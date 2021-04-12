American Express : Ranks 10th on Fortune's List of 100 Best Companies to Work For

This year’s ranking marks the company’s second consecutive year among the Top 10 companies on the list.

American Express (NYSE: AXP) has ranked 10th on the 2021 Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For® list in the U.S., marking the company’s second consecutive year among the Top 10. This placement reflects American Express’ strong focus on backing colleagues and providing opportunities to learn, grow and have a meaningful and unique career journey. The ranking, based in large part on feedback from employees, underscores our unwavering commitment to fostering an inclusive and diverse environment where colleagues feel seen, heard and like they truly belong.

The rankings were determined based on an analysis of employee survey responses by Great Place to Work® on issues including how trustworthy, caring and fair the company is in times of crises; employees’ physical, emotional and financial health; and the company’s broader community impact.

At the beginning of the pandemic, we took swift action to put the health and well-being of our colleagues first; helped our customers in ways that matter to them most; and stepped up to support the communities where we live and work:

Our top priority has been to ensure our colleagues feel secure in their jobs and have the flexibility and resources they need to stay safe and healthy. In March 2020, we moved to a full-time work-from-home arrangement in virtually all locations around the world and extended our temporary work-from-home policy to September 6, 2021 to help our colleagues care for themselves and their families.

We have invested in our colleagues’ emotional and physical well-being. Through our Healthy Minds mental health program we offer free, confidential counseling available 24/7 to all colleagues and their household members. Additionally, our Healthy Living well-being coaches hold regular livestreamed workout sessions and share at-home workout plans for those who are not able to attend. We hosted a variety of webinars around topics such as coping with COVID-19, building resilience, how to speak to children about the pandemic, and much more. We also introduced an online virtual meditation program and offered colleagues free memberships for the mindfulness and meditation app Calm.

In the wake of recent acts of violence against members of the Black community in the United States, we developed a comprehensive $1B Action Plan to drive meaningful and lasting change to create equal opportunities for people of all genders, races and ethnicities. We launched the Office of Enterprise Inclusion, Diversity and Business Engagement responsible for driving these programs and measuring the company’s progress against its objectives.

We have continued to have the backs of our communities, working to provide aid for those who needed it most. We launched our largest-ever Shop Small initiative, supporting small merchants in 18 markets around the world. We also partnered with Marriott to support its Rooms for Responders initiative, and donated up to 1 million hotel room nights for frontline medical professionals across the U.S., in partnership with Hilton. We extended this initiative through a partnership with World Central Kitchen to provide meals for frontline workers staying at Hilton properties, which also supported restaurants by bringing unemployed or furloughed restaurant workers back to work to make and distribute meals.

We’ve introduced numerous initiatives to support our customers, including expanding our Financial Relief Program for both Consumer and Small Business Card Members and adding limited-time offers, discounts and credits to our Card products in the areas that mattered most during the pandemic: home essentials, food delivery/takeout, digital entertainment, wellness and business services.

American Express’ vision is to provide the world’s best customer experience every day, and our colleagues are constantly redefining what’s possible. We’re proud to back them each step of the way.

