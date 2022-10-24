Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. American Express Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AXP   US0258161092

AMERICAN EXPRESS COMPANY

(AXP)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  11:30 2022-10-24 am EDT
141.21 USD   +0.83%
11:03aTrending : American Express 3Q Revenue Jumps on Continued Travel, Shopping
DJ
10:33aExplainer-Credit Suisse in spotlight ahead of strategy shift
RE
08:44aBMO Capital Adjusts American Express' Price Target to $166 From $163, Maintains Market Perform Rating
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Trending : American Express 3Q Revenue Jumps on Continued Travel, Shopping

10/24/2022 | 11:03am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

10:47 ET -- American Express Co. is one of the most talked about companies in the U.S. across all news items in the last 12 hours, according to Factiva data. On Friday, American Express said it saw revenue in the third quarter surge 24% from a year ago to $13.6 billion, a record high, as customers continued to shop and travel. Profit ticked up slightly to $1.8 billion, or $2.47 a share. Analysts polled by FactSet expected the company to earn $2.40 a share on revenue of $13.5 billion. Continued travel spending was credited for American Express's strong results as households and businesses alike took to traveling after more than two-years of pandemic-induced restrictions. Dow Jones & Co. owns Factiva. (chris.wack@wsj.com)


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-24-22 1102ET

All news about AMERICAN EXPRESS COMPANY
11:03aTrending : American Express 3Q Revenue Jumps on Continued Travel, Shopping
DJ
10:33aExplainer-Credit Suisse in spotlight ahead of strategy shift
RE
08:44aBMO Capital Adjusts American Express' Price Target to $166 From $163, Maintains Market ..
MT
08:10aWells Fargo Adjusts American Express Price Target to $170 From $180, Maintains Overweig..
MT
07:46aCitigroup Adjusts American Express' Price Target to $128 From $130, Maintains Sell Rati..
MT
12:16aNews Highlights: Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
10/23News Highlights: Top Company News of the Day
DJ
10/21Financials Surge on Fed Plan Reports -- Financials Roundup
DJ
10/21Wall Street ends higher as hopes for less aggressive Fed grow
RE
10/21Analyst sees 'imminent' but 'mild' U.S. recession
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on AMERICAN EXPRESS COMPANY
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 52 519 M - -
Net income 2022 7 462 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 14,3x
Yield 2022 1,46%
Capitalization 105 B 105 B -
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,99x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,78x
Nbr of Employees 64 000
Free-Float 99,8%
Chart AMERICAN EXPRESS COMPANY
Duration : Period :
American Express Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMERICAN EXPRESS COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Last Close Price 140,04 $
Average target price 161,26 $
Spread / Average Target 15,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Stephen J. Squeri Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jeffrey C. Campbell Co-Vice Chairman & Chief Financial Officer
Ravi Radhakrishnan Chief Information Officer
Charlene Barshefsky Independent Director
Peter F. Chernin Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AMERICAN EXPRESS COMPANY-14.40%104 642
CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION-33.66%36 942
SBI CARDS AND PAYMENT SERVICES LIMITED-6.75%9 871
GREEN DOT CORPORATION-50.41%966
PREMIUM GROUP CO., LTD.25.56%412
CPI CARD GROUP INC.2.16%213