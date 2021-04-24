American Express : April Fixed Income Presentation

* Total Revenues Net of Interest Expense adjusted for FX is a non-GAAP measure. FX-adjusted information assumes a constant exchange rate between the periods being compared

for purposes of currency translation into U.S. dollars (i.e., assumes Q1'21 foreign exchange rates apply to Q1'20 results). †Attributable to common shareholders. Represents net3 income less earnings allocated to participating share awards, dividends on preferred shares and other items. # Denotes a variance of 100 percent or more.