compared to the use of average loan balances over the reporting period used in the statistics of the U.S. Consumer and U.S. Small Business Card Member loan portfolios, as well as other mechanics of the calculation for the Lending Trust net write-off rate, which is impacted by any additions to the Lending Trust within a particular period.









Set forth below is certain information regarding the credit performance of the Lending Trust for its three most recent monthly reporting periods, as reported in its Form 10-D report filed with respect to each such period.





American Express Credit Account Master Trust





(Billions, except percentages)

November 1, 2023 through November 30, 2023 October 1, 2023

through

October 31, 2023 September 1, 2023

through

September 30, 2023 Ending total principal balance $ 26.5 $ 26.0 $ 25.8 Defaulted amount $ 0.04 $ 0.04 $ 0.04 Annualized default rate, net of recoveries 1.2 % 1.2 % 1.2 % Total 30+ days delinquent $ 0.2 $ 0.2 $ 0.2





