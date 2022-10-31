American Express : supports Earthwatch Europe planting UK's 150th Tiny Forest

American Express colleagues join local community in landmark tree planting day in Haringey, London

American Express colleagues from the company's London and Sussex offices joined community groups and local council representatives, to help plant Earthwatch's 150th UK Tiny Forest, at White Hart Lane Recreation Ground, Haringey.

Earlier this year, American Express announceda grant to Earthwatch to fund the planting of several hundred trees in the UK to help communities connect with nature, enhance biodiversity and mitigate the impacts of climate change. As part of this grant, American Express, Earthwatch and the Haringey Council have co-designed an L-shaped Tiny Forest1 to frame the White Hart Lane Recreational Ground and worked together to plant the forest with trees selected by Earthwatch scientists.

Hannah Lewis, UK Country Manager at American Express, said: "We are committed to supporting climate action through community giving and engage thousands of colleagues globally in sustainability. In the UK, we're delighted to be involved in Earthwatch's programme and the creation of the 150th Tiny Forest. Despite being small, these thriving and climate-resilient areas can make a huge impact, reconnecting people in the communities where we live and work with nature, and providing nature-rich habitats for urban wildlife."

Louise Hartley, Senior Programme Manager at Earthwatch Europe said: "Today is a celebration of reaching the 150 Tiny Forest milestone, and we're grateful to all our partners like Haringey Council and American Express for helping us to hit this target early. Each Tiny Forest that we plant has a positive impact on its community and we're looking forward to working with the local community in Haringey to care for their new Tiny Forest. We've achieved so much in just two years and we're looking to build on this success so that many more communities can benefit from our Tiny Forest programme2."

Community members and American Express colleagues planted 600 trees including Hornbeam, English Oak, Silver Birch, Hazel, Hawthorn, Holly and Willow3saplings, in a tennis-court size plot, with 100 of the trees tagged for future research. The area was finished off with a mulching layer, and a number of benches are being installed. The forest was designed to attract over 500 animal and plant species within the first three years, providing an accessible green space and outdoor classroom for local urban communities to connect with nature.

American Express colleagues will revisit the Haringey Tiny Forest next summer, alongside community members, to assist with environmental data collection to help assess the benefits the forest is providing over time. Already this year American Express colleagues have helped with data collection at other Tiny Forests, both in London and Sussex where the company operates.Colleagues globally have also been able to participate in a four-part virtual and interactive Climate Change Master Class series, co-hosted with Earthwatch Institute, to learn about climate change, its impacts and solutions, and how Amex is taking action through its Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) strategy.

Cllr Mike Hakata, Deputy Leader and Cabinet Member for Climate Action, Environment and Transport, said: "We're proud that this 150th milestone is being celebrated here in Haringey. It's been great to see the community come together to establish this amazing Tiny Forest within White Hart Lane Recreation Ground and I'm excited to see it grow and flourish over the coming years. This pocket of nature will bring huge benefits to the whole area - a fantastic place where people can relax, watch wildlife and learn more about nature and climate issues.

"We aim to increase tree canopy cover to 30 per cent in all wards so this Tiny Forest is an important addition in Woodside Ward and will play a pivotal role in creating a greener and healthier future for generations to come."

ENDS

1A Tiny Forest is a dense fast-growing native woodland, based on an established forest management method developed in the 1970s by Japanese botanist Dr Akira Miyawaki. Earthwatch identifies suitable sites in locations where nature is most needed, working with partners, local councils, community groups and schools to plan, design, prepare, plant, maintain and monitor their local forest.

2By 2030 Earthwatch wants to maximise the social and environmental impacts of Tiny Forest by engaging 100,000 people with the Tiny Forest network. The organisation aims to plant 500 Tiny Forests across the UK and Europe (with at least half of these locations accessible to underserved communities) and understand more about the environmental benefits of Tiny Forests through citizen science and new research.

3A list of all Tree Species planted at Haringey Tiny Forest is available on request

ABOUT AMERICAN EXPRESS

American Express is a globally integrated payments company, providing customers with access to products, insights and experiences that enrich lives and build business success. Learn more at americanexpress.comand connect with us on facebook.com/americanexpress, instagram.com/americanexpress, linkedin.com/company/american-express, twitter.com/americanexpress, and youtube.com/americanexpress.

Key links to products, services and corporate sustainability information: personal cards, business cards, travel services, gift cards, prepaid cards, merchant services, Accertify, Kabbage, Resy, corporate card, business travel, diversity, equity, and inclusion, corporate sustainabilityand Environmental, Social, and Governance reports.

ABOUT EARTHWATCH EUROPE

Earthwatch is an environmental charity with science at its heart. We drive the change needed to live within our means and in balance with nature. We do this by:

Connecting people with the natural world

Monitoring the health of our natural resources

Informing the actions that will have the greatest positive impact

For more information visit www.earthwatch.org.uk



