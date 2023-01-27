Trending : American Express 4Q Results Come Up Short of Expectations

10:03 ET -- American Express Co. is one of the most mentioned companies in the U.S. across all news items in the last 12 hours, according to Factiva data. The credit card company's fourth-quarter results fell short of expectations, but it announced plans to increase its dividend to 60 cents a share from 52 cents a share in the first quarter. AmEx had earnings of $1.6 billion, 9% lower than the year-ago quarter, or $2.07 a share. This came even as revenue climbed 17% to a record $14.2 billion. Analysts surveyed by FactSet had expected that AmEx would earn $2.23 a share on revenue of $14.2 billion. Dow Jones & Co. owns Factiva. (chris.wack@wsj.com)

