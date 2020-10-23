Log in
AMERICAN EXPRESS COMPANY

AMERICAN EXPRESS COMPANY

(AXP)
10/23
101.725 USD   -2.92%
07:16aAMERICAN EXPRESS : Net Income Falls in 3Q
DJ
07:08aAmerican Express profit slumps 40% on lower credit card spending
RE
07:05aAMERICAN EXPRESS CO : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
American Express profit slumps 40% on lower credit card spending

10/23/2020
FILE PHOTO: An office building with American Express logo is seen in Sydney

(Reuters) - Credit card issuer American Express Co reported a nearly 40% slump in quarterly profit on Friday, hurt by lower spending by its users, while it also set aside $665 million for potential defaults.

The COVID-19 pandemic has triggered the worst economic downturn in decades and led to mass layoffs, resulting in more people defaulting on their bills.

Net income fell to $1.07 billion, or $1.30 per share, for the third quarter ended Sept. 30, from $1.76 billion, or $2.08 per share, a year earlier.

Consolidated loss provisions in the quarter stood at $665 million, down 24% from $879 million a year earlier.

Total credit reserve levels at the end of the third quarter were generally consistent with second-quarter levels, the company said.

Total revenue, excluding interest expense, fell 20% to $8.8 billion.

(Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)


Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 36 361 M - -
Net income 2020 2 828 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 30,1x
Yield 2020 1,65%
Capitalization 84 373 M 84 373 M -
Capi. / Sales 2020 2,32x
Capi. / Sales 2021 2,09x
Nbr of Employees 64 000
Free-Float 99,9%
Managers
NameTitle
Stephen J. Squeri Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jeffrey C. Campbell Chief Financial Officer & Executive VP-Finance
Marc D. Gordon Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Charlene Barshefsky Independent Director
Peter F. Chernin Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMERICAN EXPRESS COMPANY-15.82%84 373
CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION-25.42%35 047
BAJAJ FINANCE LIMITED0.00%26 982
SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL-22.35%16 322
ORIX CORPORATION-26.86%15 744
SBI CARDS AND PAYMENT SERVICES LIMITED0.00%10 888
