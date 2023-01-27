Advanced search
    AXP   US0258161092

AMERICAN EXPRESS COMPANY

(AXP)
  Report
2023-01-27
171.66 USD   +10.12%
Trending : American Express 4Q Results Come Up Short of Expectations

01/27/2023 | 10:19am EST
10:03 ET -- American Express Co. is one of the most mentioned companies in the U.S. across all news items in the last 12 hours, according to Factiva data. The credit card company's fourth-quarter results fell short of expectations, but it announced plans to increase its dividend to 60 cents a share from 52 cents a share in the first quarter. AmEx had earnings of $1.6 billion, 9% lower than the year-ago quarter, or $2.07 a share. This came even as revenue climbed 17% to a record $14.2 billion. Analysts surveyed by FactSet had expected that AmEx would earn $2.23 a share on revenue of $14.2 billion. Dow Jones & Co. owns Factiva. (chris.wack@wsj.com)


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-27-23 1018ET

Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 52 877 M - -
Net income 2022 7 568 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 15,6x
Yield 2022 1,33%
Capitalization 116 B 116 B -
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,20x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,98x
Nbr of Employees 64 000
Free-Float 99,2%
Technical analysis trends AMERICAN EXPRESS COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Last Close Price 155,88 $
Average target price 163,33 $
Spread / Average Target 4,78%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Stephen J. Squeri Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jeffrey C. Campbell Co-Vice Chairman & Chief Financial Officer
Ravi Radhakrishnan Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Charlene Barshefsky Independent Director
Peter F. Chernin Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AMERICAN EXPRESS COMPANY6.10%116 479
CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION24.88%44 257
SBI CARDS AND PAYMENT SERVICES LIMITED-10.11%8 300
GREEN DOT CORPORATION11.19%925
PREMIUM GROUP CO., LTD.-6.97%480
CPI CARD GROUP INC.-3.08%398