American Express : April Fixed Income Presentation

04/24/2021 | 07:34am EDT
American Express Company

Fixed Income Investor Presentation

APRIL 2021

Key Priorities

2021

2022+

Transition Year

Aspiration

Investing to rebuild growth

momentum:

Back to our original EPS

• Firing up the core business

expectations for 2020 in 2022,

Scaling next horizon

and resuming our financial

initiatives

growth algorithm beyond 2022

Retaining financial flexibility

2

Summary Financial Performance

($ in millions; except per share amounts)

Q1'21

Q1'20

Total Revenues Net of Interest Expense

$9,064

$10,310

FX-Adjusted*

$10,459

Net Income

$2,235

$367

Diluted EPS

$2.74

$0.41

Average Diluted Shares Outstanding

805

808

YoY%

Inc/(Dec)

(12%)

(13%)

#

#

(0%)

* Total Revenues Net of Interest Expense adjusted for FX is a non-GAAP measure. FX-adjusted information assumes a constant exchange rate between the periods being compared

for purposes of currency translation into U.S. dollars (i.e., assumes Q1'21 foreign exchange rates apply to Q1'20 results). †Attributable to common shareholders. Represents net3 income less earnings allocated to participating share awards, dividends on preferred shares and other items. # Denotes a variance of 100 percent or more.

Total Network Volumes Growth

%Increase/(decrease) vs. Prior year (FX-adjusted)

Q1'21

$B

% of total

Billed Business*

$225

84%

15%

Processed Volumes**

$44

16%

Total Network Volumes

$269

100%

10%

5%

0%

(1%) Processed Volumes

(5%)

(8%) Total Network Volumes

(10%)

(9%) Billed Business

(15%)

(20%)

(25%)

(30%)

(35%)

(40%)

Q1'19

Q2'19

Q3'19

Q4'19

Q1'20

Q2'20

Q3'20

Q4'20

Q1'21

See Annex 1 for reported billings growth rates. Refer to Slide 22 for changes in volumes nomenclature effective Q1'21.* Billed business = Proprietary billed business on cards issued by

4

AXP. ** Processed Volumes includes GNS and alternative payment solutions facilitated by AXP.

Billed Business Growth

Jan'21

Feb'21

Mar'21

Q1'21

% of

% Increase/(decrease) vs. Prior period (FX-adjusted):

Total

YoY%

0%

(1%)

20%

6%

% inc/(dec) YoY

G&S*

86%

% inc/(dec) vs. 2019

vs. '19 %

7%

10%

15%

11%

T&E

YoY%

(68%)

(63%)

28%

(50%)

14%

vs. '19 %

(65%)

(62%)

(54%)

(60%)

Total

YoY%

(21%)

(20%)

21%

(9%)

vs. '19 %

(15%)

(13%)

(7%)

(12%)

20%

G&S

0%

Billed Business

(20%)

(40%)

(60%)

T&E

(80%)

(100%)

Q1'19

Q2'19

Q3'19

Q4'19

Q1'20

Q2'20

Q3'20

Q4'20

Q1'21

Note: In any given month, the exact days of the week falling in that month as well as the timing of holidays can impact billed business growth rates, a concept the Company refers to as

5

"days mix". See Annex 1 for reported billings growth rates. * Goods & Services, previously labeled as Non-T&E.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

American Express Company published this content on 23 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 April 2021 11:33:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
