9:33 ET -- American Express is one of the most mentioned companies in the U.S. across all news items in the last 12 hours, according to Factiva data. It reported net income of $1.93 billion, or $2.62 a share, for the fourth quarter of 2023, with revenue rising 11% to $15.8 billion. American Express seeks revenue growth of 9% to 11%, and earnings of $12.65 to $13.15 a share for 2024. Chief Financial Officer Christophe Le Caillec said in an interview that the company is focused on creating more value for diners through offers like credit card point accelerators on restaurant spending after that metric rose 11% across American Express' network in the fourth quarter. The company also plans to raise its quarterly dividend by 17% to 70 cents a share, starting with the first quarter this year. Dow Jones & Co. owns Factiva. (zaeem.shoaib@wsj.com)

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-26-24 0948ET