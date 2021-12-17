Log in
American Express : and the U.S. Black Chambers, Inc. Create A Pop-Up with A Purpose

12/17/2021 | 11:40pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Photo Credit: Dorothy Hong

The Los Angeles community experienced the first-ever ByBlack Bazaar by American Express, a pop-up holiday marketplace where consumers supported local and national Black-owned small businesses from December 11-12, 2021. The marketplace gave shoppers the opportunity to explore unique products from small businesses who are part of the ByBlack program, founded by the U.S. Black Chambers, Inc. (USBC) and presented by American Express.

As one of the event hosts, Zerina Akers shared, "This is really special because you get to experience these creators and their product in-person."

ByBlack Bazaar Co-host, Zerina Akers. Photo Credit: Courtesy of American Express.

Featured brands spanned across fashion, beauty and lifestyle, including BABES, DANZY, Eddie's Liquor, Gloflo, JéBlanc, mandana blvd., Mel D. Cole, Miletree Candles, MILLERSROOM., No Free Coffee, QUEEN LA, Sammy B, SKNMUSE, Ascension and Union LOS ANGELES. Shoppers were also able to enjoy live music from Robert Glasper, BJ the Chicago Kid, DJ Jahi Sundance, Andre Power, LIV.E, NU, DJ Millie, Brian Henry, DJ M.O.S and DJ KISS. Refreshments were served from CîROC, DeLeón and Crowns & Hops, along with locally sourced Black-owned businesses, and complimentary gift wrapping was available by Black Paper Party.

"It is so important to provide visibility to the Black-owned small businesses in our communities. I'm proud that we're able to do this not only through the incredible shopping experience at the ByBlack Bazaar, but also through the digital tools and resources we provide through USBC and on the ByBlack.us platform", said Ronald Busby Jr., Co-Founder & President of ByBlack.us. "ByBlack and our partnership with American Express is more than just a moment-it is truly a movement that is rooted in a deeply important mission."

With a special focus on Black-owned businesses that do not have a physical brick and mortar presence, this was a special opportunity for small business owners to interact with their greater community in person.

SKNMUSE Owner, Ezinne Tracey Iroanya-Adeoye. Photo Credit: Courtesy of American Express.

"To be a part of the ByBlack Bazaar has been an unexplainable joy", said Ezinne Tracey Iroanya-Adeoye, owner of SKNMUSE. "We've been able to make it through the pandemic because of our community and since we're an online business, this market has given us the ability to tell our story, leave an imprint, and build stronger connections with our customers and fellow Black-owned businesses who are like family to us."

"We've been blown away by the support we are seeing from our community of consumers", said Marquise Miller, owner of MILLERSROOM. "Now more than ever, they really understand the importance of elevating Black-owned small businesses like mine and how shopping small gives us the opportunity to pour into our passions and dreams while uplifting those around us at the same time."

To learn about the U.S. Black Chambers, Inc., ByBlack, and to connect to a local chamber, visit www.usblackchambers.org.

Disclaimer

American Express Company published this content on 17 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 December 2021 04:39:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
