Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  American Express Company    AXP

AMERICAN EXPRESS COMPANY

(AXP)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

American Express : Ranks 10th on Fortune's List of 100 Best Companies to Work For

04/12/2021 | 10:46am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

This year’s ranking marks the company’s second consecutive year among the Top 10 companies on the list.

American Express (NYSE: AXP) has ranked 10th on the 2021 Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For® list in the U.S., marking the company’s second consecutive year among the Top 10. This placement reflects American Express’ strong focus on backing colleagues and providing opportunities to learn, grow and have a meaningful and unique career journey. The ranking, based in large part on feedback from employees, underscores our unwavering commitment to fostering an inclusive and diverse environment where colleagues feel seen, heard and like they truly belong.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210412005661/en/

American Express (Photo: Business Wire)

American Express (Photo: Business Wire)

The rankings were determined based on an analysis of employee survey responses by Great Place to Work® on issues including how trustworthy, caring and fair the company is in times of crises; employees’ physical, emotional and financial health; and the company’s broader community impact.

At the beginning of the pandemic, we took swift action to put the health and well-being of our colleagues first; helped our customers in ways that matter to them most; and stepped up to support the communities where we live and work:

  • Our top priority has been to ensure our colleagues feel secure in their jobs and have the flexibility and resources they need to stay safe and healthy. In March 2020, we moved to a full-time work-from-home arrangement in virtually all locations around the world and extended our temporary work-from-home policy to September 6, 2021 to help our colleagues care for themselves and their families.
  • We have invested in our colleagues’ emotional and physical well-being. Through our Healthy Minds mental health program we offer free, confidential counseling available 24/7 to all colleagues and their household members. Additionally, our Healthy Living well-being coaches hold regular livestreamed workout sessions and share at-home workout plans for those who are not able to attend. We hosted a variety of webinars around topics such as coping with COVID-19, building resilience, how to speak to children about the pandemic, and much more. We also introduced an online virtual meditation program and offered colleagues free memberships for the mindfulness and meditation app Calm.
  • In the wake of recent acts of violence against members of the Black community in the United States, we developed a comprehensive $1B Action Plan to drive meaningful and lasting change to create equal opportunities for people of all genders, races and ethnicities. We launched the Office of Enterprise Inclusion, Diversity and Business Engagement responsible for driving these programs and measuring the company’s progress against its objectives.
  • We have continued to have the backs of our communities, working to provide aid for those who needed it most. We launched our largest-ever Shop Small initiative, supporting small merchants in 18 markets around the world. We also partnered with Marriott to support its Rooms for Responders initiative, and donated up to 1 million hotel room nights for frontline medical professionals across the U.S., in partnership with Hilton. We extended this initiative through a partnership with World Central Kitchen to provide meals for frontline workers staying at Hilton properties, which also supported restaurants by bringing unemployed or furloughed restaurant workers back to work to make and distribute meals.
  • We’ve introduced numerous initiatives to support our customers, including expanding our Financial Relief Program for both Consumer and Small Business Card Members and adding limited-time offers, discounts and credits to our Card products in the areas that mattered most during the pandemic: home essentials, food delivery/takeout, digital entertainment, wellness and business services.

American Express’ vision is to provide the world’s best customer experience every day, and our colleagues are constantly redefining what’s possible. We’re proud to back them each step of the way.

To learn more about careers at American Express, visit https://careers.americanexpress.com/. For more information about our focus on inclusion and diversity, visit https://www.americanexpress.com/us/company/global-diversity-and-inclusion.html.

ABOUT AMERICAN EXPRESS

American Express is a globally integrated payments company, providing customers with access to products, insights and experiences that enrich lives and build business success. Learn more at americanexpress.com and connect with us on facebook.com/americanexpress, instagram.com/americanexpress, linkedin.com/company/american-express, twitter.com/americanexpress, and youtube.com/americanexpress.

Key links to products, services and corporate responsibility information: charge and credit cards, business credit cards, travel services, gift cards, prepaid cards, merchant services, Accertify, InAuth, corporate card, business travel, and corporate responsibility.

Source: American Express Company

Location: U.S.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about AMERICAN EXPRESS COMPANY
10:46aAMERICAN EXPRESS  : Ranks 10th on Fortune's List of 100 Best Companies to Work F..
BU
04/09AMERICAN EXPRESS  : BMO Capital Adjusts American Express Company PT to $135 From..
MT
04/09RBC Boosts Price Targets on Consumer Finance Stocks Including Ally Financial,..
MT
04/09AMERICAN EXPRESS  : RBC Boosts Price Target on American Express to $147 From $13..
MT
04/08Payment giant Stripe funds fintech startup Ramp at $1.6 billion valuation
RE
04/07AMERICAN EXPRESS  : UBS Adjusts American Express' PT to $143 From $117, Citing S..
MT
04/06AMERICAN EXPRESS  : Wolfe Research Adjusts American Express PT to $175 From $147..
MT
04/05AMERICAN EXPRESS  : Goldman Sachs Adjusts American Express PT to $156 From $134,..
MT
04/05AMERICAN EXPRESS  : Evercore ISI Adjusts American Express PT to $120 From $118, ..
MT
04/05AMERICAN EXPRESS  : Wells Fargo Adjusts American Express' Price Target to $165 F..
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 39 517 M - -
Net income 2021 5 209 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 22,4x
Yield 2021 1,20%
Capitalization 119 B 119 B -
Capi. / Sales 2021 3,00x
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,67x
Nbr of Employees 63 700
Free-Float 99,6%
Chart AMERICAN EXPRESS COMPANY
Duration : Period :
American Express Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMERICAN EXPRESS COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 28
Average target price 142,04 $
Last Close Price 147,78 $
Spread / Highest target 18,4%
Spread / Average Target -3,88%
Spread / Lowest Target -18,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Stephen J. Squeri Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jeffrey C. Campbell Chief Financial Officer & Executive VP-Finance
Marc D. Gordon Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Charlene Barshefsky Independent Director
Peter F. Chernin Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMERICAN EXPRESS COMPANY22.22%118 730
CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION35.73%61 266
BAJAJ FINANCE LIMITED-7.98%39 111
SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL23.31%24 890
ORIX CORPORATION14.96%20 247
ALLY FINANCIAL INC.32.22%17 600
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ