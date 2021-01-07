Log in
AMERICAN EXPRESS COMPANY

AMERICAN EXPRESS COMPANY

(AXP)
  Report
News 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

U.S. federal investigators probe business-card sales practices at AmEx - WSJ

01/07/2021 | 01:41pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: An American Express credit card is seen on a computer keyboard in this picture illustration

(Reuters) -Federal investigators are probing business-card sales practices at American Express Co, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The investigators are looking into whether AmEx allegedly "used aggressive and misleading sales tactics to sell cards to business owners and whether customers were harmed," according to the report. (https://on.wsj.com/3oqlUMK)

A spokesman for AmEx said the company had been cooperating with a regulatory review of small business card sales between 2015 and 2016 since spring, but declined to give further details including about the regulators involved.

"We have conducted a detailed, independent review of these sales from this time period, and found no evidence of a pattern of misleading sales practices," the spokesman said in an email.

The business units responsible for these sales represented about 0.25% of the 65 million total new cards AmEx acquired worldwide between 2014 and 2019, the statement said.

The Inspector General's office at the Treasury Department, the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp and the Federal Reserve are also examining whether specific employees contributed to the alleged behavior and if higher-level employees supported it, the WSJ report added.

Shares of AmEx were down 3.7% at $117.95.

The Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) is also investigating business-card sales practices at the company, the report said, citing people familiar with the matter.

The Federal Deposit Insurance Corp and the Federal Reserve did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment. A spokesman for the OCC declined to comment, while the Treasury Office of Inspector General (OIG) said, "it could neither confirm nor deny the existence of investigations".

(Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru and Michelle Price in Washington; Editing by Devika Syamnath and Amy Caren Daniel)


© Reuters 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 36 081 M - -
Net income 2020 2 647 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 37,3x
Yield 2020 1,40%
Capitalization 99 088 M 99 088 M -
Capi. / Sales 2020 2,75x
Capi. / Sales 2021 2,48x
Nbr of Employees 64 000
Free-Float 99,9%
Chart AMERICAN EXPRESS COMPANY
Duration : Period :
American Express Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMERICAN EXPRESS COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 28
Average target price 121,46 $
Last Close Price 123,06 $
Spread / Highest target 42,2%
Spread / Average Target -1,30%
Spread / Lowest Target -28,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Stephen J. Squeri Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jeffrey C. Campbell Chief Financial Officer & Executive VP-Finance
Marc D. Gordon Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Charlene Barshefsky Independent Director
Peter F. Chernin Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMERICAN EXPRESS COMPANY1.78%99 088
CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION1.31%49 115
BAJAJ FINANCE LIMITED0.00%41 234
SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL6.25%21 530
ORIX CORPORATION3.09%19 289
ALLY FINANCIAL INC.3.67%13 822
