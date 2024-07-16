On July 17 American Express (NYSE: AXP) will open a new Centurion Lounge at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport (DCA) in Terminal 2, past the South Security Checkpoint. At nearly 12,000 square feet, the lounge’s design celebrates the rich history and architecture of the nation’s capital along with a collection of art commissioned by local artists. For the first time ever in a Centurion Lounge, guests can enjoy popular dishes from three-award winning chefs who have created exceptional menus for the Centurion Lounges in Miami, San Francisco and Philadelphia, Chef Michelle Bernstein, Chef Ravi Kapur, and Chef Michael Solomonov. The lounge also features a specialty drink menu and wine list1 reflective of the DC-metro area curated by Jim Meehan, Centurion Lounge Mixologist, and Anthony Giglio, Centurion Lounge Wine Director. The lounge, which has floor-to-ceiling windows that bring in natural light and offer views of the airfield and the Potomac River, is open Sunday – Friday from 5:00 a.m. - 9:00 p.m. ET and Saturday from 5:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m. ET.

“The Centurion Lounge is one of our Card Members’ favorite travel benefits, and the new location at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport offers Card Members the premium amenities they love in an airport they frequently travel through,” said Audrey Hendley, President of American Express Travel. “With a menu curated by three award-winning chefs, dedicated workstations, access to complimentary high-speed Wi-Fi, quiet nooks for relaxation and more, there’s something for every type of traveler to enjoy.”

"The Centurion Lounge provides a premium experience for our travelers,” said Jack Potter, Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority president and CEO. "Congratulations to American Express for creating a lounge that reflects the Washington, D.C. region. We are confident that customers will enjoy this new amenity.”

Curated Menu Featuring Popular Dishes by Top Centurion Lounge Chefs

For the first time ever in a Centurion Lounge, guests can enjoy a curated menu by three award-winning chef partners: Michelle Bernstein, Ravi Kapur, and Michael Solomonov. It features some of Card Members’ favorite Centurion Lounge dishes, including Creamy Polenta, Shabazi Spiced Salmon with Pomegranate BBQ Sauce, and Tamari-Honey Glazed Tofu & Pineapple, giving global travelers a taste of Latin, Israeli, and Hawaiian cuisines.

Chef Michelle Bernstein is a Miami-based, James Beard Award-winning chef with many successful restaurants in Miami, including Café La Trova and La Cañita, as well as Miami Beach cocktail bar Sweet Liberty, and more. Her cooking, which can also be found at the Centurion Lounge at Miami International Airport, is inspired by her culinary memories and global travels.

“Traveling has always had such a strong influence on my cooking and the mix of flavors that go into the dishes I serve guests at my restaurants throughout Miami and in the Centurion Lounge,” said Chef Michelle Bernstein. “I’m thrilled for the opportunity to bring some of my most popular dishes like Lemon Ricotta Pancakes and Chimichurri Grilled Chicken to Washington, D.C. with the opening of the new Centurion Lounge at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport.”

Chef Ravi Kapur’s diversity and upbringing in Hawaii have cultivated his palate and inspired his cooking. In addition to the Centurion Lounge at San Francisco International Airport, guests can experience Chef Ravi’s delicious cooking at Liholiho Yacht Club, which, in the past, earned a James Beard nomination for Best New Restaurant and was voted Restaurant of the Year by Eater San Francisco.

“I’m very passionate about my cooking and creating dishes that reflect my Hawaiian, Chinese, and Indian roots and upbringing,” said Chef Ravi Kapur. “Cooking has always been a way for me to celebrate and share my culture with the local community. I’m excited to expand my partnership with American Express to the new Centurion Lounge at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport so global travelers can experience dishes like my Sweet Potato Hash and Tamari-Honey Glazed Tofu.”

Chef Michael Solomonov is an award-winning chef widely recognized for celebrating the bold flavors of Israeli cuisine in his cooking. He is the recipient of five James Beard Awards, including "Outstanding Restaurant" for Zahav in Philadelphia, and is co-owner of several other restaurants in Philadelphia and New York City, including Goldie, K’Far and Laser Wolf. Chef Michael also serves as the Executive Chef for the Centurion Lounge at Philadelphia International Airport.

“A good meal transports you to a different place and time, and I've always used cooking as a way to share my love for Israeli culture and cuisine with the world,” said Chef Michael Solomonov. “As a longtime partner of American Express, I've had the opportunity to bring the tastes and flavors of home to travelers in Philadelphia and look forward to serving favorite dishes like Lamb Merguez Shakshuka and Shabazi Spiced Salmon to even more travelers at the Centurion Lounge at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport.”

Card Members who enjoy sampling the menu at the new Centurion Lounge can make reservations on Resy to dine at some of Bernstein’s, Kapur’s and Solomonov’s restaurants, including Café La Trova in Miami2, Liholiho Yacht Club in San Francisco, Zahav in Philadelphia, Laser Wolf in New York City, and more.

Cocktail Menu and Wine List Fit for the Nation’s Capital1

In addition to a complimentary full bar, guests can enjoy specialty cocktails designed by Centurion Lounge Mixologist Jim Meehan, including the Haku Hanami, inspired by D.C.’s cherry blossoms, and Ambrosia Spritz, featuring bitters and liqueurs from local producer Don Ciccio & Figli. Guests can also order from a selection of wines chosen by sommelier and Centurion Lounge Wine Director Anthony Giglio, including wines from local vineyards in Virginia.

A Nod to D.C.’s Rich History and Culture

Drawing inspiration from Washington, D.C.’s history and rich culture, the lounge includes artwork from established and emerging local artists. The art gallery features a mixed media piece by Claudia "Aziza" Gibson-Hunter that delves into the relationship between spirituality and flight; a printed canvas of the Capitol Building by Maggie O’Neill, a native Washingtonian known for her iconic pop impressionist paintings of Washington, D.C. landmarks; a pair of mixed media tiles by Lori Katz; and an abstract work that challenges conventional painting by artist Emon Surakitkoson. Inspired by the Potomac River, the central dining area features a stunning ceiling sculpture made up of 260 lanterns to reflect the original boundary markers used to outline the city when it was founded in 1791.

Signature Centurion Lounge Amenities for All Types of Travelers

The lounge also offers signature Centurion Lounge amenities, including a conference room, a phone room, dedicated workstations, premium restrooms and shower suite, several seating areas and access to complimentary high-speed Wi-Fi.

Meeting More Card Members in More Places

With more airport lounge options than any other credit card issuer 3, the American Express Global Lounge Collection™ is just one of the many ways American Express supports Card Members while they travel. This includes access to 29 Centurion Lounges and more than 1,400 lounges worldwide. American Express continues to expand and enhance the Centurion Lounge Network with plans to open new lounges at Haneda Airport (HND) in Tokyo in 2025 and Newark Liberty International Airport (EWR) in New Jersey in 2026.

1Must be 21 years of age or older to consume alcoholic beverages. Please drink responsibly.

2 Reservations at Café La Trova booked through Resy are available exclusively to Global Dining Access by Resy members. An eligible American Express® Card must be linked to Card Member’s Resy profile to unlock access. Terms apply.

3Based on comparison with other U.S. credit card programs, as of 3/2023

