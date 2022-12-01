Advanced search
    AXP   US0258161092

AMERICAN EXPRESS COMPANY

(AXP)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  11:25 2022-12-01 am EST
155.60 USD   -1.26%
11:02aU.S. lawmakers say some fintechs failed to prevent 'obvious' pandemic fraud
RE
09:09aAmerican Express Launches Amex Business Link™, a New Digital B2B Payments Ecosystem for Network Participants
BU
08:58aCapital One, Synchrony, Ally Financial Downgraded to Underweight by Morgan Stanley, Shares Fall Pre-Bell on Consumer Credit Concerns; Navient Upgraded to Equalweight
MT
U.S. lawmakers say some fintechs failed to prevent 'obvious' pandemic fraud

12/01/2022 | 11:02am EST
U.S. Representative Clyburn delivers remarks on the dedication of L'Enfant statue at the U.S. Capitol in Washington

(Reuters) - Several fintech companies that facilitated high volumes of pandemic-related loans to businesses in 2020 had inadequate processes to detect fraud, according to a new report from the U.S. House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisis.

The committee concluded in its report published Thursday that some fintech companies failed to stop "obvious and preventable fraud" in administering loans in the COVID-19 Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) "leading to the needless loss of taxpayer dollars."

"Even as these companies failed in their administration of the program, they nonetheless accrued massive profits from program administration fees," said Rep. Jim Clyburn, the chair of the committee, in a statement.

The program closed to borrowers in May 2021 after lending about $800 billion.

The committee opened an investigation into fintech companies Kabbage and Bluevine and their partner banks in May 2021 following reports they were linked to a disproportionately high number of fraudulent loans, and later expanded that investigation to include Blueacorn and Womply.

The report found internal systems to detect fraud were often lacking. Blueacorn employees who reviewed loans were told that each application should take less than 30 seconds to review, and that they did not need to apply as much scrutiny to high dollar loans, the committee said.

Womply's lending partners accused the company of allowing "rampant fraud" to occur and described its fraud prevention practices as "put together with duct tape and gum."

Kabbage, which was acquired by American Express in October 2020, likely approved loans with red flags because the loan program "imposed minimal risk on lenders who approved questionable applications," the report said.

Meanwhile, the committee observed that Bluevine's lending partner, Celtic Bank, conducted oversight of Bluevine's anti-fraud controls and prompted the fintech to introduce manual review processes, after which it observed a steep decline in fraud.

(Reporting by Hannah Lang in Washington; Editing by Stephen Coates)

By Hannah Lang


© Reuters 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 52 736 M - -
Net income 2022 7 532 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 15,8x
Yield 2022 1,32%
Capitalization 118 B 118 B -
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,23x
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,01x
Nbr of Employees 64 000
Free-Float 99,2%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Last Close Price 157,59 $
Average target price 161,95 $
Spread / Average Target 2,77%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Stephen J. Squeri Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jeffrey C. Campbell Co-Vice Chairman & Chief Financial Officer
Ravi Radhakrishnan Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Charlene Barshefsky Independent Director
Peter F. Chernin Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AMERICAN EXPRESS COMPANY-3.67%117 756
CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION-29.64%39 407
SBI CARDS AND PAYMENT SERVICES LIMITED-11.14%9 572
GREEN DOT CORPORATION-45.59%1 071
PREMIUM GROUP CO., LTD.52.98%535
CPI CARD GROUP INC.29.38%273