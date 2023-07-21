9:35 a.m. ET -- American Express is one of the most mentioned companies in the U.S. across all news items in the last 12 hours, according to Factiva data. American Express posted higher revenue in the second quarter as consumers continued to spend on travel, entertainment and restaurants. The credit-card company logged net income of $2.17 billion, or $2.89 a share, up from $1.96 billion, or $2.57 a share, a year earlier. Analysts surveyed by FactSet were expecting earnings of $2.81 a share. Revenue rose 12% to $15.05 billion. Analysts surveyed by FactSet were expecting revenue of $15.41 billion. Dow Jones & Co. owns Factiva. (chris.wack@wsj.com)

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-21-23 0951ET