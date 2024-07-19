13:46 ET -- American Express Co. is one of the most mentioned companies in the U.S. across all news items in the past 12 hours, according to Factiva data. American Express said it topped $2 billion in revenue from card fees for the first time in the second quarter as it booked its 24th quarter in a row of double-digit growth from such fees. The company saw stability in spending trends and a particularly strong performance from U.S. customers traveling abroad, as well as from younger card holders. Millennial and Gen-Z card holders grew their spending 13% from a year earlier, the company said. Dow Jones & Co. owns Factiva. (matthew.walker@dowjones.com)

07-19-24 1401ET