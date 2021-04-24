American Express : April Fixed Income Presentation
04/24/2021 | 07:34am EDT
American Express Company
Fixed Income Investor Presentation
APRIL 2021
Key Priorities
2021
2022+
Transition Year
Aspiration
Investing to rebuild growth
momentum:
Back to our original EPS
• Firing up the core business
expectations for 2020 in 2022,
•
Scaling next horizon
and resuming our financial
initiatives
growth algorithm beyond 2022
•
Retaining financial flexibility
2
Summary Financial Performance
($ in millions; except per share amounts)
Q1'21
Q1'20
Total Revenues Net of Interest Expense
$9,064
$10,310
FX-Adjusted*
$10,459
Net Income
$2,235
$367
Diluted EPS†
$2.74
$0.41
Average Diluted Shares Outstanding
805
808
YoY%
Inc/(Dec)
(12%)
(13%)
#
#
(0%)
* Total Revenues Net of Interest Expense adjusted for FX is a non-GAAP measure. FX-adjusted information assumes a constant exchange rate between the periods being compared
for purposes of currency translation into U.S. dollars (i.e., assumes Q1'21 foreign exchange rates apply to Q1'20 results). †Attributable to common shareholders. Represents net3 income less earnings allocated to participating share awards, dividends on preferred shares and other items. # Denotes a variance of 100 percent or more.
Total Network Volumes Growth
%Increase/(decrease) vs. Prior year (FX-adjusted)
Q1'21
$B
% of total
Billed Business*
$225
84%
15%
Processed Volumes**
$44
16%
Total Network Volumes
$269
100%
10%
5%
0%
(1%) Processed Volumes
(5%)
(8%) Total Network Volumes
(10%)
(9%) Billed Business
(15%)
(20%)
(25%)
(30%)
(35%)
(40%)
Q1'19
Q2'19
Q3'19
Q4'19
Q1'20
Q2'20
Q3'20
Q4'20
Q1'21
See Annex 1 for reported billings growth rates. Refer to Slide 22 for changes in volumes nomenclature effective Q1'21.* Billed business = Proprietary billed business on cards issued by
4
AXP. ** Processed Volumes includes GNS and alternative payment solutions facilitated by AXP.
Billed Business Growth
Jan'21
Feb'21
Mar'21
Q1'21
% of
% Increase/(decrease) vs. Prior period (FX-adjusted):
Total
YoY%
0%
(1%)
20%
6%
% inc/(dec) YoY
G&S*
86%
% inc/(dec) vs. 2019
vs. '19 %
7%
10%
15%
11%
T&E
YoY%
(68%)
(63%)
28%
(50%)
14%
vs. '19 %
(65%)
(62%)
(54%)
(60%)
Total
YoY%
(21%)
(20%)
21%
(9%)
vs. '19 %
(15%)
(13%)
(7%)
(12%)
20%
G&S
0%
Billed Business
(20%)
(40%)
(60%)
T&E
(80%)
(100%)
Q1'19
Q2'19
Q3'19
Q4'19
Q1'20
Q2'20
Q3'20
Q4'20
Q1'21
Note: In any given month, the exact days of the week falling in that month as well as the timing of holidays can impact billed business growth rates, a concept the Company refers to as
5
"days mix". See Annex 1 for reported billings growth rates. * Goods & Services, previously labeled as Non-T&E.
