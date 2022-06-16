American Express® and Delta Air Lines® Debut First-Ever Limited-Edition Boeing 747 Credit Card Design

The limited-edition card design is available for Delta SkyMiles® Reserve and Reserve Business American Express Card Members from June 16 to August 3

American Express® (NYSE: AXP) and Delta Air Lines® (NYSE: DAL) today introduced the first-ever credit card design1 made with a retired Delta Boeing 747 aircraft. The limited-edition card design is available exclusively for Delta SkyMiles® Reserve and Reserve Business Card Members from June 16 through August 3, 2022.

The card comes with exclusive content via an augmented reality experience created especially for Card Members, which includes Boeing 747 history, interviews with Delta pilots and crew members, and an up-close look at Delta Ship #6307’s transformation from a passenger plane into the card design.

The limited-edition card design was created with 25% metal from Delta Ship #6307, a retired Boeing 747-400, as a way to honor the history of aviation travel. Known as the “Queen of the Skies,” the iconic Boeing 747 was the first wide body jet and led to many significant advancements in air travel.

“For over 60 years, American Express and Delta have partnered to deliver world-class experiences for our shared customers through industry-leading service, value, and access. Today, we’re celebrating our latest innovation that pays homage to the iconic Boeing 747 by giving Card Members a piece of travel history in their wallet,” said Jon Gantman, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Cobrand Product Management at American Express.

“Delta and American Express are blazing the trail with this innovative card design, while honoring our longstanding history. We invite you to experience the magic, history, and transformation of our iconic ‘Queen of the Skies’ through this unique card,” said Dwight James, Senior Vice President, Customer Engagement & Loyalty for Delta Air Lines, and CEO, Delta Vacations.

According to American Express research, more than half (58%) of consumers surveyed plan to travel more this summer than in previous years2 and 64% agree they plan to take advantage of their job’s work from anywhere policy3. Between now and August 3, 2022, Delta SkyMiles American Express Card Members who apply and are approved can earn miles with rich limited-time offers just in time for the return of summer and business travel.

The Delta SkyMiles Reserve and Reserve Business American Express Cards offer premium travel benefits for Delta loyalists, including complimentary Centurion Lounge and Delta Sky Club® access when flying Delta, Status Boost4 to get closer to status, access to exclusive reservations through Global Dining Access by Resy5, and more. Terms apply. For more information about the Delta SkyMiles Reserve and Reserve Business Cards, visit http://americanexpress.com/takeoff.

