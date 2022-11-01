Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. American Express Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AXP   US0258161092

AMERICAN EXPRESS COMPANY

(AXP)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  09:24 2022-11-01 am EDT
150.01 USD   +1.05%
09:16aAmerican Express Travel's 2023 Trending Destinations Unveils Top Trips for Every Type of Traveler
BU
10/31American Express : supports Earthwatch Europe planting UK's 150th Tiny Forest
PU
10/28American Express : October Fixed Income Presentation
PU
American Express Travel's 2023 Trending Destinations Unveils Top Trips for Every Type of Traveler

11/01/2022 | 09:16am EDT
Copenhagen, the Florida Keys, Istanbul, Lisbon and Mexico City are among the top places to visit

American Express Travel, today, published the 2023 Trending Destinations list1, featuring the ten most popular destinations for travel next year, identified by global American Express Card® Member travel reservations. For each of these destinations, American Express Travel Consultants also created three-day itineraries, providing inspiration on the top places to stay, eat, shop and explore the local culture, including how Platinum Card® Members can spend the “bonus vacation day” they receive with guaranteed 4:00 p.m. check-out when they book a Fine Hotels + Resorts® property through American Express Travel.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221101005452/en/

American Express Travel's 2023 Trending Destinations (Graphic: Business Wire)

American Express Travel's 2023 Trending Destinations (Graphic: Business Wire)

“When Card Members book trips through American Express Travel, they’re trusting us with their most valuable resource, their time,” said Audrey Hendley, President of American Express Travel. “Our global footprint, over 100 years of travel expertise and deep understanding of our Card Members give us a unique ability to inspire travelers with this year’s list of Trending Destinations, make the planning process easy, and confidently advise them on what to do when they get there.”

The latest Amex Trendex2 survey found that 50% of adults say they spend at least five hours planning a vacation. To help travelers save time and make the most of their trips, American Express Travel Consultants crafted three-day weekend itineraries for each of the Trending Destinations to provide inspiration on the best places to stay, eat and activities to explore the local culture.

81% of Amex Trendex2 survey respondents agree they want to maximize every hour of their trips, making the expert guidance in the Trending Destinations itineraries a valuable resource. Whether venturing solo, exploring with a group of friends, or spending time with family, the itineraries include something for everyone, from finding the best churros in Mexico City and engaging with koalas in Sydney to treatments at a luxury spa in Paris and exploring a maple forest in Vermont.

Additionally, 88% of survey respondents agree they wish their trips were longer. Platinum Card Members have a guaranteed 4:00 p.m. late check-out benefit when they book a Fine Hotels + Resorts property through American Express Travel. Late check-out, one of the many premium benefits unlocked when booking with American Express Travel, gives travelers a “bonus day” to extend their vacations. The Trending Destinations itineraries highlight ways to spend that time, so Card Members get the most out of their trips, including a master cheese class in Paris, sailing to the Prince’s Islands in Istanbul, and a shopping excursion of authentic Portuguese goods in Lisbon.

In addition to top destinations, American Express Travel has identified key trends driving travel in 2023:

  • New adventures are in demand: 70% of respondents agree they want to travel to wish list destinations in 2023
  • Vacationing with holistic health in mind: 89% of respondents agree they want to go on a trip to escape routine, and 74% plan to travel more in 2023 for their wellbeing
  • Seeking out personalized experiences: 88% of respondents agree they like to seek out local experiences and learn about culture when they travel, and 73% are willing to spend more for the travel itinerary that they want
  • From New Year’s resolution to summer travel: 43% of respondents agree they want to travel more as their New Year’s resolution, and 50% of respondents have already started to think about where they want to go on their upcoming summer 2023 vacations
  • Spending more for the ultimate getaway: 74% of respondents agree they are more likely to spend more on travel in 2023, and 40% say they are willing to pay more for late check-out when making their travel accommodations

12023 TRENDING DESTINATIONS METHODOLOGY
American Express Travel’s 2023 Trending Destinations are selected based on global American Express Card Member bookings through American Express Travel, looking at year-over-year travel growth between 2019 and 2022.

2SURVEY METHODOLOGY
This Amex Trendex online poll was conducted by Morning Consult between September 30 – October 3, 2022 among a sample of 2,000 US travelers who have a household income of at least $70K and are defined as adults who typically travel by air at least once a year. The interviews were conducted online. Results from the full survey have a margin of error of plus or minus 2 percentage points.

FINE HOTELS + RESORTS PROGRAM TERMS & CONDITIONS
Fine Hotels + Resorts® (FHR) program benefits are available for new bookings made through American Express Travel with participating properties and are valid only for eligible U.S. Consumer, Business, and Corporate Platinum Card® Members and Centurion® Members (Delta SkyMiles® Platinum Card Members are not eligible). Bookings must be made using an eligible Card and must be paid using that Card, or another American Express® Card, in the eligible Card Member's name, and that Card Member must be traveling on the itinerary booked. The average total value of the program benefits is based on prior-year bookings for stays of two nights; the actual value varies. Noon check-in and room upgrade are subject to availability and are provided at check-in; certain room categories are not eligible for upgrade. The type of experience credit varies by property; the experience credit will be applied to eligible charges up to the amount of the experience credit. Advance reservations are recommended for certain experience credits. The type and value of the daily breakfast (for two) varies by property; breakfast will be valued at a minimum of US$60 per room per day. If the cost of Wi-Fi is included in a mandatory property fee, a daily credit of that amount will be applied at check-out. Benefits are applied per room, per stay (with a three-room limit per stay). Back-to-back stays booked by a single Card Member, Card Members staying in the same room or Card Members traveling in the same party within a 24-hour period at the same property are considered one stay and are ineligible for additional FHR benefits (“Prohibited Action”). American Express and the Property reserve the right to modify or revoke FHR benefits at any time without notice if we or they determine, in our or their sole discretion, that you may have engaged in a Prohibited Action, or have engaged in abuse, misuse, or gaming in connection with your FHR benefits. Benefit restrictions vary by property. Benefits cannot be redeemed for cash and are not combinable with other offers unless indicated. Benefits must be used during the stay booked. Any credits applicable are applied at check-out in USD or the local currency equivalent. Benefits, participating properties, and availability and amenities at those properties are subject to change.

ABOUT AMERICAN EXPRESS

American Express (NYSE:AXP) is a globally integrated payments company, providing customers with access to products, insights and experiences that enrich lives and build business success. Learn more at americanexpress.com and connect with us on facebook.com/americanexpress, instagram.com/americanexpress, linkedin.com/company/american-express, twitter.com/americanexpress, and youtube.com/americanexpress.

Key links to products, services and corporate responsibility information: personal cards, business cards, travel services, gift cards, prepaid cards, merchant services, Accertify, Kabbage, Resy, corporate card, business travel, diversity and inclusion, corporate responsibility and Environmental, Social, and Governance reports.

Location: New York


© Business Wire 2022
