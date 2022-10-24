Trending : American Express 3Q Revenue Jumps on Continued Travel, Shopping

10:47 ET -- American Express Co. is one of the most talked about companies in the U.S. across all news items in the last 12 hours, according to Factiva data. On Friday, American Express said it saw revenue in the third quarter surge 24% from a year ago to $13.6 billion, a record high, as customers continued to shop and travel. Profit ticked up slightly to $1.8 billion, or $2.47 a share. Analysts polled by FactSet expected the company to earn $2.40 a share on revenue of $13.5 billion. Continued travel spending was credited for American Express's strong results as households and businesses alike took to traveling after more than two-years of pandemic-induced restrictions. Dow Jones & Co. owns Factiva. (chris.wack@wsj.com)

