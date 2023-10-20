9:49 ET -- American Express is one of the most mentioned companies in the U.S. across all news items in the last 12 hours, according to Factiva data. American Express posted a profit of $2.45 billion, or $3.30 a share, up from $1.88 billion, or $2.47 a share, in the same period last year. Analysts surveyed by FactSet had expected earnings of $2.95 a share. Revenue rose 13% to $15.38 billion, topping analysts' expectations for revenue of $15.36 billion. Cardholder spending rose 7%, powered by 9% growth from U.S. consumer cardholders and 15% growth from international card services, when adjusted for foreign exchange. Dow Jones & Co. owns Factiva. (chris.wack@wsj.com)

