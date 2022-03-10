American Express : Small Business Grant Recipients of American Express' “Inclusive Backing” Program Discuss the Road to Recovery

Grant recipients - who identify as people with disabilities and/or Asian, Asian American or Pacific Islander - share how they plan to use funding to support their communities.

American Express' year-round "Inclusive Backing" grant program, in partnership with Main Street America, is dedicated to providing financial support and educational resources to U.S. small business owners that have been deeply affected by the pandemic.

American Express announced the inaugural cycle of grant recipients in February 2022 and will award hundreds of grants throughout the year. This program comes as part of the company's ongoing 'Backing Small' initiative to support small business owners, including programs like the Coalition to Back Black Businessesand Backing Historic Small Restaurants.



The first 75 grant recipients were provided $5,000 to be used towards navigating the impacts of the pandemic on their businesses. In the video below, these small business owners share how they plan to use the funding during a challenging time.

When viewing, be sure to click "CC" to access the closed caption.

Applications for the next cycle of the grant program are now open. This cycle will give $5,000 in grants to U.S. small businesses owned by women, nonbinary people, and Veterans of the U.S. Armed Forces. For information on grant eligibility and how to apply, visit here.