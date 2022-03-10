Log in
AMERICAN EXPRESS COMPANY

American Express : Small Business Grant Recipients of American Express' “Inclusive Backing” Program Discuss the Road to Recovery

03/10/2022 | 02:04pm EST
Grant recipients - who identify as people with disabilities and/or Asian, Asian American or Pacific Islander - share how they plan to use funding to support their communities.

American Express' year-round "Inclusive Backing" grant program, in partnership with Main Street America, is dedicated to providing financial support and educational resources to U.S. small business owners that have been deeply affected by the pandemic.

American Express announced the inaugural cycle of grant recipients in February 2022 and will award hundreds of grants throughout the year. This program comes as part of the company's ongoing 'Backing Small' initiative to support small business owners, including programs like the Coalition to Back Black Businessesand Backing Historic Small Restaurants.

The first 75 grant recipients were provided $5,000 to be used towards navigating the impacts of the pandemic on their businesses. In the video below, these small business owners share how they plan to use the funding during a challenging time.

When viewing, be sure to click "CC" to access the closed caption.

Applications for the next cycle of the grant program are now open. This cycle will give $5,000 in grants to U.S. small businesses owned by women, nonbinary people, and Veterans of the U.S. Armed Forces. For information on grant eligibility and how to apply, visit here.

American Express Company published this content on 10 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 50 348 M - -
Net income 2022 7 292 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 17,4x
Yield 2022 1,23%
Capitalization 128 B 128 B -
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,54x
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,27x
Nbr of Employees 64 000
Free-Float 99,5%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Last Close Price 168,65 $
Average target price 197,41 $
Spread / Average Target 17,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Stephen J. Squeri Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jeffrey C. Campbell Co-Vice Chairman & Chief Financial Officer
Ravi Radhakrishnan Chief Information Officer
Charlene Barshefsky Independent Director
Peter F. Chernin Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AMERICAN EXPRESS COMPANY-2.17%128 065
CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION-13.10%54 566
BAJAJ FINANCE LIMITED-7.22%51 000
ORIX CORPORATION-13.29%20 496
SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL-21.97%18 870
ALLY FINANCIAL INC.-9.91%14 291